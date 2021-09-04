Anna Salton Eisen: “Getting in “the zone” with your five senses, even for a few moments, can provide great pockets of pleasure”

The first key to living with more Joie De Vivre is finding small, daily pleasures that involve your five senses. It might be baking, taking a walk in the park, listening to music, looking at paintings in an art book, or even playing with your dog. Getting in “the zone” with your five senses, even for a few moments, can provide great pockets of pleasure.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anna Salton Eisen.

As a mental health professional and author, Anna Salton Eisen used her training in trauma and her narrative skills as a therapist to help her father write his Holocaust narrative, The 23rd Psalm: A Holocaust Memoir. During the pandemic, she combined the meticulous work of an archaeologist with the compassionate perspective of a daughter in her global search for the families of a group of Holocaust survivors that her father had been with in the concentration camps. Her success and reflections as a second-generation child of Holocaust survivors, as well as her insight into intergenerational trauma, has now led her to write her own memoir, Pillar of Salt: A Daughter’s Life in the Shadow of the Holocaust, and be the subject of an upcoming documentary film about her father, his friends in the Holocaust, and the joyous and powerful reunion of their descendants.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and grew up in Upstate New York, until my family moved to Maryland when my father accepted a position at the Pentagon. When I was around eight years old, I first learned that my father was a Holocaust survivor. Back then, the Holocaust wasn’t spoken about by survivors as much as it is today. I had found two watercolor paintings hidden in a drawer, signed by an “L. Salzman,” which was my father’s name before the war that I had never heard of. They were horrific scenes of the Holocaust, and I carefully put them away and realized that I had stumbled upon something that I was not supposed to find. I kept silent about them for decades. It wouldn’t be until I was thirty years old, and had a family of my own, that I finally confronted my father with the questions about his past, which I wanted to claim as my own personal history as well.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My work as a mental health therapist intersected with my interest in Holocaust history in the many things I pursued, including volunteering at the USO (United Service Organizations), which was significant to me because my father’s concentration camp had been liberated by American soldiers. I also interviewed Holocaust survivors for Steven Spielberg’s Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation and was a docent at the Dallas Holocaust Museum. Through all this, my father was instrumental in helping me to understand the power of storytelling in healing trauma, which led me to write my memoir and reach out and connect with other children of survivors to help them discover their own family history.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

When the pandemic came, my career was put on hold as I took my ninety-nine year old mother in to live with me and I became her caregiver. When we got her belongings, there was a small diary and packet of photos that my father had secretly kept since the Holocaust. Even though my father died in 2016, my mother encouraged me to continue telling his story and research what happened to the people from his town and those he had been with in the ghetto and concentration camps. She was herself a survivor and had encouraged my father to live a meaningful life, and she did the same for me by helping me accept the burden and honor of being a Holocaust historian.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I trained for the Spielberg Foundation, the guidelines for becoming an interviewer required the person to be either a mental health professional or a child of survivors. At the time, I had no mental health advanced degree and was completely overwhelmed and unprepared to work with Holocaust survivors, many of whom had never spoken about their trauma. This ended up motivating me to return to graduate school, so that I could help others in a practical way as a therapist.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One of the most interesting and exciting projects that I am working on is tracing the history and location of other Holocaust survivors who were with my father in the ghetto and concentration camps over a period of three years. Using the Nazi archives at Bad Arolsen, I have discovered hundreds of original documents with the names of my father and his co-prisoners. I then went on to use data of their birthdates and other information to trace these people on sites like Ancestry.com, Facebook, and Google. There are enormous amounts of information and sources that I have been able to share with other individuals to inspire them to do their own family research.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first characteristic would be optimism. When conducting a genealogy search, I always believe that I can find information and never give up tracking down records and people.

A second trait that I have is a sense of gratitude. I feel fortunate that I have found rewarding and important work and so I start each day with enthusiasm and end each day with the knowledge that I am making a difference in the world.

