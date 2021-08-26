Anna Svetlik De La Rosa of Empowering Women Blog and Community: “Have a more open heart”

Have a more open heart. Gratitude helps you become more compassionate and empathetic. You’ll be able to connect with people even if you don’t think you have much in common with them. It’s a more rewarding way to live.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Anna Svetlik De La Rosa.

Founder / Creator of Empowering Women Blog and Community. Her various platforms have become a window into her multi-passionate projects, while her blog “Empowering Women” is an exploration of inspiring interviews with women making a difference around the world.

Anna empowers women to share their personal story on her my many platforms. Nothing lights her up more than helping women celebrate other powerful women’s successes. By doing this, it in turn gives us the ability to carry on their collective fearless spirit. As we come together as a unit, we encourage one another toward greater & deeper accomplishments. This helps all of us move into our true authentic selves with strength, courage and unstoppable power.

Anna also wears many hats as a Motivational Speaker, Business owner of De La Rosa Insurance Services, LLC, Success Coach and Meditation Guru.

She is the founder of the Meditation and Mindfulness Project, as seen in Mantra Magazine. Anna is the Owner/President of De La Rosa Insurance Services, LLC, which was awarded #1 Medical Insurance Firm for small business in Pearland, TX 2019 & 2020.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

As I take a trip down memory lane on how I started this journey as a little girl.I always knew I was suppose to spread my message to the masses and conquer the world by chipping away at it daily!

The 1st half of my life I have been learning what not to do and now my 2nd half I am Encouraging, Inspiring and Teaching others and completing what I want to.

I always wanted to be set apart from what others were doing, be different because anybody can put on a dress, makeup & heels and set out on a mission. My mind was what was defining me, who I was and what I thought I was and what I stood for. The reason behind that was how I was raised and brought. My grandparents came from another country, and they had that unstoppable mentality that was on auto pilot 24.7.

Then experiencing one of my brother’s death in 2011 who committed suicide. Going through a separation / divorce after being married for 20+ years. I got in my 30’s and started my own insurance firm business and built it from the ground up.

My experiences helped mold my career path and my drive to want to fight for others because I saw so many things happening from a bird’s eye view. Over the years I learned that a life of service and helping others was what I loved to do most. I help others know that it is never too late to start. Just start where you are at and take that leap.

I will be 43 in December and I’m finally living my authentic truth and creating exactly what I want to show up both personally and professionally. Nothing lights me up more than being able to teaching others a short cut on how to find their true purpose in life and give them the tools to so.

It will only get better from here because I will continue to do what I love, living my life to the fullest without any regrets. Even though I have already accomplished so many things that I am proud of, this is just the beginning. I have so much more to share.

I consider what I have created as FREEDOM! The freedom to do whatever you want, time freedom, financial freedoms etc. There is nothing more exciting then watching one chapter of your life close out and then the new chapter and my very own personal brands & projects grow and evolve very quickly.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When I started doing Kundalini Yoga and Meditation practices, things would shift so fast that I would get immediate awareness, clarity and momentum. I would think of things and they would come to existence very quickly. I did not realize that energy and thoughts would have such profound part in my reality. The power of your thoughts and mind can change a situation or cause things to show up in your life in a blink of an eye but I have had to be consistent and that is the KEY.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Quote:

“The only thing standing between you and your goals are the story you keep telling yourself as to why you can’t achieve it.”

Story behind it:

It resonates because I was telling myself stories about why I couldn’t start or do what I knew I was here to make happen.

I had to stop sitting back waiting for opportunity, I encourage myself to step outside my comfort zone and watch my life drastically and quickly improve.

I have to do this daily and do more and more!!!!!!!

I also knew that it didn’t have to STAY this way. I did what I needed to do to show up as my best every day, amidst the struggle.

I started by approaching life as if every idea, resource, opportunity and need was out there for me and all I had to do is find them!

Now, of course, it is easier said than done a lot of the times however, often I had approached life as if my path was set in stone, but that is not true because everything I need is here — all I had to do was reach out and grab it. I finally got that we can change our reality at any time because we are creative beings in a body!!!!

It’s much easier to make this change when we remind yourselves that it works every single time and you can look at my life, my business, my success and know that I did just what I’m tell you. You can use me and see living proof & results!! I do the work daily.

Success is not based on luck or chance — it’s training our minds to think, believe and operate in a way that is in alignment with your true wants and desires! You deserve the BEST life has to offer so make it yours.

You have everything u need inside of you!

You have all the resources you need in you to get through those stories you tell yourself as to why you can’t! I have always said, “It gets worse before It gets better and if you just keep pressing forward and don’t hold back then you will see results you want.”

