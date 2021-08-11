Anna Dianova: “Work hard”

Work hard – my family instilled this in me from a young age. Be less self-critical. As an artist, this is key to growing confidence in your art surround yourself with and successful people. Make sure you are in a healthy relationship. Practice making money young.

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anna Dianova.

Anna is a Ukrainian artist living in New York City. As a graduate of the National Academy of Fine Arts in Kiev, Anna now works in conceptual fine art and multimedia arts. Her art can be categorized in the Metamodernism era: reinterpreting history and creating a new futurological mythology.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

At the age of four, my parents enrolled me in the Children School of Arts in Kiev, Ukraine. I was lucky that since childhood my family created a creative environment. My Grandmother was a literature and foreign languages teacher. My Grandfather was a journalist and a recipient of The Golden Pen Award (the highest Rank in USSR). My sister Alina Dianova graduated from the Kiev Film Academy, subsequently, she has gone onto to become a successful film director and continually inspires me on a daily basis.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

In June 2010, I visited Paris for the first time. During my trip I fell in love with the Louvre and the Palace of Versailles. I was able to see the works of art that I had been studying for several years including the Mona Lisa, the statue of Venus, the Nike Samothrace statue and paintings by Delacroix such as Liberty Leading the People. This inspired me to further continue my studies in art.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My ongoing collaborations with anti-domestic violence charity White Ribbon. Alongside with the head of the organization Veronika Mudra, we have created a wide range of events together. As a female and an artist, I have been honoured to contribute to such an incredible organization. Last December, with the support of the Ukrainian Parliament and the League for the Protection of Women’s Rights, we opened the exhibition Harmony of Equal. This global initiative dedicated to 16 Days Against Violence showcased the exhibition White Ribbon by artist Anna Dianova (myself).

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Most recently I launched my first NFT alongside the Economic Forum in Virtual Reality. The piece of art won the Best Media Prize. Since winning this prize I have continued to create several NFT’s for the Proof Of Love platform.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Over the years I have attended Art Basel Miami, the Armory Art Show in New York and the Frieze Art show in LA where I have been fortunate enough to meet many of the artists who have helped inspire my works of art.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

The leitmotif of my work is to emphasize human existentialism, by demonstrating different theories of the origin of the universe including evolution, mythological cosmology, the big bang theory, values and human examples of Darwinism, Futurism, and philosophical judgments about the metaphysics of the soul.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At the age of 12, I had been won several National Art competitions back in Ukraine. When I was younger my work helped support charities that help orphaned children. This motivated me to go on to support Women’s Rights. For example, I recently donated my painting The White Knight to The Andrea Bocelli Foundation. The funds from this auction in Rome, will help children who suffered from natural disasters.

What are your 5 things I wish someone told me when I first started and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Work hard- my family instilled this in me from a young age. Be less self-critical. As an artist, this is key to growing confidence in your art surround yourself with and successful people. Make sure you are in a healthy relationship. Practice making money young.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am still developing myself as a person. That being said, I would like to start a Fashion Brand in collaboration with the Film industry that helps solve global problems including the influence and evolution of Artificial intelligence as well as Climate Change.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

I would take a chance to meet the owner of Gagosian Gallery- Larry Gagosian.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

www.annadianova.art

@annadianovaart

@di_a_nova

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!