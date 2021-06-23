Annie Chen of Trend Micro: “Provide purpose”

Provide purpose: A leader can make a big difference by helping the team develop a good understanding of the goal and purpose. To be clear, this is not about what to do and how to do each day, it is about what the team — together — needs to accomplish and why. When people understand how their own role contributes to the whole, they are more likely to be motivated and aligned.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Annie Chen.

Annie is a Senior Director at Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, and leads the consumer business in North American and European markets. With over twenty years of software industry experience, Annie has a track record of driving business results and is known for her ability to lead talented and motivated global teams. She holds a B.S. in International Business from Taiwan University and an MBA degree from University of Washington. As a minority in the industry and a mother of two girls, Annie cares deeply about diversity and inclusion and is an advocate of Trend Micro’s “Close the Gap” program designed to advance the diverse workforce, including helping women enter and grow in the cybersecurity space. Annie also serves as a mentor at San Jose State University’s Women in Leadership initiatives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Like many others starting off their careers, I really did not have a sense of where I wanted to go and what I wanted to be. What I did have was a strong desire to contribute and make a difference — and I was having a difficult time finding just that.

I had been working as a Marketing Analyst at a big-time financial institution in San Francisco. One day, I came across a news article about the rise of computer virus threats and the value of antivirus software. I had little knowledge of the intricacies and technical aspects of cybersecurity or software development, but I was taken by this growing societal threat and the emerging remedy — antivirus solutions. I recall thinking to myself, “This is where I want to make an impact.” From there, I built a career in the cyber security industry to be part of the efforts in keeping the digital world a safer place for everyone.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Being a non-native English speaker, I guess you can say I’ve had my fair share of embarrassing moments. A while back, I was seated at a formal business dinner at a high-end restaurant. Many of the menu items had names that seemed like gibberish to me. When it came time to order, I made my selection not knowing what the item really was. When the waiter returned, he gently lowered the plate in front of me and proudly said, “Your carpaccio, Miss.” There I was staring down at the strikingly red and visibly raw beef. I thought to myself — and I mean no disrespect to the carpaccio lovers out there — “I do not think I can eat this. Well, if I tried to hide my embarrassment, it appears I did not do a very good job. The gentleman sitting next to me obviously picked up on my predicament, and kindly offered to trade his dish with mine. The evening went on, and everyone at the table, including myself, engaged in great discussions.

That night lives on with me as a funny memory but also as a turning point in how I saw my language challenges. I came away that night understanding that even if my English was not perfect, even if I didn’t know what Carpaccio was, it is my insight and ideas that matter. I no longer had any reason to allow language be a barrier to my success

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At Trend Micro, we operate in a culture built by people who live and breathe threat intelligence — and it shows! We are real people who care about protecting our more than 500,000 commercial customers and millions of consumer users from the bad guys. But we also help the world in other ways. As a team, we are caring and socially responsible. This is where Trend Micro really shines!

Most recently, I had the pleasure of participating in 2019 SKO service project. Our team packed 6,000 backpacks and raised $176,000 to support the Malala Fund, an organization that advocates for girl’s education especially for those suffering from property, wards, and discrimination. Being afforded this opportunity to make a difference was incredible, I remember feeling so proud of my company and my fellow coworkers — I still do!

Among the many other initiatives at Trend Micro is the company’s Global Citizenship initiative that offers employees the opportunity to help those in need by building new homes for the underprivileged, raising Give and Match donations for unforeseen disaster relief, organizing annual service projects at our company sales kickoff events.

Seeking to empower communities for a safer digital world. Trend Micro has also been able to reach over 1.5 million kids and parents through its Internet Safety for Kids and Families initiative thanks in large part to the company’s network of over 900 volunteers around the world.

This unique culture of giving back has been cultivated by Trend Micro’s leadership — it is they who have set the tone for the company.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

In response to the avalanche of misinformation increasingly being published and shared online, a topic our consumer research team has been studying for several years, Trend Micro has developed a powerful free online tool for identifying misinformation and online security threats, such as privacy violations, false claims, and deceptive scams.

Whether you are tech-savvy or quite the opposite, Trend Micro Check is simple to use, allowing users to perform real-time total detection intuitively and in one place.

With the Trend Micro Check tool, users can check if a website is fraudulent or infected with malware, see if their email addresses have appeared for sale on online, leverage fact-checking sites to help users ascertain the trustworthiness of an article, post, picture or even audio message as well as the ability to view information about the trustworthiness of news and information websites.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

I am not satisfied with where the tech industry is today; however, I do think we are moving in the right direction. Today, only 25 percent of jobs in the tech industry are held by women. If we are to close that gap, business leaders need to provide more opportunities for women to pursue careers and leadership roles within the industry. Companies could offer sponsorship programs, provide development training, and build diversity into their core values.

