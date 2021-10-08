Anna Moss Of Mind the Test Tutoring: “Gamify”

Gamify: make review into a game. Studying every week — or even for a few minutes every day — is not most kids’ idea of a fun time. However, there are dozens of free ways to turn notes into a game. Flashcards can become a quiz game if students compete against classmates or family members; my students also love the fun virtual flashcard games on Quizlet.com and Memrise.com. I also recommend Quizizz.com and Kahoot.com for more free learning games that students can play individually or competitively with classmates. You can search for premade games, or you can make your own.

Anna Moss runs brain-based tutoring company Mind the Test, which helps students with academics and test preparation. Mind the Test’s unique focus on study techniques based on cognitive psychology teaches teens how the brain learns, empowering them to learn in a deep and lasting way. Moss also runs workshops for educators about how to harness the power of brain-based learning in and out of the classroom.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/6a2a825b999e31b780502dead8df9da7

The coolest fact about me is that I can read Egyptian hieroglyphs: I went to the University of Chicago and studied linguistics and ancient Egypt as an undergraduate. After college, I got certified in Teaching English as a Foreign Language and spent a few years teaching all around the world. I settled down with a full-time SAT/ACT tutoring job in Bangkok, Thailand, where I fell in love with test preparation. In helping students apply to their dream schools in America, I had every educator’s dream: my students were motivated to learn, and mistakes were seen as valuable learning opportunities. I left Thailand to get my MPhil in Psychology and Education at the University of Cambridge, where I wrote my thesis on identifying and alleviating racial bias on the SAT through the lenses of linguistics and psychology.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the most interesting moments I had as an educator opened my eyes to how different backgrounds can change how we interpret the world and, on assessments, lead to unintended cultural bias. It occurred when I was teaching SAT Reading content to a class in Thailand. We were reading an article discussing the limitations of the organic food movement, and it had an offhand remark to the effect of, “Pollution from the transportation of produce is a bigger environmental problem than pesticides; proponents of organic food seem to think farmers just throw fresh produce into a wheelbarrow and push it door-to-door around the neighborhood!” One SAT question then required students to identify the sarcastic tone of the sentence, with the implication being that this wheelbarrow concept is ridiculous — of course everyone gets their fresh produce from a supermarket, where it was shipped in from far away, right? Not in Thailand. In fact, we bought most of our produce from people pushing wheelbarrows around the neighborhood! My students, of course, failed to see the sarcasm, since in Thailand, this was not a ridiculous concept at all, so they found the question impossible to answer. It really struck me that the assumption that seemed so obvious — that everyone shops at supermarkets — turned out to be based on incorrectly assuming that everyone’s experience and background is the same as ours. There are so many parallel situations in school, in life, and on standardized tests, in which a shared background is assumed, and students with different backgrounds can fall through the cracks. This is what inspired me to study unintended bias on the SAT.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I read a question-and-answer online a few years ago. The question was, “Should I change careers and start a PhD? By the time I finish, I’ll be 35.” Someone answered and said, “If you don’t, you’ll be 35 anyway.” That struck a chord because it put the platitude of “follow your dreams” into a different perspective. If the biggest worry about trying something new is that you will be too old, then the concern is not really about the new enterprise at all. This helped me take the plunge and start my own business. Being an entrepreneur was never something I envisioned for myself, but when I realized that it was the best way for me to empower students, I decided to go for it.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Passion & curiosity: I was talking to a client-turned-friend the other day — her son used to be one of my students — about what makes Mind the Test Tutoring unique. She said that it was my passion and curiosity — that I really care about what I teach. It makes strange cocktail conversation when I tell people that I find standardized tests fascinating, but I do; what does it tell us about our values as a society when we decide what does and does not get tested? What does it tell us about our society when we look at disparity in test scores and in education more broadly? What can we, as a society and as educators, do about it?

Independence: As a small business owner, I need to wear many hats. From teaching to accounting, I do it all. I love that I get to make decisions that I know will be best for my students without going through bureaucratic red tape. For example, I provide all books and resources free for all of my tutoring students, and I vary the materials to meet each individual student’s needs. I have sent students everything from my SAT Writing prep book to audiobooks to magazine subscriptions, and I am able to provide ebooks or hard copies based on student preference. I really enjoy having the freedom to figure out what would best help a student and then making that happen.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am! This year, I will be creating an online test preparation course for students who want to self-study. It will be available as a subscription and will be affordable to students who could not afford 1-on-1 tutoring. I am also hoping to partner with libraries and schools to get quality test preparation for their students at no charge.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority about how to help children succeed in school?