We all have so much power and potential locked inside of our minds, but the vast majority of us never learn how to unlock it. So many of us are constantly programming themselves for failure day in, day out… I can’t do it, I’m not good enough, people like me can’t make it happen, it’s too difficult, I don’t have the time, I am not the right gender, I have to many people pulling at me, I have to many bills or I don’t have the money.

I don’t, I can’t, I won’t.

Blah blah blah……..

Here is the truth: success is no accident. You have to do it on purpose, do it afraid and do it when you don’t feel like it or even on the days you wake up feeling hopeless & have no direction at the moment!!! You have to start somewhere!! wing it!!!! It will come, I promise!!!!

So if you want to be successful, you have to intentionally make it happen and you can do it.

As an entrepreneur I have found over the years that one of the best things is having the freedom to do whatever you want to do, you get to decide what time you wake up, how much time you take off and what you do. However, I also find this the biggest curse too.

The idea of having the freedom to do whatever you want is so dreamy, but the reality is a little different… have you ever had a day where you wake up and struggle to get out of bed, because you don’t know what you’re supposed to be doing, no one is telling you want to do or when to do it by, so you end up having a totally unproductive day? I have and I’m sure most us have!

The point is having all the freedom in the world can sometimes be the hardest thing to deal with… all of a sudden you have to decide what you do with your time, you have to be super motivated and focused in order to make stuff happen and MAKE MONEY!!!! No one is accountable for your success except you and if you want to grow daily then you have to keep your eye on the end prize.

For me personally, I have been growing my empire daily over the course of the last 15+ years and shooting towards unlimited possibilities. It has taken such hard work, dedication and determination, heart ache and pain at times but I’m not giving up.

In-order to be an amazing boss for yourself and get stuff done, so that every day can be a successful one, here are several things you can do when you wake up (or the night before)…

1: SET YOUR DAILY INTENTION

2: MAKE A DAILY GAME PLAN: When you know exactly what you need to do you’ll be able to get up in the morning much more easily, because you’ll know what your purpose is for the day.

3: SCHEDULE YOUR ACTION STEPS

This is going to take your productivity to another level. You’ll feel more motivated, because you know exactly what you need to be doing and everything will become so much easier.

I don’t share this story to brag, I share this to remind you of what is possible for you AND, that nothing should stop you from following your dream, and from being the best, most free, most wealthy, most abundant version of you.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

There are so many books!

“The Game of Life and How to Play It”

By: Florence Scovel Shinn

Written in 1925

This is the book that changed my life many years ago.

No matter the age, you will get something out of it, that is why I keep it with me at all times. I have bought many of them because they get worn out, lol

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Continue to spot light and feature women on all my platforms as well as my Empowering Women Blog.

Launch my Manifesting Junkie Journals, Notebooks, and Notepads.

Start Hosting Retreats for Women globally to heal, align and restore!

Showing up daily with exciting stuff and to help women discover their true authentic selves with strength, courage and unstoppable power

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Mom and Dad have been the ones…….Without them, I wouldn’t be able to do any of this. Being an entrepreneur and a creator things are always changing , we are all over the place.

Especially when figuring out what you want to do.

Even though I have built many businesses, I would not be able to be where I am without them. They have instilled in me their drive, values and grounding goals.

My Aunt Jane Laurence for cheering me along the way with mom and dad. Also the yelling, the push, the challenges y’all show out of massive love

cause they know how hard headed I can be. I have watched my Father and Aunt Jane succeed in so many things over the years and that it inspires me. My Mom is this rock for our family and It gives us a sense of peace and security where you don’t have to go through those trials and tribulations alone.

Lastly, My Hannah, we grow and learn together.

Hannah will be 19 in August 2021 and leaving for college. She is my absolute pride and joy. Since she has decided to get a Business Degree, I enjoy sharing with her how my business runs. This allows her to have hands on experience as well as get her feet wet in the entrepreneurial space.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude is an emotion. It’s how you feel when you’re thankful for something. Think right now about something that you’re thankful for. It can be small like the socks on your feet or it can be larger like the roof over your head, your job, your family or your life.

Gratitude is also an awareness or recognition. When you express or feel gratitude, you’re acknowledging that there is good in your life, in you, in the world and all around you. Feeling grateful changes how you feel inside.

It’s easy to let the negative thoughts, words, situations, events, and actions in the world take over your heart and mind. Many in society seem to focus on the negative. It’s on the news, in magazines and newspapers, and it may be the general tone of the conversations you encounter during the day. Yet, the simple emotion and expression of gratitude diminishes all of that negativity in a powerful way.

