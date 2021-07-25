Anna Lundberg of One Step Outside: “Get clear on what you stand for”

Get clear on what you stand for. What are your core values? What are your important beliefs and how do they differ from the mainstream view? What is your bigger ‘why’ or mission, the message you’re trying to get ‘out there’ and the stories that you want to tell? I believe that we need to change the way in which we are defining ‘success’ and, specifically in the context of work and career, move away from the conventional definition of the corporate career ladder, six-figure salary and pension package towards a more meaningful definition. That new definition needs to reflect the importance of creative freedom and autonomy, the flexibility to manage your work around your personal life and family, and the desire do to fulfilling work that gets you jumping out of bed in the morning.

Anna Lundberg is the founder of One Step Outside, where she helps experienced professionals around the world design a career, a business and a lifestyle that brings them more freedom, flexibility and fulfillment — outside of the conventional 9 to 5. Ex-Oxford, ex-Procter & Gamble, today she combines her 10+ years of experience in global branding and digital marketing roles with her training in coaching and positive psychology techniques to help people reimagine the next phase of their career. She is the host of the Reimagining Success podcast and author of Leaving the Corporate 9 to 5: Stories from people who’ve done it (and how you can too!).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Born to Swedish parents and growing up in the UK, I followed the expected path as the ‘good girl’ who did well at school, graduating top of my class as Valedictorian at an international school. I took a gap year to travel before studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Oxford, continuing to do another degree at the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva, and then accepting a job in brand management at leading multinational Procter & Gamble (P&G).

It always felt a little ‘accidental’ to end up in marketing in the private sector after my studies that had rather focused on international relations and developing countries. Having said that, P&G was the best school for branding and marketing, while also giving me experience of people management, training and facilitation, presenting to large audiences, negotiation, and coaching. I specialized in digital marketing and had the opportunity to work closely with senior leaders at Facebook, Google, and various creative agencies and media companies.

However, there was always a disconnect between what I was doing in this big corporation and what I felt that I *should* be doing. In 2013, I first took a sabbatical and traveled across South America; then, I handed in my resignation. Initially, I was providing digital marketing consulting to clients from well-known brands and big corporations right down to small start-ups and entrepreneurs. Along the way, while I was pursuing a lot of personal development and immersing myself in literature on different career paths and business opportunities, I trained and certified as a coach.

Today, I combine my business and marketing experience on the one hand with life coaching on the other to help experienced professionals and business owners redefine ‘success’, build effective personal brands, and achieve better work-life integration.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority about the topic of thought leadership?

Being seen as a credible and knowledgeable expert is a critical part of making your own business a success — in fact, it’s one of my five pillars of a successful business, that is, building an effective brand platform. In leaving a prestigious job title at a big-name company to work for yourself, it can feel like you’re having to start building your reputation from scratch, especially if you’re moving into a new sector. Packaging up your transferrable skills, your professional experience, and your unique personal stories in an effective way is key to working profitably for yourself and becoming a successful coach, consultant or freelancer. This is right at the core of the mentoring and coaching work that I do with my clients.

Along the way, of course, I’ve built credibility and authority in my own right in the space of ‘escaping the 9 to 5’ and starting a successful business without burning out in the process. My credibility and authority comes in part from my formal qualifications as a coach and my professional CV as a brand manager, marketing consultant and start-up mentor. More powerfully, however, it comes from sharing my own personal experience of leaving my corporate ‘9 to 5’ and building a brand and business that works for me, as well as creating and putting out content that demonstrates my knowledge and expertise.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

It seems odd and a little counterintuitive, but one of my biggest and proudest moments in my professional career was quitting my job in 2013. It was so unexpected for me, the good girl, to take such a big risk, and to make a decision that on paper didn’t seem rational. My intuition was telling me it was the right decision, and, for the first time, I listened to it.

In that one decision, I opened up a whole new future for myself. One that involved the freedom to travel around the world while working on my business; the flexibility to manage my work around my travels and then, around my young family; and the fulfillment of doing exciting and meaningful work, feeling like I was really making a difference, and meeting incredible people along the way.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Quite early on, I wrote a blog post and answered a question on Quora about the 10 lessons I had learned since quitting my job without a plan. The article was picked up by a number of different publications including Business Insider, Inc Magazine and Quartz, and then, in a second wave, it was shared on LinkedIn by Arianna Huffington. I had a huge rush of visitors to my website, and maybe a hundred applications for a free call.

