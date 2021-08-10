The best advice I’ve been given was to have a commitment to excellence. It’s been the biggest driver of value in everything I do, and the reason why our clients trust us. Excellence is about raising the bar — not marginally but to the best that it can be, and then testing the limits of how much further we can take it.

Anne is the founder of Supercharge Lab, a Cognitive Artificial Intelligence company that optimizes business outcomes through psychological profiling, helping companies reduce wastes of time, effort, and money. Anne is a serial entrepreneur who has exited multiple startups and has consulted for both large enterprises and startups through her previous work as the founder of Southeast Asian angel fund, Start Up Nation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Thank you for having me! I am Anne, the founder and CEO of Supercharge Lab, a Cognitive Artificial Intelligence company that helps companies optimize their businesses through the understanding of the psychology behind decision making behaviors. I was born into a working-class family and never felt particularly extraordinary.

I started my career in the financial industry, in the early 2000s. I had started and failed at a few startups by the time I left financial services, and by 2010, had sold two startups in the lifestyle space. In 2011, I started Start Up Nation, a Southeast Asian accelerator, which later became an angel fund, serving startups across Asia. I later spent time consulting with larger corporates through YPO before leaving to start Supercharge Lab.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I’ve always been fascinated with psychology and motivations behind behaviors, and how to “hack” the mental models within my mind to increase performance and drive outcomes. The company I founded, Supercharge Lab, essentially attempts to codify the understanding and the research that we have done and apply it to practical outcomes in organizations.

In the early days of Supercharge Lab, we simply called it psychological profiling. It was only later on that we discovered that Cognitive Computing was a thing, and that the practical applications of the deep research into neuroscience and motivations was a very valuable outcome.

We have since helped over 110 clients drive over 80M dollars worth of gross market value. And we’re not stopping.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, all I knew was that I wanted to drive value to organizations by understanding inefficiencies. I decided to start with the construction sector, given that I had spent two years consulting for construction companies. I tested a methodology to enable smaller construction companies to bid for increasingly larger projects and was able to put together a bunch of projects for my clients.

Unfortunately, I had not accounted for the fact that the construction industry was one where you had to have the time to wait for things to happen — bids and projects took a lot of time to get through, and we would essentially need to wait for as much as five years before we got paid for the work done today.

That experience taught me that while my methodology worked, understanding the way my clients worked was essential prior to embarking on projects.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Perhaps a good source of inspiration has been my mother — she spent most of her career as a corporate raider, running from one merger to the next acquisition, and building business after business for her employer. That said, she never became an entrepreneur, despite the adventures she’s had. The thing that’s really impacted me was her grit — her never-say-die attitude to trying and giving her very best while at it. Her commitment to excellence was second to none, and she always worked to make any situation better.

I once asked her why she never became an entrepreneur. She didn’t take the risk because she was a single parent with two young children in her prime and could not afford to fail. I suppose that my addiction to entrepreneurship stemmed from the fact that she always wanted to be an entrepreneur but never did. She now lives vicariously through my adventures.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption can be a force for good or otherwise. When applied the right way, it can improve efficiencies, create employment and wealth for disadvantaged communities, and benefit society in previously unimaginable ways. Disruption has created access to education for millions, cures for illnesses and vaccines that eradicate suffering, and the innovation that drives this disruption has lifted communities out of abject poverty through the provision of low-cost sanitation and filtered water.

That said, disruption can create negative outcomes — whether intended or unintended. I’ve often been asked about when Artificial Intelligence will drive the world into Singularity, where a Superintelligence takes over. It’s hard to say, but every disruption created has the potential to drive the world into a dystopian future — if we allow it to. Where corporate greed is attached to disruption, entire communities are plunged into darkness, such as in places where it is illegal to even collect rainwater.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The best advice I’ve been given was to have a commitment to excellence. It’s been the biggest driver of value in everything I do, and the reason why our clients trust us. Excellence is about raising the bar — not marginally but to the best that it can be, and then testing the limits of how much further we can take it.

Another thing I learned early on was to bring energy to the work I do, improving efficiency and effectiveness of outcomes per unit of time, effort and money. My colleagues and work with rigor and excellence in every detail, task, and process, and practice empathy and prioritize honesty and candor, making sure to always be present with their stakeholders.

When I was running one of my previous companies, I learnt one thing — that we live in a world where few people really care — about the work they do, the people they work with or meet, and the impact they have on the greater good. Sometimes, all that is needed is the ability to be present and listen intently to what people are, or aren’t saying.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

To be honest, I’m not sure. There’s a lot we can do with what we currently have, given that Cognitive Computing is in its infancy and the applications that we’ve created have had widespread impact amongst our customers. I have just launched the second application of the core engine, to optimize the marketing function, to some good traction, and I’m now in the process of stabilizing the operations and process of delivering value to our clients.

For me, it’s important to deliver outcomes for our clients and ensure that they are delighted with their investments in our solutions. Finding the next application of our technology would probably start from someone who is tearing his or her hair out trying to figure out how to navigate a challenge.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think it’s often hard to convince people that we know what we’re doing. I’ve been asked, sometimes disparagingly, how I plan to scale the business. Many investors I know have doubts that a woman can lead a deep-tech company, or even lead a company at all.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I’m an avid reader, and I’ve had many books that have shaped my thinking — from technical books about neuroscience to business books about leadership and management. About two years ago, I attended a talk by Michelle Obama and it blew my mind — not because of what was said, but because she was so candid about living her truth.

The world today celebrates the winners, and many winners have had fortunate backgrounds. Society’s image of success is driven by having more than others — a better education, more friends, more money, nice things. But I’ve had my share of failures, much more than successes. And I learned from that one talk to practice for the person you want to be — to be unafraid of my previous failings, and keep on practicing, learning, and getting back up each time you fall.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I imagine that I would want to work with disadvantaged youth, to help them know that there is more to life than what they see in their current worlds, and to help them practice for the person that they want to be.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I once worked alongside a startup founder and she shared this quote — “Remember that you are enough”, and it struck me in a profound way. The feeling of helplessness, unworthiness and fear never quite goes away when you’re an entrepreneur. But as Steve Jobs had put it — you can’t connect the dots looking forward, you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something — your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever.