Over the past ten to twenty years many disciplines have conducted studies on the impact of gratitude. What they’ve found is nothing short of amazing.

People who practice gratitude have found:

They’re happier. It increases feelings of optimism, joy, and satisfaction.

Have less anxiety and depression.

It’s good for your health. Studies have shown that a gratitude practice strengthens the immune system, lowers blood pressure, and reduces symptoms of illness.

Get more sleep.

Recover more quickly from challenges and even from traumatic events.

Have stronger relationships.

Stronger connections. People feel more connected to their community.

Gratitude changes your perspective on the life that you’ve been given. When you have gratitude in your life you:

Feel less victimized by others or by life. Blaming no longer exists. Rather than look at what you lost or what you don’t have, you’re able to reframe situations and move forward focusing on what you can do and what you have.

Have a more open heart. Gratitude helps you become more compassionate and empathetic. You’ll be able to connect with people even if you don’t think you have much in common with them. It’s a more rewarding way to live.

Glass half full approach. With gratitude you’ll be able to recognize and appreciate what you have rather than what you don’t. As you begin to become aware of what is good and positive in your life, what is good and positive will grow.

Attract more gratitude and happiness. It’s often found that people attract experiences and people based on what they expect. If you focus on and expect good things to happen, more good may show up.

Gratitude is being eternally thankful for the opportunities and being thankful. Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think that some individuals are just spoiled and are used to having everything handed to them and it takes a tragedy/shortcoming to make them realize what being grateful really means.

Then I also think that some are not aware of the power that being grateful can have over our life.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

It can open up areas of your life that once has been shut off because when you have a grateful heart and positive attitude more things come to you. There is scientific studies that show an atomic force that is released in a form of an energetic vibration into the Universe when you are grateful and thankful. Being grateful lifts your overall sense of well being and power within to produce things, results, situations in life to happen that you never thought or dreamed of happening. It also shortens the time for you to accomplish what you want because you have lifted your energy up to a higher vibrational scale. An Attitude of Gratitude basically causes things to grow quickly and to manifest.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness? Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

The bottom line is that people who practice gratitude reportedly have a better quality of life. However, this is one of those things in life that you have to experience for yourself before you will be able to fully believe it and before you’ll embrace it into your life.

How Do You Practice Gratitude?

The concept of practicing gratitude begins by creating a habit. For most people, the simplest habit, and the most effective one, is to create a gratitude journal. A gratitude journal is a process of writing down what you’re grateful for during the day.

Many people journal in the morning, or at night, or both as they are quiet times. You can keep the journal right next to your bedside. First thing when you wake in the morning, you journal about gratitude or last thing before you go to sleep at night. Now you can, of course, journal whenever it feels right for you. For example, you might find that journaling in the middle of the day, at lunchtime, helps you have a more positive afternoon and evening.

Also, many people journal on paper. They handwrite what they’re grateful for. The process of writing it down, as opposed to dictating your gratitude or typing it on to your computer or mobile device, seems to have a stronger impact on your brain and mindset. The act of writing seems to wire your brain differently and create a connection between your thoughts and the words on the page.

Why journal? Why not just set aside a few minutes each day to think about what you’re grateful for? Journaling is the first step to creating a gratitude mindset. After all, the goal isn’t to be grateful for a few minutes each day. The goal is to shift how you think so that gratitude is your natural reaction and thought process.

Journaling helps you create a daily habit. You’ll think about gratitude once or twice a day for one month, two months, six months or more. The longer you do it, the more it becomes ingrained in your mind.

Once gratitude becomes a part of your daily routine, your thoughts begin to shift. Keep at it, continue journaling, and those changes become even more entrenched. Will you shift back to a negative mindset if you stop journaling? It can happen. If you’re aware, and this does happen, all you have to do is resume your commitment to a gratitude journal.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

Yoga and Meditation Practices

Breath Work

Walk in Nature

Movement (Ex:Dancing, Cycling, Swimming)

Last but not least, Journaling as I have outlined above

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

All things Deepak Chopra

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Continue to inspire and but go further with it on a local and global scale:

Build my very own state of the art yoga and meditation studio and

Retreat Center -“Empowerment Temple” a place to heal, align and restore

Certification for Kundalini Yoga and other Yoga classes

Beginners to Advanced Classes

Breath work

App Available

Scholarships

Donation Funds to Give to the needy

Mind Center

Neuroplasticity

Neuroscience

Hypnotherapy

Reiki

EEG

ASMR

Sound Therapy

Health and Wellness Center

Herbs

Nature

Chef — Nutrition

Make my own water and water bottle

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!