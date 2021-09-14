Anna Wolf of ‘Romance Was Born’: “Be kind to everyone”

Be kind to everyone : When I was just starting out, I was often under the impression that because “I” was the “performer”, people had to serve me, be nice to me, ask me and only me what I wanted. I very quickly (after bumping my head, figuratively) understood that this can not be how I move through the world. From the sound engineer to the lighting guy, we collectively move forward and produce great work.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Anna Wolf.

South African-born and London-based artist Anna Wolf’s new EP, Romance Was Born, is out now on all streaming platforms. Throughout her artistic incarnations — including the award-winning Tailor — Wolf has mined a thrilling visual and sensory world. It’s no surprise that her songs, among them Shaped Like A Gun and Wolf, have been the inspiration for choreographers on shows like So You Think You Can Dance (USA) and are utterly transporting when performed live by this accomplished musician.

Her songwriting itself has earned Wolf international acclaim, including seeing her become the first South African to win Unsigned Only’s Grand Prize in 2019 for the song Believer. Wolf beat out almost 6 000 entries from more than 100 countries worldwide to be named the winner by a judging panel that included Garth Hudson (The Band), Taj Mahal, Aimee Mann, O.A.R., Sanctus Real, Bow Wow, Boney James, Ruthie Foster, and Robert Smith (The Cure).

Although constrained by pandemic times, Wolf is already eyeing a set of festivals and solo shows as the world opens up to live music again. Among these is Colours of Ostrava (Czechoslovakia, July 2022) and HOT VOX presents at Old Queens Head (London, 2 September 2021).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town called Pretoria in South Africa. For the majority of my life, we moved around a lot.

I did, however, spend a few years living on a farm.

I had my own replica of a John Deere tractor, 5 ghost friends and pretended to be an actress in my grandmother’s garden.

My go-to pretend role was Helen Hunt in the movie, Twister.

My grandparents lived on the same property, which led me to see my grandmother feed the chickens and pigs everyday. Around 18:00 every evening she would call all the dogs together to eat their dinner. I can still recall the tone in her voice as she would wait patiently for each dog to arrive for their meal.

She was a small yet strong woman who showed me that true wisdom doesn’t always lie within words but that it can also lie deep and still without facial expression nor movement.

As a child, I would escape easily into the cornfields and not be found for hours.

You see, what was going on in my head was way more interesting than what was going on outside of it.

I was an artistic child, I had to be.

It was the only way I could escape from the domestic violence I found myself in.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When you find yourself age 9 in your bedroom, holding your ears so that you can refrain from hearing the screams and fighting from your parent’s bedroom you find yourself gravitating and holding on tightly to vibrations that echo contrast into your eardrums.

Music did this for me. It saved me.

I listened to everything. From Bach to Britney Spears. At the time, any contrast would do.

This love for music developed into a passion that translated into a kid that wanted to become a rockstar.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The journey of my career as a whole has guided me to move into alignment with my purpose and with who I truly am. With all the failures and feelings of self-worth being questioned, I now find myself being more present. This industry really teaches you that if you don’t check in with your ego, you might just lose the intent and true meaning behind things.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was just starting out, I was under the impression that falling on your knees whilst passionately singing high notes would look really cool.

My 34-year-old self can feel the repercussions of this rockstar move and the immense regret of it all. Kids, don’t fall on your knees whilst on stage.

First of all, it doesn’t look as cool as it feels and second of all, you will have a knee operation on your resumé real soon.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently in communication with a production house on the planning of an “Anna Wolf Experience” tour.

This will be a tour like no other and an experience not to be missed but that’s as much as I can elaborate for now.

I am also preparing for a role in a feature film and I am super excited for the launch of my EP, Romance Was Born, releasing on the 31stof July 2021.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television?

I am more drawn to the intent behind how the world would view this topic as we live in a society where labels run the world.

Observing social media, there is quite a lot of evidence to this specific topic, of “diversity”, to be a complicated one.

People are observed going back and forth on how things are progressing, or statements such as ”we have come such a long way”, at the same time, the same amount of energy is giving to the opposite of this.

I believe we persist in what we resist and as much as I am in awe of the positive change that we as a society have made, we always manage to fill the scale with sand on the one end not expecting it to tilt to the opposite. Human beings divide themselves constantly. It might not be in our intent but our ways can easily get conflicted with emotions which leads to a not-so-long-term gain.

