Anna Gevorkian: “Diversity is important to us for so many reasons”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Anna Gevorkian — Vocalist & Drummer of Satellite Citi.

Satellite Citi is a Rock band hailing from the Valley of Los Angeles, CA. Front-woman Anna Gevorkian, serves as both lead vocalist and drummer, combining thrashing vocals with equally heart thumping drumming. While guitarist and backing vocalist, Shaunt Sulahian, provides powerful and distinctive guitar riffs that are both an homage to classic anthem rock, yet wholly original and infectiously catchy. The band is joined on stage by 2 anonymous Spacewalkers on bass and guitar, creating a one of a kind atmospheric aesthetic for their live shows.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/5247f1f413abd4eb6adff3348a02630f

Thank you so much for doing this with us Anna! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Well I grew up around lots of different types of music — Classical, Hip-Hop, Rock, Pop, you name it. My mom was a classically trained pianist and tried to get me into piano at a very young age. I didn’t really have the patience for it and found myself gravitating more towards Rock music as I got older. When I was 11, I picked up guitar but I just wanted to solo right away and didn’t want to practice much. I was around 12 when my sister suggested I play drums and we could jam together (she was learning guitar too at the time). When I hopped on the drums I felt like I could immediately play. It just felt so natural to me, unlike any other instrument I had played before. One of the first things my drum teacher taught me was how to play a drum solo and I was like yes, finally!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I think meeting Shaunt and forming Satellite Citi really made me start taking my musical career seriously. I used to play for fun in bands here and there but when we started writing together, I immediately started seeing the potential we had in doing it for a living. It really inspired me to push our band and put 100% into it.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Last year, we got the chance to go to Sonic Temple in Ohio and hang out backstage with a bunch of the bands we really love. We also got to see our songs premiere at a movie theater in Colombus, for the documentary “Long Live Rock & Celebrate the Chaos,” Directed by Jonathan McHugh and Produced by Gary Spivack. Our music was playing alongside interviews by Metallica, Rob Zombie, Avenged Sevenfold, Halestorm and more. It was really awesome to see and hear it on the big screen.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It definitely took me a few shows to really figure out how to place the mic in a way where you could clearly hear me singing while drumming. It also kinda depends on how I moved on the kit and sometimes if I moved around too much the vocals would cut in and out. I definitely learned how to maneuver around the kit after we had some more shows under our belt.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now we’re finishing up our debut record with our producer, Brad Wood. We put out an EP with him back in 2018 and we’re super excited for this LP. We have some collaborations on this record that we can’t wait for you all to hear. We’re also writing a graphic novel called “Spacewalker” with former DC Comics editor, Jim Higgins. Hoping to get the first issue out some time early next year!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is important to us for so many reasons. For Shaunt and I especially, as Armenian Americans with immigrant parents, we grew up seeing the struggle our parents and grandparents endured to get us to where we are today. A big reason would be to educate people who just aren’t informed on things happening around them. I think if diversity was represented more in Film, TV and even Music, it would make it the norm and over time help get rid of racism in our country.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t be afraid to fail. Our first show was a practice show with friends and family. Everything that could go wrong did. After that it was really hard for me to get on stage and not worry about something going wrong during our set. It wasn’t after playing tons and tons of shows where I realized things go wrong all the time and you just gotta improvise and make the best of it. It’s live music after all. It’s not gonna be easy. I feel like most people get into music because it’s fun, but to make it a career you really have to put in the work daily and sometimes it’s really tiring and really difficult. Lots of late nights practicing or staying up writing emails. I wouldn’t trade it for the world but I definitely didn’t know what I was getting myself into. Learn the business side of it. As an indie band without a label backing us, we learned early on that if we wanna plan a tour or build our audience we had to up our marketing game and also build relationships with venues to book our own shows. Network and build a community. I think a lot of times you get stuck in your little bubble of friends and we learned down the line that building a community of musicians outside of our circle was really important for us. Don’t eat a crazy meal before a show. Let’s just say ceviche before a show wasn’t the best idea. I’ll leave it at that.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find time to balance out your schedule. Be on top of your diet and exercise regime and find something that makes you happy outside of work. Muay Thai is a really therapeutic activity for me and it really helps reset my mind. No matter what your career path, having a healthy lifestyle will help you sustain energy in the long run and keep you from burning out.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Peace & Justice for Armenians around the world. So many innocent Armenians across the globe are being attacked right now by Turkey, for political reasons. Unfortunately, it’s not really being covered by the mainstream media. It’s definitely something we’d like to inform more people about if we could.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Picking one person would be difficult because there are so many people we are incredibly grateful to have in our circle. I can’t thank some of my friends enough from the ones who were there from the start, recording our music in the studio for basically nothing, to the ones who helped us make music videos with a skeleton crew and budget. We wouldn’t have been able to create any of our content without their help.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

In the words of Dory from Finding Nemo — “Just keep swimming.” Don’t give up and you’ll reach your goal.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d say out of all the living legends, Paul McCartney, would definitely top the cake for me. The Beatles really knew what they were doing as far as songwriting went and I would love to just pick his brain and talk about life. I’m sure he’d have some cool stories and advice to share as well.

How can our readers follow you online?

Youtube: www.youtube.com/satelliteciti

Instagram: www.instagram.com/satelliteciti

Facebook: www.facebook.com/satelliteciti

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4laO1AzROVryZq7KcHnDfL?si=u7dJFUhXQfWt_b5_KWBO9g

Twitter: www.twitter.com/satelliteciti

