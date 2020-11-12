Anna Jantar-Kukulska and the Spraying Of Butterfly 🦋Sounds For Polish Domains!

Having a light and cotton-type vocal texture creates a vibrant design of light-heartedness, and delicacy. It gives that beautiful medicine for a Maiden to move frequently throughout the music. Giving it a softer texture, which illuminates another coloring for Heaven’s delight. Lighter, vocal textures, have a special place in the beauties and fantasies of Heaven’s movement on Earth. The women who have been gifted with such a vocal ability play a special place in the hearts of those, yearning to experience musical paradise on Earth.

When a woman is blessed with a Maidenal sound, her singing and performance brings on lightly-toned energies, at a concert setting. She has the ability to quiet the vibe, or enliven it, so that it does not overwhelm the listener. Furthermore, it’s a tool of moving through the given spacing. Add a little coloring within its midst, and listeners gain the opportunity of hearing the richness, within a medium-light texture. When it is spoken in the Polish language and texture, one experiences an angelic delight and sound. For one particular Polish dame, richness can also occupy the haven of lightness. It doesn’t solely lay in the dark; though the dark is the foundation of musical 🎶🎶🎶 richness. One has to go deep in order to find it. Nevertheless, a vocalist can expand into medium-higher ranges in order to experience other brands of richness. It is simultaneously delightful and intriguing!

Again, we return to the nation of Poland. Yes! It is an intriguing land. Too often, it’s artistry isn’t highlighted or illuminated in the manner, in which it deserves. So, for the context of this article and there, we will allow a level of Polish talent to be celebrated. Right here, and right now. For one Polish maiden, her voice performed that particular elegance and depth, found in higher tones than fellow country women, who were masters in performing in the deeper vocal ranges. Her voice had different timbers, and colors, within the lighter textures. It could be fluffy as the clouds. It could mirror that of a rainbow. 🌈 Furthermore, her voice could also flow through so effortlessly. If you listened closely, you could imagine the flowing of butterflies around her, from the moment she began to sing-depending on the song she sang. Then, there was the light richness, which made a person want to arise and vibe to a funky beat. This Polish maiden was known as. . .

ANNA JANTAR-KUKULSKA

https://plejada.pl/newsy/anna-jantar-zmarla-40-lat-temu-kolejna-rocznica-smierci-co-wiesz-o-artystce-quiz/r0bmxqe; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

It is of no surprise that Anna Jantar Kukulska’s voice embodies the playfulness of nature. A dark-haired woman, who was the personification of slight depths of lightness. Researching her earlier life, she didn’t come from the hardships of Polish society, as some of her counterparts before her. It matters. Meaning that it wasn’t required to go to the bottom, in order to experience deep, musical riches. Well, Anna Jantar would convey the lighter and medium textures of vocal artistry. When performing it in the Polish language, the beauty of Polish landscapes were being illuminated. It was as if you were taking a tour through different areas of Poland. Whether it be through the natural landscapes, the urban night life at clubs, or while sitting at a coffee shop, in downtown Warsaw, a listener received vocal tastes of what it means to be in Poland; or experience Poland with a U.S. Pop twist.

Being born in Poznan, Poland, the name and Anna Jantar’s vocal talent speaks for itself. Observing pictures of the city, it a place of enriching architecture, which has found harmony with the natural world. Certain buildings are colorful. The fact that this Polish maiden/mother was born from this city, attests to the shaping and design of her voice. In fact, the musical shaping and timber of her voice, matches the landscapes of the city of Poznan. Now, it makes sense. If you were to close your eyes, as the reper cetoire of Anna Jantar plays on, a person could feel how her music naturally aligns with her birth city, like a fluid puzzle. Furthermore, it mirrors the different vibes, textures, energies, and patterns of the city. Even though water 💦💦💦 is distant from this city, you can imagine how its aura has seeped its way into the city. Without having ever visited the city, its imagery matches the vocal artistry of Anna Jantar!

https://www.last.fm/music/Anna+Jantar; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

There are different photographs of Anna Jantar, in the comforts of nature. She is beautiful, elegant, and safe. These different forms of nature complements the myriad persona, within Anna Jantar’s vocal texture. The fluffiness, vibrancy, easiness, and adventure of her music. When captured in nature, she performs her role as a Polish maiden. In harmony and embracing the environment around her. One of the hidden messages of these photographs is that it highlights the hidden correlation between nature and music. Its this connection which separates average singers, from the legendary ones. Nature has her place when bringing out the richness of music; evermore, highlighting her invisible aesthetics.