The only diversity there is is the diversity of different minds, but this is a new topic to explore in itself.

I wish that the topic of diversity was as simple as this.

To elaborate outside of the context of the film, I don’t think of myself as a woman in the music industry, I think of myself as a human being making music and through my thinking patterns, I have collectively, with other creatives, produced music that has influenced people’s lives.

Unfortunately, we live in a world where diversity is not this.

What the observers/viewers are hopefully manifesting, is that no matter your sex nor your race, we are truly one. Collectively moving forward and creating.

We need human beings from different backgrounds, genders, ethnicities, etc. to help us move more in alignment with who we are. I believe we are souls, not labels.

Through labeling, the world has trained itself to feel (emphasis on feel as this foundation is solely built on emotion) merely an illusion of safety and I don’t blame us as a majority of society don’t know any better or have the resources to gain the knowledge to gain different thinking.

In due time the middlemen and the ex-presidents of the world will realize that we are not our labels. Different minds create a richer environment, to learn, nurture and question. It is when we stop questioning that we die.

I hope that more people wake up before this happens.

How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think I have answered this.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1 ) Be kind to everyone :

When I was just starting out, I was often under the impression that because “I” was the “performer”, people had to serve me, be nice to me, ask me and only me what I wanted.

I very quickly (after bumping my head, figuratively) understood that this can not be how I move through the world.

From the sound engineer to the lighting guy, we collectively move forward and produce great work.

2) Have more fun:

I always used to work myself up before a show. Dialogues in my head about not wanting to mess up my lyrics or sound bad. I often thought that I was my thoughts.

3) It’s ok if your family call you by your real name after a show in front of your fans:

I was always so embarrassed when my family would come to a show and say, “Mel, you gave such an amazing show, so proud of you”… I would think to myself, “ah no! I am trying to build a product here and now they know my real name.”

I was so silly when I was young. So full of it. I feel sorry for my younger self, not knowing better.

4) It’s not ok for an older man to kiss you with their tongue out and pretend like they are your boyfriend. Speak up!:

So this happened on one or two maybe three occasions. (ok, maybe more than this)

I was 14 years old, this big-time CEO of a record label who would take me around his office and jokingly pretend that we were a couple. He always greeted me with a kiss on the mouth with his tongue slightly out. I never said anything. I did not want to upset or potentially jeopardize the record deal.

5) You should give your sister more attention and appreciate what people do for you:

Throughout my career, my sister has done so much for me. She has not only guided me and been my rock but she has actively helped me by doing my social media and any tour logistics.

When I started out, she was my biggest fan.

She came to every show and still does. Even though I immensely appreciate her now I don’t think I truly recognised how much she was guiding me. I have regret, not getting out of my head and perhaps being more present for her. I was often wrapped in my ego.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

What a great way of describing it, “burn out”.

My advice would be quite simple, keep your ego in check.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The power of meditation and the ability to become still to the point of being separate from your mind. Through building mediation centres and teaching people the power of now. This would truly result in a more harmonious life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Always ask yourself what is the intent behind what you are creating.

I had to learn this first hand and through life’s experiences, I have come to know that if you are trying to fill a void with earthly things you will be left more empty than before.

If I don’t create from an authentic space my projects inevitably produce some sort of hindrance which results in struggle and questions of self-worth soon follow.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When I was 8 years old, I was bullied. I also hated school from a very young age and dreaded waking up each morning not knowing what the day would bring.

My grandfather taught me that I should not be afraid, as God is already there.

I never quite understood what he meant by ”there”.

As I grew older, I soon realized that we so often think we are in control of our destiny.

We aren’t. No matter if you believe in a god or not, this life lesson can apply to you.

Your higher self knows the way and refrains from making yourself small.

We aren’t here to think small or dream small.

We are here to think big and take risks. Everything is always working out for us. Always.

No matter how dark and dire your moment might feel.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

This person would most definitely not see this. Guaranteed. Her name is Fran Lebowitz.

Fran Lebowitz is an author and social commentator known for her incredibly smart wit and in my opinion, beautiful and wise brain.

I like Fran because she is low maintenance. I am a great listener and I like to be entertained. She’s a great speaker which makes her great entertainment.

I actually bought tickets to see her show next year here in London.

How can our readers follow you online?

INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER @realannawolf

Tik Tok: annawolfofficial

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you for taking the time to send me these questions.