A third trait is curiosity. I am always interested in exploring new ideas and appreciating the fact that new roads lead to unexpected connections and that I somehow seem to find the best answers by accident.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

In my role as a therapist, I have spent years, including several working in a mental hospital, trying to understand, support, and encourage people who have lost their happiness. I have learned that for every person who is lost and suffering, caring about them is a key first step. This enables them to believe that they can rebuild and find hope in their own lives. Working with Holocaust survivors, I also learned from these heroes how there can be joy in the simplest things in everyday life that we often take for granted. Things like freedom, friendship, and family.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I think that young people, in striving for achievement and independence, lose sight of the connection and love that they get from their families. Many have turned to technological-based relationships, which are no match for the genuine connection that is experienced and developed through face-to-face interaction. I also strongly believe that geographic distance diminishes family relationships and that the pandemic and high cost of travel has created loneliness and isolation because of long periods of family separation.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Joy and happiness cannot be sustained by instant or material gratification. Self-esteem must come from the self, and not from the admiration of peers. A strong path to self-esteem actually comes from helping others. It can provide you with a sense of purpose, help grow your compassion, and take the focus off your own difficulties as you find fulfillment in caring about other people and causes. When I was a volunteer at the USO, I was the team leader for the USO Center every Thursday, and had on occasion nearly 400 soldiers and veterans passing through Dallas Fort-Worth Airport. Several times, I helped soldiers who were coming home on emergency leave, for either the birth of a baby or death of a family member, and who had missed their connecting flights that would have gotten them home on time. I would not give up until we had secured a way, or even donations from other volunteers, to get them home. Helping these soldiers who felt overwhelmed and alone gave me a great sense of accomplishment and happiness.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I have often seen people expect that their happiness will come from a short-term reward, which might be a vacation or a big purchase. I try to emphasize that even though a one-week vacation may be great fun, it is the rest of the year that we need to focus on finding peace and happiness. I had a friend once who went on a trip that she couldn’t afford, including both the travel, the wardrobe, and the activities. Once she arrived, all her luggage with her new outfits were lost and the one-day boat cruise she had booked ended in disaster when the ship caught on fire. By the time the trip was over, she couldn’t wait to get home, back on land, and back to her everyday life and routine that in comparison felt safe and satisfying.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

The first key to living with more Joie De Vivre is finding small, daily pleasures that involve your five senses. It might be baking, taking a walk in the park, listening to music, looking at paintings in an art book, or even playing with your dog. Getting in “the zone” with your five senses, even for a few moments, can provide great pockets of pleasure. The second key is to appreciate and have wonder for the natural beauty of the world. If you are fortunate enough to live by the ocean, or in the mountains, this is easily achieved. But for myself, just taking a walk outside and taking note of the immense variety of shapes of leaves on the trees, the colors of the flowers, and the blueness of the sky, helps me stay grounded in gratitude. A third key is to find your own quiet personal time, especially when the world feels turbulent and chaotic. I recently became a fan of jigsaw puzzles, choosing ones with beautiful pictures and vibrant colors. Each time I find a small piece that fits into the puzzle, I am able to quiet and focus my mind on the puzzle and turn off the frenzied ruminations that can constantly run through my head. A fourth tip is to re-connect with people. During the pandemic, or even if one is facing chronic illness or other difficulties, we can lose track of important people in our lives as we tend to become isolated in our own despair. Reaching out to friends can bring about feelings that one is cared about and supported, which can be valuable to healing and happiness. A fifth key is allowing yourself some things in life that you love. I once went to a nutritionist to get a healthier eating plan. She asked me what were two foods that I felt I could simply not live without. At the time, it was popcorn and frozen yogurt, and the nutritionist taught me that as long as I had these things, whether every day or every week, I would never feel deprived. So allowing yourself to have what you love, even if it needs to be in moderation, is a way to acknowledge your own unique desires.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

First, it is important to let the person you are concerned about know that you sense that something might be wrong. You need to confirm that you are there for them, in small and big ways. Whether they need someone to listen, or to drive them somewhere, or help out with their meals, people often are hesitant to ask for help. Never offer advice or judge others unless you are asked. You can empathize with someone and help them find true expert sources, but when people feel admonished or criticized, they will often close off their communication with you. Even simply telling someone that you care about them can make a life-or-death difference.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My idea would be that every high school student has to perform community service for a specified number of hours every year they are in high school. Working with the homeless, the hungry, the disabled, or any other part of our population would instill in our youth a sense of compassion, responsibility, and selflessness that I think is critical in order to create a generation of better leaders, neighbors, parents, and citizens.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Steven Spielberg. He once said that “I have never felt, since Schindler’s List, the kind of pride and satisfaction and sense of real, meaningful accomplishment — I haven’t felt that in any film post-Schindler’s List.” To speak with someone who has had such an impact on the world because of his dedication to Holocaust history would be inspiring and I’m sure an incredible learning experience.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

A new website is under construction for Pillar of Salt: A Daughter’s Life in the Shadow of the Holocaust (to be released by Mandel Vilar Press in April 2022), and The 23rd Psalm: A Holocaust Memoir (to be re-released by Mandel Vilar Press in August 2022) as well as the documentary film. Until then, you will be able to find all the updates on Facebook and Instagram.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!