Anna Louise: “Eating clean food”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Anna Louise, a model, swimwear designer and social media influencer with over 940,000 Instagram Followers. Most recently she launched her own swimwear company called Temptation Swim which is sold worldwide.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and where you are today?

Thank you for having me! My name is Anna Louise and I grew up on a farm in Michigan. I always dreamed of modeling and traveling but never imagined I would be where I am today! I was always very creative and loved drawing, painting, sewing, designing, photography, and fashion. I drifted through phases of being dedicated to many creative mediums but I always wanted to be a model more than anything else. When I was 18, I started reaching out to photographers and makeup artists to collaborate with me on photoshoots so I could build a portfolio of work. I would study magazines and campaigns and then go shopping to style my own shoots. I decided to move to Miami when I was 19 and go for it! As a petite model, it was not easy for me at all to get my foot in the door. I continued to do the same thing in Miami working with photographers and building my social media presence. Once I started to gain attention, things took off for me! I quickly climbed from 60k to 300k on Instagram in a few months and its been growing ever since! I’m now closing in on 1 million followers on Instagram and have over 100k subscribers on YouTube. I travel all over now and create content everywhere I go! Last year I launched my swimwear brand Temptation! It has been my passion project that I built by myself slowly for years before being able to bring it to life. I’m currently working on expanding the brand into other apparel as well as designing my second collection of swimwear!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would say that every photographer that worked with me in the beginning I have to thank!! I can’t only name one person because I’ve worked with so many creatives and each of them helped me grow my platforms. In the beginning, it was often hard to get people to believe in me and I am especially grateful for the people who saw my potential before I had success.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

The first thing that comes to mind is the one time I did a hair job. In my first few months in Miami, I got booked by a salon to be used as a hair model for a color demonstration. It was good pay for me at the time and I had always wanted to try being blonde but had never colored my hair. I sadly ended up with bright yellow hair!! It was the most unnatural color and looked absolutely terrible! I ended up spending more money fixing the color than I earned from the job. I shed a lot of tears at the time as an aspiring model who was trying to break into the market but now it makes me laugh!

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like your did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I think my biggest piece of advice would be to not let anyone tell you you can’t do something! You have to believe in yourself enough to keep going and not allow other opinions to create doubt in yourself. Also, it is necessary to stay consistent with putting out content if you want to grow! It took me over a year of pushing my Instagram to gain traction!

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

My only strategy was to try and be myself! It can be tempting to see what others are doing and want to do the same but I keep my page authentic and natural and my followers know it’s the real me they’re getting!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care or oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices, or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each)

Absolutely! I’m so passionate about taking care of my mind, body, and soul. I try to move my body in some way every day! I definitely have my lazy days and busy days but I try to at least take a walk or do a few sun salutations if I can’t get myself to do a full workout. On my days I do workout I love to do yoga, hike, walk, and occasionally jog. I also love aerobics and pilates! I used to push my body really hard and would work out for hours in the gym. At the time, I thought it was healthy but looking back I was pushing my body way too hard! Now I’m very gentle with my body and mostly workout with my bodyweight. Another thing I love to do to nourish my body is to take care of my skin. I have all kinds of body scrubs, oils and lotions to take care of my skin. It’s amazing how much better I feel when I take this time for myself and nourish my body!

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive?

Mental health and clarity is so important! I meditate every day, usually for 20 minutes right when I wake up after making my bed. This little routine has become so precious to me because it sets the tone for my day.

I’ve also recently started making to-do lists. Since I’m my own boss and make my own schedule, it can be stressful to stay organized and get things done. I’ve found that making lists and checking off items helps me so much! It leaves me feeling so much happier with how I allocated my time and I realize how much I’ve accomplished each day.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful” (please share a story or example for each)

Struggling to feel beautiful in your own skin is something I think everyone deals with at times. For me I feel most beautiful when I’m feeling healthy. A few things that help me feel good and in turn look good are:

A skincare routine — when my skin is clear and glowing I feel so much more beautiful! I have a daily skincare routine and only wear makeup for photos or occasions. Eating clean food — I have a huge sweat tooth and love all kinds of food so this can be really challenging for me sometimes! But I honestly feel so much better when I eat good, healthy food. Once you break the cycle of junk food, healthy food starts to taste so much better and satisfy your cravings! Moving your body — I used to workout to look how I wanted to but I would never feel like I had reached my goal. Moving my body a little bit everyday keeps me toned all the time instead of an inconsistent schedule where you try to play catch up!

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

My list of books that I would recommend could go on forever! I always have a book with me everywhere I go. A few that changed my life are “Man’s Search for Meaning”, “Mastery of Love”, and any of Thich Nhat Hanh’s books. I first read “Man’s Search for Meaning” during my yoga teacher training program. The entire experience changed my life! I gained so much mindfulness, gratitude, and mental strength through the program.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I do! When I was in school at an Aveda Institute studying esthetics, I was lucky enough to experience a Vichy shower treatment. They’re very hard to find but my school happened to be one of the few that had one. In short, it’s a water therapy treatment that doubles as a massage and chakra opener. It was an incredible experience that left me feeling unbelievably clear and relaxed after. I remember feeling a bit emotional and I felt like I was still in water for the rest of the day. It’s very hard to describe but it was a great experience.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, I would want to spread my knowledge of mindfulness and gratitude. I feel like so many people in this generation and time of social media are so wrapped up in the digital world that they forget what really matters. We walk around all day with our phones in our face and documenting everything that sometimes we forget to be present and enjoy the moments we’re actually living! Of course, my job is social media but I try to be so aware of the impact social media has on me and balance it with more time being present. Sometimes when I’m stressed or feeling unhappy, I’ll remind myself that I only have this moment right now and it’s never coming back. As soon as I do that, my whole mood and perspective changes. Instead of being stressed and rushing to get somewhere, you suddenly appreciate where you are and the beautiful things around you.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this

I would love to meet and be able to talk with Sophia Amoruso, founder of Nasty Gal. Her success with her brand that I’ve shopped at so many times is absolutely incredible! She had no fashion or business experience before starting her brand and I once read an article where she attributed her success to her refusal to accept failure. As I’m currently building my own clothing brand without any business experience or partners, I think it would be both valuable and fascinating to talk with her!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

The best place to follow me is on my Instagram account @officialannalouise.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!