Let us not forget that Anna Jantar, had also attempted to delve with the theater world. After high school, she had passed the exam, for the State Theater School in Warsaw, Poland. She did not attend, due to the limit of space. Nevertheless, it is interesting to know that the world of theater had a brief contact with her, prior to entering the musical world. Perhaps, her desire to know more of theater world inspired her vocal performances. It doesn’t hurt to presume. During the 1970 period, Anna Jantar became one of the most famous and requested Polish singers in Poland. Her artistry also carried her to concert performances, for Polish-American communities in Chicago and New Jersey, in January and February of 1980. Anna Jantar’s last performance was on March 12, 1980, at the Zodiac Club in the state of New Jersey, USA.

https://m.niedziela.pl/artykul/50212//40-lat-od-katastrofy-samolotu-w-ktorej; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

There are beautiful things revealed from Polish landscapes, when singers such as Anna Jantar open their mouths. Again, her vocality is one of the living proofs of Polish victory. Stereotypes are dismantled, and people continue to receive holistic imagery of the Polish people. Its why the maidens of any community are so important. Their playfulness and beauty is the replication of the creative beauty, among a culture and people. However, that beauty had been veiled, during those times of war. The fact remains that the creative beauty and energy never went away. It was hidden, but never erased. That’s the sacred blessing of singers, musicians, visual artists, and the creative types. They have the mastery to continue the re-birth of a community, through the arts. Even if such is hidden for some time, they move forward with the work of producing music and artistry. That way, when the difficult times are over, they have the power to showcase to the world, just how vibrant the culture and spacing truly is. Just how beautiful it means to be Polish, and what it means to navigate Polish lands.

The beautiful thing about culture is how mothers are able to pass it down to their daughters. That includes the transition of their musical gifts, as well. The beauty of Anna Jantar is that she transitioned from Maiden to Mother. Anna Jantar became the mother of Natalia Kukulska, another Polish singer of the Pop genre. Mother gave daughter her voice, and so Daughter continues the legacy and traditions of Mother, in the Polish way. For the nation of Poland, and for her future seedlings to come.

https://zw.lt/rozmaitosci/anna-jantar-obchodzilaby-dzis-70-urodziny/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

What is so poetic about the career of Anna Jantar Kukulska is how she traveled to nourish Polish people in the United States. Carrying the freshness of Polish landscapes, so that her people from afar, could taste the air and scents of their country land. Its one of the very duties and responsibilities of a maiden; continuing the culture and ensuring the people are always blessed and nourished by it. Sometimes the work of a maiden can be dangerous. That proved true for Anna on March 14, 1980, on Flight 007; coming from the JFK International Airport to the Okecie airport in Warsaw, Poland. She lost her life in the plane accident. Nevertheless, she had returned home, while doing the duty that mothers and maidens do. Continuing a people, legacy, and culture is never easy. Nevertheless, the price of being alive, in holistic existence, is worth it-even those painful times.

If anyone knows the her/history of Poland, one will know the blessed period and the ugly ones. That period of being occupied, with hatred’s smell tainting the very land. The painful thing is how a people were unable to stop the ugliness, within one’s own land. Having to tolerate a foreign scent, riddled with disdain, theft, and the indifference to human life and suffering. What must it have been like for Polish people, living through that time? What were the thoughts of past generations, and their hopes for the future? Did they think they would survive? How would they overcome? If anything, it were the arts, that kept some form of sanity throughout the land. It were those singers, musicians, thespians, and visual artists-in hiding-who kept the hidden wonders of Polish culture, alive. They are one of the invisible heroes, when a nation goes through any atrocity. After all, there are different ways of fighting. You see, even in hostile circumstances, the creative world, too, has its place. The same can be stated about Poland’s conflict with Sweden. Yes! The arts carried Poland, through those times, as well. Furthermore, the riches of darkened femininity also led the way.

The nation of Poland is a special one, indeed. In fact, it is a place, where the darkened richness of femininity, and her connection to Universal aesthetics have been celebrated; throughout different periods of time. Famed Polish women entertainers before Anna, were also connected to this artistry. There is a common theme of them having come from troubled, and discomforting backgrounds. Harsh conditions and poor areas of Poland served as sources, in how they were able to collect those in-depth, creative sectors, which can only be found in the dark. Furthermore, on deeper level, these legendary, Polish danes of the film, theater, dance, and musical worlds set the precedence for women as Anna Jantar-Kukulska. They dug into the depths of creative richness, experiencing the pain of the process, so that future Polish danes wouldn’t have to. Hence, its why we hear a lighter and more medium flow, from Anna. It doesn’t mean that we can’t return to the sources of those former legends. Nevertheless, we can also appreciate the musical lighting of women as Anna Jantar, who showcase those refreshing vibes; as illuminated in nature’s delight.

In reflecting upon the life of Anna Jantar-Kukulska-listening to her music 🎶🎶🎶 in every way-continue to be open to the playfulness, openness, enchantment, and diversity within musical, vocal lightness. Be open to those hidden glitters of passion of it all; and allow it to flicker about like butterflies, within the delicacies, of colorful skies! 🦋 🦋 🦋