As the founder of Mind the Test Tutoring, I have helped hundreds of middle and high school students improve their grades and test scores. I have also run workshops for teachers and tutors about how to harness the power of brain-based learning to help all students learn in a longer-lasting and deeper way. Before starting Mind the Test, I did my MPhil in Psychology & Education at Cambridge.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. Can you help articulate the main challenges that students face today that make it difficult to succeed in school?

Students today face innumerable challenges, and two of the main problems are avoiding distraction, which is exacerbated by technology, and not knowing how to learn. Many students not only have no idea how their brains learn; they also feel that if they fail to learn something, they are either stupid, or it is their teacher’s fault. Either way, it leaves them feeling like they lack agency.

Can you suggest a few reforms that you think schools should make to help students to thrive and excel?

It would be extremely beneficial for teachers to teach about the cognitive science of learning. The problem is that many teachers are never taught this themselves! Education is fraught with pseudoscientific neuromyths that sound terrifically scientific — but have never been scientifically proven. The biggest scam is the “learning style” assessment. Companies have made a fortune selling “learning style” assessments and programs to schools to identify each child’s unique “learning style” — but no randomized studies have ever proven this to make a difference. Learning strategies such as active recall, spaced repetition, and interleaving, on the other hand, have been proven to work time and again, and they are completely free. How can schools differentiate real science from pseudoscience when deciding what programs to use and how to teach? We need to somehow bridge the gap between education research and real classrooms.

Here is our primary question. Can you please share your “5 Things Parents Can Do To Help Their Children Thrive and Excel In School?” Please share a story or example for each.

Use flashcards to quiz your kids. Many students have never learned how to effectively study, so when they say, “I studied for my quiz and don’t know why I failed,” they may be telling the truth. Rereading notes and books has been found to be an extremely ineffective study method by numerous research studies. Rereading feels effective because it tricks our brains into feeling familiar with the text, but when it comes to test time, students struggle to recall what felt so familiar before. Flashcards, on the other hand, are a great tool because they force students’ brains to work hard to retrieve the information. The harder their brains work while studying, the easier the test will feel. Quiz your kids each week — not just the day before the test. Get those flashcards out every weekend to review what your kids have learned so far. It might seem like overkill, but waiting until the day before the test, or even the week before the test, leads to both lower test scores and lower long-term retention. Studies have shown that it is much more effective to study for a few minutes a day rather than cramming the day before the test. Gamify: make review into a game. Studying every week — or even for a few minutes every day — is not most kids’ idea of a fun time. However, there are dozens of free ways to turn notes into a game. Flashcards can become a quiz game if students compete against classmates or family members; my students also love the fun virtual flashcard games on Quizlet.com and Memrise.com. I also recommend Quizizz.com and Kahoot.com for more free learning games that students can play individually or competitively with classmates. You can search for premade games, or you can make your own. Interleave: mix up different problems. Interleaving is the act of mixing up different problem types in an unpredictable way, and it has been shown to lead to extremely strong long-term learning. Unfortunately, this is the opposite of the way most concepts are taught. At the end of a textbook chapter about multiplying fractions, there may be 20 problems that require students to multiply fractions. This type of repetition leads to short-term improvement and higher confidence, but most students forget what they learned almost immediately because they applied the rules almost robotically, without thinking. When you quiz your kids, mix it up so they do not know what to expect: ask one question about multiplying fractions, then two questions about subtracting decimals, then one question about another topic, etc. If you are using flashcards, simply shuffle the deck. Build quiz games using missed questions. One of the most important strategies for learning is to learn from mistakes. In fact, research has shown that trying a challenging problem and making mistakes leads to better learning than simply learning how to solve it and getting it right the first time. However, students often feel defeated by wrong answers. Turn wrong answers on homework assignments and tests into quiz game questions so your child can try again. Not only will they learn from their errors; they may also gain confidence.

As you know, teachers play such a huge role in shaping young lives. What would you suggest needs to be done to attract top talent to the education field?

Teachers need to be paid and respected double. Previous attempts to motivate educators by giving a thousand dollar bonus would be laughable if the problem were not so serious. A teacher should be able to live comfortably — not scraping by in a one-bedroom apartment — as a single-family household, and should make six figures. The fact that this idea is met with ridicule indicates the utter lack of respect our society has for teachers, and it rubs off on students, too. In addition, class sizes should be slashed in half, or more. When I work with small groups of up to 8 students, I am able to keep each student’s individual skills in mind, so I can tailor lessons to their needs. It is simply impossible to give the same level of attention to students in a class of 30 or more. Of course, these changes are expensive, but if we as a society value teachers and the students who learn from them, we will find a way to pay.

