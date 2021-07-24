Annelise Eastes: “Most of the time being disruptive is a good thing”

Most of the time being disruptive is a good thing, especially in the arts, but I wouldn’t say it’s always positive. One of the main benefits of art to society is that it helps people look at the world differently and in order to do that, we need new ideas and perspectives. With regards to dance, Balanchine is a great example of someone who disrupted the dance industry in both good and bad ways.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Annelise Eastes.

Annelise Eastes, performing as Gamzatti Ballesque, is a burlesque ballet dancer based out of Las Vegas. She started her career in ballet before going on to perform professionally in a variety of dance styles such as modern, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, burlesque, and gogo. Annelise has worked with numerous companies and agencies in Las Vegas as a freelance dancer including Instrumental Bodies, Insomniac Entertainment, and the Beverly Project. She currently produces and dances in virtual collaborative projects that incorporate a variety of artistic mediums.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

When I was two years old, I saw a ballet dancer on TV and told my parents that’s what I wanted to do. Ever since then, I’ve spent most of my free time in a dance studio. I was an intense kid, so I took my training very seriously from the beginning. I decided when I was around twelve years old that I wanted dance to be my career, not just a hobby. I would go to school during the day, then typically trained for 4–5 hours at night as well as all day on Saturdays. I never took a summer off, and when I was a teenager I started attending summer intensives out of state. I trained in all kinds of dance styles, but ballet was my first love and primary focus.

As I got older, I started to feel the pressures and restrictions of ballet more. I did not have a traditional “ballet body” and was often criticized or cast poorly in shows because of it. I joined a modern dance company after college to get away from the toxicity of ballet, only to find the environment there was largely similar. I was always too tall, too curvy, too outspoken, too unorthodox, the list goes on and on.

I ended up booking some gigs performing in nightlife somewhat by chance and found that I loved it. Suddenly, all of those things that were wrong with me as a ballet dancer, I was being applauded for. I learned to celebrate my individuality and started booking jobs in a variety of dance styles. Eventually, I moved to Las Vegas and decided to create my own niche with burlesque ballet. Although burlesque and ballet are the two primary genres, I also draw from other styles I’ve worked in such as contemporary, jazz, gogo, and hip hop.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I direct collaborative performance art projects that are shared virtually and integrate a variety of artistic mediums alongside my signature burlesque ballet choreography. My work is disruptive because it changes the way people engage with art by allowing them to experience dance in a new way through photos, videos, writing, behind the scenes footage, and livestream events. I also provide the opportunity for my patrons to participate further by giving input on what they would like to see me create next.

In addition, my choreography is disruptive because it deconstructs the archetype of a ballerina. When ballet reached its peak in popularity in the 1800’s, ballet dancers were not seen as prim and proper like they are today. Ballet dancers were among the first women in Western culture to start shortening their skirts, which they did to show off their footwork. This was scandalous at the time because legs and ankles were seen as sexualized body parts. This piece of ballet’s history is part of what inspired me to combine ballet with burlesque; my work puts ballet back into the historical context of the Romantic era for modern day audiences.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The first time I managed dancers for an event at a nightclub, the venue requested that I hire a specific dancer who had worked for them in the past that they liked. I should have said no because I didn’t know her and had never seen her dance, but I agreed. Additionally, I was both managing and performing that night because the budget was tight and they wanted three dancers.

I set up a rotating schedule so there would always be two girls dancing while one took a break. Unfortunately, this meant I could not keep an eye on the other two dancers while they took their breaks. Part way through the night I realized the girl they asked me to hire was drunk. Her dance moves got progressively cheesier and I glanced over at her platform at one point just in time to see her walking like an Egyptian. It was bad enough that she was sent home without pay and our company was never asked back, despite the fact that she was not one of our dancers. Lesson learned was that sometimes it’s necessary to say no to clients!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’ve been fortunate to have had many mentors who helped me get to where I am today, but there are a few that stand out the most in my mind. Allyson Deane from Deane Dance Center was the first teacher I had who really believed I had the potential to be a professional dancer and pushed me to get there. I was relatively late to start pointe work and I remember when Ms. Allyson moved me from her intro class up to the next level. That class was taught by another teacher who was incredibly intimidating and I felt like she was picking on me the whole class. I went to Ms. Allyson the next day and told her I didn’t think I was ready for that level, but she convinced me that I was and just needed to stick with it. Her confidence in me gave me the courage to go back to that class the next week and continue pushing myself.

Regina Zarhina was another important mentor for me during my college years. I had the opportunity to train with her one-on-one at the School of Russian Ballet and it was an incredible experience. She has a remarkable ability to break down movement basics in a way that completely reforms her students’ technique. I’ll never forget my first private lesson with her where all we did was plies and tendus for an hour, yet I was dripping in sweat!

