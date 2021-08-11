Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Anna Dianova: “Work hard”

Work hard – my family instilled this in me from a young age. Be less self-critical. As an artist, this is key to growing confidence in your art surround yourself with and successful people. Make sure you are in a healthy relationship. Practice making money young. As a part of our series about “5 Things I […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Work hard – my family instilled this in me from a young age. Be less self-critical. As an artist, this is key to growing confidence in your art surround yourself with and successful people. Make sure you are in a healthy relationship. Practice making money young.

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anna Dianova.

Anna is a Ukrainian artist living in New York City. As a graduate of the National Academy of Fine Arts in Kiev, Anna now works in conceptual fine art and multimedia arts. Her art can be categorized in the Metamodernism era: reinterpreting history and creating a new futurological mythology.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

At the age of four, my parents enrolled me in the Children School of Arts in Kiev, Ukraine. I was lucky that since childhood my family created a creative environment. My Grandmother was a literature and foreign languages teacher. My Grandfather was a journalist and a recipient of The Golden Pen Award (the highest Rank in USSR). My sister Alina Dianova graduated from the Kiev Film Academy, subsequently, she has gone onto to become a successful film director and continually inspires me on a daily basis.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

In June 2010, I visited Paris for the first time. During my trip I fell in love with the Louvre and the Palace of Versailles. I was able to see the works of art that I had been studying for several years including the Mona Lisa, the statue of Venus, the Nike Samothrace statue and paintings by Delacroix such as Liberty Leading the People. This inspired me to further continue my studies in art.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My ongoing collaborations with anti-domestic violence charity White Ribbon. Alongside with the head of the organization Veronika Mudra, we have created a wide range of events together. As a female and an artist, I have been honoured to contribute to such an incredible organization. Last December, with the support of the Ukrainian Parliament and the League for the Protection of Women’s Rights, we opened the exhibition Harmony of Equal. This global initiative dedicated to 16 Days Against Violence showcased the exhibition White Ribbon by artist Anna Dianova (myself).

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Most recently I launched my first NFT alongside the Economic Forum in Virtual Reality. The piece of art won the Best Media Prize. Since winning this prize I have continued to create several NFT’s for the Proof Of Love platform.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Over the years I have attended Art Basel Miami, the Armory Art Show in New York and the Frieze Art show in LA where I have been fortunate enough to meet many of the artists who have helped inspire my works of art.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

The leitmotif of my work is to emphasize human existentialism, by demonstrating different theories of the origin of the universe including evolution, mythological cosmology, the big bang theory, values and human examples of Darwinism, Futurism, and philosophical judgments about the metaphysics of the soul.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At the age of 12, I had been won several National Art competitions back in Ukraine. When I was younger my work helped support charities that help orphaned children. This motivated me to go on to support Women’s Rights. For example, I recently donated my painting The White Knight to The Andrea Bocelli Foundation. The funds from this auction in Rome, will help children who suffered from natural disasters.

What are your 5 things I wish someone told me when I first started and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Work hard- my family instilled this in me from a young age. Be less self-critical. As an artist, this is key to growing confidence in your art surround yourself with and successful people. Make sure you are in a healthy relationship. Practice making money young.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am still developing myself as a person. That being said, I would like to start a Fashion Brand in collaboration with the Film industry that helps solve global problems including the influence and evolution of Artificial intelligence as well as Climate Change.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

I would take a chance to meet the owner of Gagosian Gallery- Larry Gagosian.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

www.annadianova.art

@annadianovaart

@di_a_nova

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

    Edward Sylvan, CEO and Founder of Sycamore Entertainment Group

    Growing up in Canada, Edward Sylvan was an unlikely candidate to make a mark on the high-powered film industry based in Hollywood. But as CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, (SEGI) Sylvan is among a select group of less than ten Black executives who have founded, own and control a publicly traded company. Now, deeply involved in the movie business, he is providing opportunities for people of color.

    In 2020, he was appointed president of the Monaco International Film Festival, and was encouraged to take the festival in a new digital direction.

    Raised in Toronto, he attended York University where he studied Economics and Political Science, then went to work in finance on Bay Street, (the city’s equivalent of Wall Street). After years of handling equities trading, film tax credits, options trading and mergers and acquisitions for the film, mining and technology industries, in 2008 he decided to reorient his career fully towards the entertainment business.

    With the aim of helping Los Angeles filmmakers of color who were struggling to understand how to raise capital, Sylvan wanted to provide them with ways to finance their creative endeavors.

    At Sycamore Entertainment he specializes in print and advertising financing, marketing, acquisition and worldwide distribution of quality feature-length motion pictures, and is concerned with acquiring, producing and promoting films about equality, diversity and other thought provoking subject matter which will also include nonviolent storytelling.

    Also in 2020, Sylvan launched SEGI TV, a free OTT streaming network built on the pillars of equality, sustainability and community which is scheduled to reach 100 million U.S household televisions and 200 million mobile devices across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and others.

    As Executive Producer he currently has several projects in production including The Trials of Eroy Brown, a story about the prison system and how it operated in Texas, based on the best-selling book, as well as a documentary called The Making of Roll Bounce, about the 2005 coming of age film which starred rapper Bow Wow and portrays roller skating culture in 1970’s Chicago.

    He sits on the Board of Directors of Uplay Canada, (United Public Leadership Academy for Youth), which prepares youth to be citizen leaders and provides opportunities for Canadian high school basketball players to advance to Division 1 schools as well as the NBA.

    A former competitive go kart racer with Checkered Flag Racing Ltd, he also enjoys traveling to exotic locales. Sylvan resides in Vancouver and has two adult daughters.

    Sylvan has been featured in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and has been seen on Fox Business News, CBS and NBC. Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Anna Lustberg and Zoë Johnson: “It’s known that women tend to be great at multitasking”

    by Jerome Knyszewski
    Community//

    Anna Luisa Daigneault, Quilla: “Failure is often part of doing anything that is worth doing”

    by Edward Sylvan
    Community//

    Music Star Anna Danes: “In many ways, you need LESS to succeed than you think! The #1 is perseverance. Most other things can be learned and acquired”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.