This was huge for me as I was just starting out building my new audience and positioning as a coach after my years in beauty and luxury goods marketing. Getting that exposure so early on was an incredible opportunity to scale my business with an influx of new clients as well as gaining more media coverage.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to take advantage of that opportunity. Many of those prospects never showed up to the call; most that did show up only seemed to want a bit of free advice; and, if I remember correctly, I didn’t convert a single one of them into a paying customer.

I wouldn’t say it was particularly funny at the time, but it was an important lesson to be learned. After that experience, I worked hard to get the back end in order so that next time I had that kind of exposure I’d be ready. I created an application form for my free consultation calls, where I could filter out the time wasters; I would qualify any prospects to determine if they were right for me and my offering; and I would frame the call with a clear expectation that it was intended to help us figure out how to work together, placing me firmly in the role of the expert who was offering a service.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

I’ve never thought of thought leaders and influencers being in any way related. An influencer today takes your mind to celebrities with huge Instagram followings, getting paid to promote a brand or a product — or, in fact, multiple brands and products. Their value is in the number of followers they have rather than in the specific message they’re sending out.

Instead, a thought leader’s value is in precisely that, their message, the content they put out and the causes they believe in passionately. The thought leader doesn’t have to have a huge mainstream following, and likewise doesn’t have to be in a formal position of authority. You don’t have to be the CEO of a huge company, the head of your organization, the leader of your country. Yes, it takes time, and, yes, you need to know what you’re talking about, but thought leadership doesn’t require you to be the one-and-only world-renowned global expert. You don’t have to be the Tony Robbins of coaching, the Seth Godin of marketing, or the Richard Branson of business.

The idea of being a ‘thought leader’ can be quite intimidating to someone just starting out in their own business, and I think it’s important to reframe it a little. Start by participating in the discussion. Have an opinion, voice your beliefs, and share your perspective. Be a contributor and don’t get caught up in the expectation of being completely original and unique. You will bring your unique spin through your own personality, style, and personal stories.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader. Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

Whether you’re one of 300 applicants for a job that has been posted online or one of the countless coaches or consultants trying to operate in an ever-more-cluttered market, you need to find a way to stand out. Why should anyone hire you for the job? Why should they work with you and not one of the many alternatives out there?

Investing in your own personal development and training, first of all, and getting to the point where you have an expert opinion, a unique perspective, and a valuable contribution to make — and, then, going out and participating in public discussions and expressing that opinion — will help you stand for something, stand out, and ultimately be more successful, whatever ‘success’ means to you.

Having that personal brand and credibility as a leading expert will help you build a business that will last, attracting opportunities, and clients, instead of you chasing people and trying to persuade them to buy from you.

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

I believe there are huge opportunities for a business owner, as well as for an employee. Having a strong personal brand and being seen as credible and knowledgeable in your space can open up opportunities whether you’re working towards an internal promotion, hoping for a new role in a different company, or looking to set up your own business. You just don’t know what the future will hold, how your current organization or industry will transform, or how your own personal aspirations will evolve, and being known as a thought leader in your field will put you in the best position to respond to whatever the future throws at you.

Specifically when you’re working for yourself, thought leadership can make you an attractive candidate for speaking opportunities, guesting on podcasts, and ultimately attracting a higher level of client who likes what you stand for and trusts that you’re the best person for the job. It’s the difference between choosing you — and choosing one of your many competitors.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

