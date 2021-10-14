Anna Znamenskaya: “Be passionate”

Be passionate. The best way to motivate, engage and empower your team is to demonstrate that you have real passion for what you’re doing. Project that, and your team will follow. I’ve found that to be key while working remotely across time zones.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Anna Znamenskaya.

Anna Znamenskaya is the Chief Growth Officer at Rakuten Viber and an experienced marketing executive within the tech industry across Western Europe, Russia, and Australia. In 2010, she co-founded Russia’s first online video portal with licensed content. A working mom of two, Anna lives in Sydney with her family.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born and raised in Yekaterinburg, a large industrial city in the middle of Russia. In the winter as kids, we would practically pray for the temperature outside to dip below -25 degrees C so we could skip school. But usually it was “just” -22/-23 degrees C, and I would have to take a 40-minute tram trip at 7 am to school in the cold. I think such severe conditions helped me develop a mental toughness and perseverance.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

When I was young, I modeled in Paris and studied at a university in Russia at the same time. I would spend six months studying and taking classes in Russia, then I would leave to spend the next six months in Paris. One time I booked a magazine photoshoot while home in Russia, and while on set, the editor-in-chief persuaded me to stay in my hometown. She offered me a job at the magazine as a journalist and advertising sales manager. I said yes, and that was the start of my career in media. That eventually turned into digital media, and then I went on to pure tech.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was the CEO and co-founder of the video-on-demand service IVI. It was the first site of its kind in Russia, launched in 2010 — just three years after Netflix started offering video streaming. When we designed our initial business plan, we aimed to reach 100,000 visitors on our website by the twelve-month mark. We didn’t have a huge marketing budget, so I went after organic PR and pitched major publications on the idea of Russia’s first-ever free service to watch movies online. The topic was covered by multiple media outlets including a major TV channel, and I even gave a short interview. Our website hit 200,000 users within the first two hours, and our service collapsed. It was the day that taught me the indestructible power of PR.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity. I was a good student not because my parents forced me to be one, but because I love to learn new things, absorb information, and solve difficult problems. I speak five languages. I am interested in art, science, biology, geography, tech, and so many other things. How has curiosity helped me in my career? As I climbed the professional ladder, I came to really understand that leaders aren’t just looking for great professionals with solid hard skills on their team, but also educated people whom they can talk to. Plus being knowledgeable in multiple areas helps you to look at working problems from different angles and to find creative solutions you might not have otherwise seen.

Courage. Every time I’ve accepted a new job offer, I end up telling my friends, “I have no clue how to do this job, it’s far beyond what I am capable of doing. Just you wait — I’ll be fired within three months.” And then I rise to the challenge. Many people have imposter syndrome, including me sometimes, but the key is not allowing it to take over. You have to have enough strength to go forward even if you’re scared. My courage pushed me to accept challenges that were outside of my comfort zone and sparked dramatic growth in me as a professional.

Sociability. The ability to communicate easily and meaningfully with anyone, whether they’re inside or outside your company, and whether it’s in-person or digital, is an essential competency nowadays. I believe that soft skills are now more important for leaders than hard ones, and skills like communication, conflict management, negotiation, collaboration, and the ability to stay calm and focused as a team when up against a deadline or in uncertain circumstances are vital for career success.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Although the U.S. and Europe have made dramatic progress in accepting women in leadership roles, unlike other countries around the world, we still see those old, negative stereotypes. The ugly “barefoot and pregnant” ideas persist in the implicit assumption that a woman needs to focus on her family more than her career, which doesn’t help families and doesn’t help women achieve their goals. We don’t want to be or look like bad mothers and wives in people’s eyes, but we also want to build our career, and we end up feeling that we have to choose between those two things. It makes us weaker. It’s a never-ending circle: society says that you can’t do ambitious things because you’re a woman, you subconsciously start to believe it, and then you hesitate to take on big challenges. Others see you hesitate and they say, “We told you so. Women can’t get there, they don’t have what it takes.”

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

When I was working for a big multinational company, we had a Chief Digital and Commercial Officers off-site meeting. There were 74 people there. Only four of them were women, and just two of those women — my colleague and I — were senior-level. Up against 70 men, it was extremely difficult to express our opinions and ideas. Our voices were drowned out by their loud speeches. No one there took us seriously enough to listen to what we had to say.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Keep moving forward! Don’t make excuses for yourself for others’ comfort, and don’t feel the need to explain away how you’ve made it where you are. Some women want to show to their subordinates and peers that they’re nice and approachable, and they end up being too friendly, easing requirements, and easing up on professional boundaries. It ends up having the complete opposite and negative effect: people sense your weakness and climb onto and over your head. Invest more time into being a real professional, grow your knowledge and skills, focus on results and your performance, and don’t fish for favor or social credit. When you are the best, they will inevitably come to you.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We need to promote more women into positions of power, and these women need to extend their hands to other women. The more women companies and corporations have in the driver’s seat, the more those women and those companies will thrive and come up with innovative solutions. So much gets lost with only one perspective in the room.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Shortly after I moved from my hometown to Moscow to work as a commercial director for the first time, my boss started berating me over how we hadn’t made a sales plan. I had just joined the company barely two months earlier, and had zero time to influence the sales process — the advertising deals had been booked well in advance of me getting hired! Still I was working hard on everything in my purview, improving processes, pricing, and product, but the results were not immediate. These things take time. He never so much as looked at the work we had in progress and only focused on the current numbers, then yelled at me for it. Needless to say I don’t think he would have yelled at a man in my position. In any case, over time all the changes and improvements I’d spearheaded got serious results. I never got so much as a thank you, let alone an apology.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Women are perceived differently than men in leadership roles. We’re always having to prove ourselves: that we are the best at what we do, that we can solve problems, that we know all the same things our male colleagues do or even more, that we are not emotionally unstable. All these things are just assumed to be true with men.

