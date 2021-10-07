Annabelle Eng: “Don’t take things to seriously”

Don’t take things to seriously. I used to think one bad grade on a test was the worst thing that could ever happen. Don’t see failure as a setback, but rather as a opportunity for redemption.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Annabelle Eng.

Annabelle Eng is an aspiring climate scientist and is currently a junior in High School in New York City. She is an Ambassador at Young Women In Biology, selected member of the New York Junior Academy of Science, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Ambassador in Environmental Health. In her free time she competes in Public Forum Debate, conducts research about New York City estuaries, and owns a small business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I grew up living in New York City with my parents and two siblings. I’ve always had a passion for nature and the outdoors, which my parents always supported. While other children played in the sandbox I was off collecting rocks and digging up insects to observe, something I still do to this day. I’d say that so far I’ve had a happy childhood with no big misfortunes, although I’d also say I’m still growing up.

You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

Women in Biology is a great organization that works towards encouraging young women to enter the STEM field, which is traditionally dominated by men. Additionally, it empowers women at all stages of their career through programs like Executive Women in Bio.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Back in elementary school I was often felt isolated from my female peers in the context of a science classroom. Even from a young age, I watched as boys dominated group activities and disregarded the ideas and comments of the girls in my class. It was during a group presentation where I was rudely interrupted by a boy in my class who told me “boys are better at science” as an explanation for why he should be main presenter. Ever since I’ve wanted to make women feel comfortable in science classrooms, no matter their age. Science isn’t about gender, age, race, or identity, but rather the pursuit of the truth. I truly believe that cutting women out of the conversation would be a huge loss, and that women are a key factor in both the past and future of science.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I’ve never been particularly coy about my opinions and drive. I rarely feel drive without following through. The moment in which I knew I wanted to make a change was when I talked to my 9th grade biology teacher and she told me about the opportunity, and encouraged me to apply. Up until this point I didn’t have too much of a role model career-wise. But she told me about the work she had done and the challenges she had overcome and immediately I felt that particular sense of urgency to be around women like her. To help inspire women like her.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

I would say that the biggest obstacle is believing in yourself. When my biology teacher told me about this opportunity, I didn’t take it right away. I was an overwhelmed freshman in the middle of a global pandemic and I was recovering from a severe head injury that left me with the inability to read due to poor vision. In fact, it wasn’t until the next year, the end of my sophomore year, when I decided to apply. I don’t regret not applying earlier, but even in my sophomore year I had doubts about whether or not I would get the position. The largest obstacle I had to overcome was my own self doubt.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

My most interesting story was probably to moment I was accepted. I was actually in a call with an important executive from a non-profit I was doing research for when a notification popped up on my screen. I immediately stopped speaking after reading “Congratulations, on the behalf of Young Women in Bio we are thrilled to invite you to join us as a YWIB Ambassador for the YWIB-New York Chapter. The woman I was talked to noticed this and asked me if something was wrong. I told her about my acceptance and she told me that it seemed that a lot of people believed in me and that she did too. It was that call where I officially joined the team as a researcher.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

One of the biggest mistakes I made when I was first starting was thinking I could do everything myself. I wanted complete independence and I had many ambitions, but I soon realized I couldn’t do it alone. I resisted help from teachers and advisors, insisting I could handle things myself. I realized that asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness, but rather it is a sign of strength. So my advice to girls trying to start out in the STEM field is to find a teacher or advisor who will support you through your journey and will help you grow both as a person and as a scientist.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

The most influential person in my journey through STEM thus far is definitely my 9th grade biology teacher Dr. Reid. She helped me not only wishing the classroom, but she helped me pursue my interests even when it meant having to do extra work. She has always encouraged me to share my ideas and research and she is my role model. Multiple times she has written me recommendations and letters, which is part of why I’m and ambassador today. She is truly wonderful and has supported me all throughout my journey.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Once I gave a presentation about my research with bivalves to a large group of middle schoolers. I specifically recall one little girl asking “How can I be like you when I grow up?” This stuck with me even after I finished giving her advice. I am by no means a perfect person but I think that my ability to inspire others has become a huge part of who I am today. Whether is be through my role as ambassador or my early mornings with the wildlife club being the mascot and trying to sell baked goods in a shark costume.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I would say the three biggest things we can do as a society are to place incentives for green alternatives to traditional energy sources, invest in companies like Foldscope who make science accessible to lower income communities, and make a concerted effort to include a diverse group of people and opinions into all decisions made.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Ask for help. I once did an entire experiment only to find out my experimental design was heavily flawed and after that I did not hesitate to ask for help.

2. Reach out to people. I often used to find myself reading though an academic article, wondering what was going on. I later reached out to one of the authors of the article, and they were able to explain it to me. The worst thing that can happen is that they won’t respond.

3. Listen. No matter how far you are through your career there is always value in listening to the opinions and ideas of others. I used to try to dominate conversations in my fields of interest, but I soon realized that conversations aren’t about getting all your ideas out. They’re about finding new ones and incorporating them into your suppository of knowledge.

4. Find your support. Having someone who is there for you (like my bio teacher) is super important not only for academic advice, but also just generally.

5. Don’t take things to seriously. I used to think one bad grade on a test was the worst thing that could ever happen. Don’t see failure as a setback, but rather as a opportunity for redemption.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

To other young people like me, I’d say It’s your planet, own it. Protect hose who can’t protect themselves and never stop trying to better the world.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes, I think that person would be Peggy Liu. After meeting her at a debate tournament I was inspired by the work she did and how she got to where she is now and it would be a pleasure to meet her for a meal or meeting.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m Annabelle Eng on Linkedin and my website is annabelleeng.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!