May-Har Li, director of Instrumental Bodies, has been my most recent mentor and has deeply impacted my trajectory as an artist. She gave me the confidence and guidance I needed to believe in myself enough to put my work out into the world. She was always so supportive of my creative projects and wanted to help in any way that she could. We would sometimes stay at the nightclub until 4am discussing my acts, the industry, and art in general. She has a wealth of knowledge and had a wildly successful dance career herself, so I was determined to absorb as much information as I could from her.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Most of the time being disruptive is a good thing, especially in the arts, but I wouldn’t say it’s always positive. One of the main benefits of art to society is that it helps people look at the world differently and in order to do that, we need new ideas and perspectives. With regards to dance, Balanchine is a great example of someone who disrupted the dance industry in both good and bad ways. His choreography was innovative and utilized music that had never been combined with ballet before, which pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet. He even created his own style of ballet technique to help dancers meet the demands of his choreography and many ballet dancers still train in this style today.

On the other hand, Balanchine had a preference for dancers who were dangerously thin and this became a trend among the ballet community. This could be considered disruptive to the traditional ballet aesthetic, but I don’t view it as a positive influence. I also believe that with classical ballet specifically, the traditions and choreography that get passed down from one generation to the next create greater connectedness and significance to artists and audiences alike. One of the best experiences of my student career was learning Pas de Quatre choreography from the 1800’s directly from a teacher who was only a few generations removed from the original choreographer. Tradition has to be maintained to some degree in order for classical ballet to survive. Although I no longer perform classical ballet myself, I still see the value and beauty of the art form.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

When I was younger and started to get into contemporary dance, I had a ballet teacher tell me that I had to learn the rules before I could break them. This was great advice that can be applied to many different career paths, not just dance. Experimentation that is rooted in knowledge is much more meaningful and typically more successful. I applied this same mindset when I started into burlesque. I knew I wanted to create my own style with it as opposed to performing classic burlesque, but I had to do my research and learn the rules before breaking them. When I was in high school, one of my dance teachers told me that even though I may think I can live anywhere as long as I get to dance, it’s important to live somewhere that inspires you. I didn’t fully understand this at the time, but looking back, I wholeheartedly agree. I love living in Las Vegas because I am surrounded by so much talent, creativity, and innovation. I consider myself very lucky to be able to learn from those around me every day. I’m also inspired by the audiences in Las Vegas because many people are there to celebrate with loved ones and it’s amazing to feed off that energy and get to be part of those cherished moments. I was working on a new burlesque ballet act a couple years ago and was getting in my head too much about what other people would think of it and whether the character was “me”. One of my mentors told me that the characters I perform on stage don’t have to be a completely accurate representation of who I am off stage. As long as there was a part of that character I could relate to and extrapolate on, it would come across as genuine. It seemed obvious once she said it, but it helped to have that push to explore a character that was out of my comfort zone.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I have a few new collaborations that I’m wrapping up right now with different types of artists such as a painter, latex designer, and rope artist. In general, I plan to continue to do a variety of collaborative projects to be shared both virtually and in live performances. I want to expand the number of artistic mediums included in these projects and to push the boundaries of my own art form with unorthodox combinations. Long term, I plan to create a burlesque ballet company and step more into the role of director. I will continue utilizing artistic collaborations as a central component of the work this company produces.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Twyla Tharp’s book “The Creative Habit” had a significant impact on me as an artist. She was absolutely a disruptor in the ballet world because she combined ballet with other dance styles and genres of music that no one else did. There are many ideas from her book that have stuck with me, but one in particular was when Tharp discussed how she became a choreographer because no one was creating the kind of work she wanted to dance.

As a burlesque ballet dancer, I feel the same way. I got tired of going to auditions and feeling like I was never putting my best foot forward because the choreography didn’t showcase my strengths. I felt like I didn’t fit in anywhere because I was too unconventional for the classical jobs and too classical for the entertainment jobs. Although I enjoy exploring a variety of roles and dance styles, I also want to have the opportunity to perform work that highlights both sides of myself. That’s part of what inspired me to create my own niche and start performing my own choreography.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My grandpa, Robert Milcik, once said “Life is a series of problems. How you handle them is what you are.” This quote inspires me to keep pushing past any obstacles, and there have been plenty throughout my dance career. It’s also a gentle reminder that problems are inevitable, so there’s no use in being upset when they arise. It’s better to expect that there will be some sort of obstacle so you aren’t surprised when it happens, then you can calmly work through it. This mindset has definitely helped me navigate the entertainment industry, which tends to be highly unpredictable.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to inspire a movement using art to help people perceive the world with more clarity and live their lives more deeply. I believe many of the problems in today’s world can be traced back to a disconnect from our values. As an artist, my goals are to provide an escape from daily life and to reconnect people to their values. At first, it may sound like these two goals would contradict, but I believe they can support one another. In the words of Joseph Romano, “You cannot heal in the same environment that made you sick.” We have to step outside of our reality in order to reflect and reassess our lives; art creates the opportunity to do just that.

How can our readers follow you online?

All of my links and information can be found on my website, https://www.anneliseeastes.com/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!