Define what ‘success’ looks like. This always has to be the first step: understanding what you are trying to achieve. In this case, you need to understand what being a ‘thought leader’ requires and entails; your specific objectives for why you want to be a thought leader; and the opportunities that you’re hoping to create for yourself. For me, thought leadership provides me with personal fulfilment as I strive always to learn more and get better, while it also allows me to reach more people with what I believe is a very important message. Get clear on what you stand for. What are your core values? What are your important beliefs and how do they differ from the mainstream view? What is your bigger ‘why’ or mission, the message you’re trying to get ‘out there’ and the stories that you want to tell? I believe that we need to change the way in which we are defining ‘success’ and, specifically in the context of work and career, move away from the conventional definition of the corporate career ladder, six-figure salary and pension package towards a more meaningful definition. That new definition needs to reflect the importance of creative freedom and autonomy, the flexibility to manage your work around your personal life and family, and the desire do to fulfilling work that gets you jumping out of bed in the morning. Articulate your value proposition. Who is the specific audience that you’re trying to reach and what is it that you can offer them? What problems can you solve, what value will you create? And what makes you credible with this audience? My primary audience is the corporate professional who, like me back in 2013, has had the ‘traditional’ version of success in their career but is looking for ‘more’. I can help them figure out what an alternative could look like, mentoring them through the process of developing their own business idea and value proposition, while also coaching them to overcome mindset blocks and the ever-present fear of failure. Amplify your message. It’s easy to get caught up in perfecting your website or crafting the perfect social media post. More important is creating valuable content and distributing it on the appropriate channels so that you get in front of your chosen audience. I create articles, videos and posts on content themes that are relevant to experienced professionals who are looking to redefine success in their life and career, and I distribute that content primarily on LinkedIn and in weekly emails to my list, as well as on Facebook and Instagram. Step into real thought leadership. To take your expertise and authority to the next level, consider the intellectual property that you already have or that you can create. For example, I have my ‘5 pillars of a sustainable business’ framework. Do also consider how to really consolidate your position as an expert, perhaps with a book, a podcast, or a Tedx talk. In my case, I have my book, Leaving the Corporate 9 to 5, and my podcast, Reimagining Success with Anna S. E. Lundberg.

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has that has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.

Simon Sinek springs to mind. I find myself repeatedly referring to his original ‘start with why’ framework, which is so valuable both in business and more broadly in life. Since that first Ted talk and book, he has built an inspiring personal brand as a visionary thinker. When he speaks, you listen. The lesson here has to be: start with why! Get clear on your own personal vision, and then devote your professional life towards advancing that vision.

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is your feeling about this?

I would agree to the extent that I often find myself almost apologizing for using the term when talking about personal branding, and yet, it clearly serves a purpose and I use it precisely because of what the term represents. It’s also one of those labels that you might choose to assign to someone else, but that you probably shouldn’t give yourself. Whatever you think of the term itself, put that to one side as you work on educating yourself to be the best that you can be in your field; sharing and challenging your thinking through conversations with other experts, especially those who are smarter than you; and maximizing the contribution and impact that you’re trying to make.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

I love this question, thank you for asking it. Again, the first step has to be to define what success looks like for you. Don’t rush your answer. Take a step back, take some time away, ideally take some time off to get out of your usual situation, out of your comfort zone, and really reflect on what truly matters.

What is the end goal here? What are you working towards? What’s the best way to get there? And if you keep going as you are right now, and don’t make any changes, what is the default future ahead? Don’t just consider the realm of work, but everything — and everyone — else in your life that matters. Where are you heading, and how will you feel when you get there?

If you need hard data to convince you to act differently, then look at the research. Everything now points to the importance of taking breaks, looking after your physical and mental health, and not working ridiculously long hours to be truly productive — not to mention to feel happy and fulfilled.

Don’t wait until you hit burnout and you’re forced to do something about it. Start with small steps, today, to change the way you live and work.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It has to be to redefine what ‘success’ means to you as an individual, and to us all as a society, and as a race. The artificial construct of the ‘9 to 5’ is very recent, as is the exponential rise in technology and subsequent obsession with our phones and being always available, always ‘on’, and the value we now assign to being busy and the badge of honor that working too hard seems to imply.

‘Success’ simply means ‘the accomplishment of an aim or a purpose’ — and so let’s stop for a moment and reflect on what we think that aim or purpose should be.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The name of my business, One Step Outside, comes from the quote, “Everything you’ve ever wanted is one step outside your comfort zone.” There are three important parts to this quote. First, you’re encouraged to dream big, to fantasize, to imagine that everything you’ve ever wanted might just be possible after all; second, you have to get a little uncomfortable as you grow and take risks; and, third, it all starts with that one little step.

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to meet with Arianna Huffington to hear more about her mission to dispel the myth that burnout is a necessary consequence of success, and to bounce ideas back and forth on how we can grow this movement to redefine what ‘success’ means to us all.

