Anne Hulett of Rock Grace: “Daily Intentions”

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anne Hulett.

Anne is the Founder and CEO of Rock Grace. She created Rock Grace to fill a gap of there not being anything exciting, healthy, and interesting to drink in the non-alcoholic beverage category. Before Rock Grace, Anne owned a health and wellness lifestyle business leveraging her degree in nutritional science and worked in senior product development and marketing positions at early-stage health startups as well as Expedia, Inc.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in San Jose, CA with my parents and my older brother. I went to Catholic school through high school and started playing soccer competitively at the age of 6. I was always very driven and determined and worked hard to do well in school and soccer. I received a Nutritional Science degree from California Polytechnic, SLO and in my early 20s I moved to Seattle to work at Expedia, Inc.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I wanted to improve the quality of my own lifestyle by cleaning up my diet and beauty routine and exploring natural health remedies for stress and anxiety. I couldn’t find a lifestyle that worked for me that involved being social while practicing self-care. I also wasn’t finding the right advice on anxiety relief and lifestyle changes that made me feel good and aligned with who I am.

I found several lovely health and beauty products promoting wellness and balance to use in my daily routine but couldn’t find a substitute for alcohol that promoted relaxation, positive energy, wellness, and beauty. I saw a huge gap, in a space, I define as “next-generation drinking,” for non-alcoholic beauty and wellness beverages designed for people that enjoy drinking alcohol and want to start drinking with intention and without the hangover. There weren’t any good drink options between the extremes of Veuve and Duckhorn to Le Croix and non-alcoholic Beer.

I believed “non-alcoholic” didn’t have to mean boring and wanted to add excitement to these options in the form of being social, glamorous, enjoying down-time, and taking the edge off. I saw a world where if you didn’t want to drink alcohol, you also didn’t have to drink beverages with “non-alcoholic” screaming from the label, you didn’t have to order a mocktail, you didn’t have to experiment with mixing water-based beverages together. You didn’t have to drink something unhealthy, buy non-alcoholic, or drink way more club soda than you ever imagined. And as a bonus, you would be drinking something with beauty and wellness benefits — drinking with purpose. I wanted something to celebrate with that didn’t take away from all of the healthy habits I had put in place and didn’t have all of the negative side effects I experienced from alcohol. Something that would help manage stress and anxiety in a clean and natural way and give me the sensation of taking a break and having a glass of fine wine.

After extensive research on alternative health remedies, I developed a deep fascination with and passion for crystals and adaptogens and their healing powers. I noticed the power these two energy balancers contained — the harmony they created — combined the two, and what I was looking for was born, Rock Grace.

I started making Rock Grace in my kitchen for myself. It was over the course of a year of research and trying out different mixtures of ingredients from local health and wellness stores in Seattle when I finally came up with the recipe that Rock Grace is today. My background in nutritional science and my love of premium wine influenced my final creation.

My first batch of Rock Grace was all-natural, calorie- and sugar-free looked identical to rosé and gave me the feel of having a glass of fine wine. I knew I had created something special that didn’t exist anywhere else and could help a lot of people. I started bottling the beverage myself and doing local tastings, but quickly realized I would need to find experts in the beverage industry to help me take Rock Grace to the next level and allow me to share it with a broader audience. I found them and the rest is history.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband, Matt Hulett. Without his support and encouragement, I wouldn’t have continued thinking big or have gone for it. He really embraced my idea and was my biggest fan throughout the process. He would slyly slide advice my way, send me podcasts with successful female entrepreneurs who had a similar story to mine, put on motivational videos and just say the right thing at the right time that really kept me going when things got hard and helped me overcome any doubt or fear of executing on my idea.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I first started Rock Grace, I had no idea how to take my recipe and turn it into a marketable beverage. I started thinking about the beverages in the industry that I liked and respected. REBBL really stood out to me, so I decided to LinkedIn message Sheryl O’Loughlin, who was the CEO of REBBL at the time. I think this is why most successful entrepreneurs say ignorance is to your benefit in the beginning, because you do things that aren’t protocol simply because you have such a strong drive and passion to figure things out. She got back to me and said that she didn’t have the bandwidth to talk, but that I should read her book “Killing It, An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Keeping Your Head Without Losing Your Heart’. So I did; this was a great read for me at the time and I LinkedIn messaged Sheryl again and let her know that I read the book and I loved it. I picked up some great tips and was going to keep driving forward trying to figure out Rock Grace. She ended up agreeing to have a call with me and I studied for about a week what I was going to say and ask her. I had pages of notes, researched REBBL and its history, I watched her in online interviews…and when I got on the phone with her I was extremely intimidated. She wanted me to start asking specific questions and I completely froze. She ended up giving me some excellent points to think about. I asked her at the end of our call: if she could give me one slice of advice, what would it be? She said, “always be prepared.” I laughed to myself, thinking “if she only knew how much I had prepped for the call!” But I soon learned that what she meant was to always be prepared more than you think you need to be prepared: think deeper, more relevant, and more specific. Certain situations take practice, but I am always extremely prepared in the right way thanks to Sheryl.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Becoming Supernatural by Dr. Joe Dispenza was extremely impactful teaching me that I could heal myself through well-being and that we become what we think. Super Attractor by Gabrielle Bernstein also made a big impact on my life because it made me aware of the power of my own thoughts and mindset, and it lays out the essential methods for manifesting a life you want. Both books led me out of fear-based thinking and into accessing the power within.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“What you think, you become.” Meaning you can become and have anything you want, but your thoughts need to be aligned and you need to believe in yourself. It pairs well with another favorite quote, “if you focus on the problem, there isn’t any room for the solution.” You must feel good throughout the process to your final destination and to heal.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We just launched Rock Grace Sparkling, which resembles Veuve Rosé Champagne without any sugar, calories, alcohol or preservatives. We are really proud of it. It is a beautiful beverage that will help a lot of people celebrate in a way that aligns with their health and wellness lifestyle. It offers people an elegant and healthy alternative to champagne so they can create a lifestyle they love through beverages that make them feel good and empowered.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I believe good habits are worth being fanatical about and I have actually been able to stick to good habits by creating rituals around them that I love. I wrote a blog about my non-negotiable daily rituals here.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Yes, we practice The Class daily and swear by this transformative workout of the body and mind which incorporates meditation. Through simple, repetitive movements, the body is challenged to engage the mind. With empowered instruction and powerful music, The Class invites participants to witness their resistance to discomfort. The result is an expansive, heart-clearing and body-strengthening release. The Class will challenge and enlighten you all while building an incredibly strong, lean, resilient body. You will learn tools to empower your life.