Family duties factor so heavily. There’s no denying the fact that having kids absolutely does influence women’s career paths. You can’t physically work to the best of your abilities when you’re in your third trimester of pregnancy, for instance. You don’t want to hand your one-month-old over to a full time nanny. I have two daughters. With my first (who’s now 15), I had just three weeks of maternity leave before I had to go back to work. I didn’t have a choice because I was the CEO and my shareholders would dismiss me if I took a more extended leave. Men don’t have to face these choices or make these sacrifices.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Being a woman means making unpleasant choices sometimes. You go home to your family or you stay on the late call. You fly to an important business trip to attend a conference with major partners or you stay in town because your child is performing in a play and wants to see you in the first row. These are difficult, even painful choices. Underneath it all, the biggest struggle for every woman is guilt. You feel it no matter what you choose, whether you’re sacrificing work for family time or family time for work. You can never be perfect in both. Eventually, you have to get to a place where you accept that you do what you can and that what you do is enough, and you learn to be proud of yourself.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I hit a period of intense burnout ten years ago. I had just pulled off the most successful project of my career this far. I was CEO of a company that I had built from the ground up and that had raised over 100 million dollars in venture capital. I loved the job, the product, and the team. But three years at the helm of a start-up that was in constant acceleration and growth mode made me neurotic and totally depleted. I resigned. I was exhausted and then some, and it took getting to that point to realize I needed real balance and rest in my life. I glued myself back together in the end, but I must have rested for six months straight.

This experience taught me quite a lot. I learned the hard way to never make any decisions when you are burned out. You can’t solve the problem by remaining in the same spot. There is no substitute for a sane mind and rested body, and that should be the very foundation of any decision.

During these three years, I certainly didn’t have a work-life balance. I know now that it’s impossible to have that every day, and I don’t feel guilty. There will be periods of fluctuation in both directions. Some periods in your life it will be 70/30 in favor of work, and then the pendulum will swing towards family life. Part of establishing balance is accepting that you won’t be able to maintain it all the time.

Speaking of family life, choosing the right partner is the best thing a woman can do for her career. I’ve been married twice, and both of my husbands always pitched in on housekeeping duties. It’s also about having a teammate there for you when you’re exhausted at the end of a hard workday. It’s important to have someone at home who can lend an ear while you decompress and can make you a good chicken soup (and do the dishes afterwards!).

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I’m a former model, so I’ve done the one job where appearance, style, and beauty really is everything. It taught me so much about how people perceive you, and it taught me that appearance isn’t superficial. In fact, it’s rather powerful. It’s a first impression and a lasting one, and a way to project confidence and personality in a single instant. I’ve attached great importance to how I appear in public for my entire adult life, first as a model, and now while speaking at conferences, meeting with partners, and leading employee town halls.

It’s been odd to see how remote work changed work style and standards of appearance. CEOs are making Zoom calls in their pajamas, and no one cares! Just a few years ago, this would have been unheard of. I think this tolerance will spill over into post-pandemic office life, for better or worse, but we’ll have to wait and see.

One thing I think is more important than appearance is charisma. It’s something that you demonstrate through your communication style, the decisions you make, your self-confidence, and how you treat people. Appearance is important, but charisma will always take precedence for me. Put the two together, and you’re unstoppable.

How is this similar or different for men?

It’s so different! If a man takes a shower and puts on a clean T-shirt, people think he has done enough.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have a good nose for people. Good employees are crucial for any type of business, especially in the tech industry where we’re seeing a real talent war. You need the right people on your team that can bring a lot of value to the business. I prefer to hire young rising stars instead of expensive executives. A certain number of years of experience isn’t everything — eagerness and drive matter too. The hard part is finding this star in a stack of several hundred applications. Be passionate. The best way to motivate, engage and empower your team is to demonstrate that you have real passion for what you’re doing. Project that, and your team will follow. I’ve found that to be key while working remotely across time zones. Have an area of expertise. It will make your employees, colleagues, and bosses respect you. And never get comfortable with your level of knowledge. Aim to be the best at something, so much so that you’re the go-to person. Keep learning and solidifying your professional knowledge. Learn to tolerate failure, then learn to grow from it. Conquer this on a personal level first by learning to not be too hard on yourself. If you can’t master this with yourself, it will be all the more difficult to deal with your team’s failures. As they say in Silicon Valley, “Fail fast, fail cheap.” And then keep going! Failure is an indispensable part of the learning process and creating new things that do succeed. Communication is everything. Have a good sense of humor about things. Develop yourself in the art of conversation. The ability to start conversations with anyone is a treasure. It can break the ice and open doors with partners, stakeholders, and employees. I believe that every leader, especially women leaders, should be able to tell great stories, listen well, and start meaningful conversations.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Can I say two? Arianna Huffington and Sheryl Sandberg. I would be honored to meet them. I admire not only their career paths but also their will and passion to stand up for what’s right, fight inequality for women, and lead by example. They’re living proof that resourcefulness is crucial to women having successful careers. As successful as they are, they’re not preaching staying in the office at all hours. They’re the first to advocate for putting self-care first and treating your career as just one aspect of a productive and happy life.