I am a proud advocate of the “Close the Gap” programs offered by Trend Micro. This wonderful program provides scholarship opportunities, financial assistance, and fundraisers to advance women and the diverse workforce that are the key to the future. As an expansion of Trend Micro’s global education programs, designed to help women get training and find jobs, Close the Gap works closely with partners and women’s groups to reach more women and gender-diverse talent.

To address this issue more fundamentally, we have to educate students about tech and its role in shaping the world. We need to encourage more girls to embrace STEM subjects and not be stereotyped or limited by their gender. As a mother of two young girls, this is something near and dear to my heart. Kudos to the many organizations out there, like Girls Who Code and Girl in Tech who are fighting the good fight on behalf of women and minorities around the globe.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

Working in a male-centric fields such as the tech industry, women often have to push through many internal and external barriers to build their confidence. I recall many times walking into business meetings where I noticed I was the only female or minority in the room.

The pressure of not “fitting-in” can be overwhelming. Over time, I’ve learned to be confident in myself and to embrace my skills and hard work that propelled me to this role. I also realized that it’s okay to be different. In fact, more and more companies are seeing the value in diverse workforce. So, find your confident and lean in. Don’t let anything hold you back.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

I think there’s an all too common misconception among young adults today that one must be technically-inclined in order to have a career in the tech industry. Unfortunately, as a result of such “myths” many young women didn’t think they have a chance hence they don’t even try. The fact is, companies in the tech industry, like other companies and industries, need people of different skills, talents, and perspectives to be innovative and successful. Engineering or coding may not be your strong suit, but you may be the one who is great at communication and bringing everyone to work together, or the one who with most insight to customers’ needs and pain points. It’s all about team work nowadays, and the important thing is to find your own niche and give your best shot.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Provide purpose: A leader can make a big difference by helping the team develop a good understanding of the goal and purpose. To be clear, this is not about what to do and how to do each day, it is about what the team — together — needs to accomplish and why. When people understand how their own role contributes to the whole, they are more likely to be motivated and aligned. Enable others: The job of a leader does not require one to have deep knowledge of every task, let alone the ability to perform it. What is needed is the propensity to enable, empower and trust those who work for you and alongside you. This is a vital part of effective leadership as it allows more scalability, accomplishment and growth. Forge teamwork: Teamwork and collaboration is critical to success, especially in the tech industry with its fast-evolving landscape and high complexity level. More than anyone else, it’s the leader that has the ability to bring everyone together and creating a unified and collaborative environment. Communicate and connect: Effective communication is at the core of effective leadership. It’s not just about the ability to present and convey, but also the ability to listen and understand others’ perspectives. Female leaders can leverage their communication skills to create connections, build trust, and influence the team positively. Lead with kindness: While everyone has his or her own leadership style, in my experience, the most effective leaders are those who are inclusive, kind, and thoughtful. They are the ones that take on responsibilities and give credit to others, the ones that are tough but fair, the ones that which earn them the trust and the respect from others. Regardless of your leadership styles, the key is to have integrity and not lose your anchor.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Empower your team. Provide them with the support they need and give them space to grow and to shine.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been fortunate to have many great mentors throughout my career, each offered me a gift of true value and uniquely their own — their time and experience.

One mentor in particular left an incredible impression on me that remains with me till this day.

Today, Carol Carpenter serves as Chief Marketing Officer at VMWare but not too long ago, she was my manager at Trend Micro. Carol is a smart energetic and inspirational leader, not to mention, a mother of two! When I first returned to work following my maternity leave, I went through a period that many women experience in similar situations. I remember doubting in my head whether I could build a successful career and be a good mother at the same time. Carol was there for me with a lot of encouragement. She led by example as a successful female leader who is also a great mother.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Several years ago, I started serving as a mentor at San Jose State University’s Women in Leadership initiative. It has been such a rewarding experience to be able to provide mentorship to these young women and help them navigate their individual challenges. One of the women I work with is a single mother who is striving towards obtaining her master’s degree to open new opportunities for herself and her child. Another woman is an international student who has been dealing with language and culture barriers of her own. It is my hope that my advice and encouragement can make a difference in their careers, much like my mentors did for me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be yourself, but be your best self.”

It took me some time but I’ve learned that you can’t please everyone, and perhaps, more importantly to remember — you shouldn’t have to! This idea permeates every aspect of our lives. Only by understanding who we are can we truly accept who we are.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 😊

Without question, Michelle Obama.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!