After doing The Class, engage in meditation for between five and 20 minutes. We love meditations curated by The Class, Gaia and Goop.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Our meditation practices mentioned in the previous answer. Another important part of our day: we take supplements every morning. Our supplements have helped us with energy levels, managing stress and anxiety, and feeling an overall sense of balance in body and mind. After our morning coffee, we make a super nourishing, nutrient-rich, and energizing Rock Grace Beauty and Wellness Smoothie.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I believe healthy eating needs to involve mindfulness. I also think one needs to shift their mind from thinking that eating and drinking healthy isn’t fun and isn’t enjoying life. The fun and joy come from anxiety-free living and feeling good. I also believe that you need to be consistent to start feeling the mind and body benefits that come as a result of putting good ingredients in your body. I also believe in eating clean food which is organic and natural versus “diet food.” And I don’t believe in restricting yourself from things for long periods of time. Create moments and experiences to enjoy your favorite foods and be present for those moments, pay attention to your body’s needs and how much you consume and stick to more of an ayurvedic and primal-based diet.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Daily Intentions

When you wake up in the morning, before hopping out of bed, set an intention for the day. How do you want your day to go? How do you want to show up for yourself and others? Some of our favorite intentions are to be present, be mindful, channel joy into the day, do things that make you feel good and empowered, have fun, be aware and curious, inspire others, keep an open mind, stick up for yourself, self-care, self-love, make yourself a priority, spend quality time with loved ones, don’t doubt yourself, breathe, allow yourself grace, be authentic, be true to yourself, set boundaries, and show up for yourself. When you set an intention for the day and visualize how you want your day to unfold, you are magnetic for those intentions to come forward in your life.

2. Gratitude Notes

Note what you are grateful for each day. It can be in your head or in a journal. Just a few thoughts on what you appreciate and are thankful for in that moment.

3. Bath and Rock Grace Ritual

We value the bath ritual so much these days. It really soothes our nervous system, gives us peace of mind, and helps us to relax and relieve sore muscles. We mix Goop Bath Soaks “The Martini” Emotional Detox with their Phys. Ed. Recovery Bath Soak for 15 minutes to nurture and reset. It’s our favorite way to pause and unwind giving us some time to check in with ourselves and be present.

ROCK GRACE RITUAL

Take a deep breath, inhale strength and grace, exhale anxiety Say an affirmation Enjoy a glass of Rock Grace

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Not necessarily the power of smiling, but definitely the power of positive thinking creates a positive mind and positive life. Energy is contagious and flows where our awareness goes.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

21 Day Manifestation Challenge by Gabrielle Bernstein Course of Miracles by Marianne Williamson Courses, Rituals, Meditation and Journaling created by Dandapani

Each day I make a habit to engage in content from spiritual leaders that inspire me and uplift me. This usually involves a gratitude journal, affirmations, meditation and learning new ways to think and be present.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

When we are in nature, we feel good. We also absorb the energy from nature which carries a high vibration; a high vibe is a healthy vibe.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Rock Grace is inspiring people to live their best life and giving them a tool to do so. We are encouraging and amplifying positive thinking and we are giving people a lovely alternative to alcohol that makes them feel good, supports their health and wellness intentions and goals, and promotes well-being.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Gwyneth Paltrow, I love her style and her philosophy to make every choice count. I admire her discipline and drive, her love for quality products and people and beautiful places and things, and her inspiration to create a lifestyle you enjoy, that makes you feel good. I really respect her and see the importance in her mission. I admire the Goop platform she has created and the content her and her team have curated to help others.

How can our readers further follow your work and Rock Grace online?

Please visit our website http://rockgrace.com/ and follow us on Instagram @rockgrace_

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.