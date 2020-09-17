Anita Rincon: “Making the time to stay active”

…Making the time to stay active. I used to be the first person to say that I didn’t have time to exercise because of my crazy schedule. I learned that by organizing my day ahead of time, I managed to get my workouts in without it being a struggle.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anita Rincon.

Anita Rincón is the founder of female-focused wellness brand Sculpt. Following the success of her celebrity-favorite beauty brand Rincón Cosmetics, she founded Sculpt at the age of 30. In two years, what started as a passion project fueled by her own weight loss journey has grown into a global fitness empire. Today, Sculpt is carried nationwide by the largest retailers in the US.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’m the founder of Sculpt, clean wellness brand designed for women. I started Sculpt two years ago at the age of 30 as a result of my personal journey to better health with the purpose of helping other women who struggle to lose weight in a healthy, sustainable way. The brand has grown massively over these two years and the interest that customers and retailers have shown Sculpt from the beginning has been nothing short of amazing. Today, Sculpt’s all-natural supplement kits are carried by retailers like Target and Walmart, which has allowed us to set a new standard for premium wellness products by making them available to a wider audience at more accessible prices.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The most interesting experience I’ve had in my career has to be shooting a TV show about my life! I’m originally from Finland, Northern Europe and a production company from there learned about my story online and proposed to make my life as a businesswoman in New York into a docuseries. Filming for TV was definitely far from my day-to-day life, but it was a such a fun and exciting experience that I’ll always remember. The greatest thing about it was to have people reach out and say that the series made them believe in their own dreams.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My biggest mistake was having the mentality that I could do it all and not asking for help when I needed it. I’m extremely hands on with my business and also the biggest perfectionist, which makes it hard to let go and share the responsibilities. It was especially tricky for me in the beginning because I like things done in a certain way. Looking back, it’s hard — if not impossible — to run and grow a business all on your own, and that’s where having a strong team around you becomes crucial.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

There are two people in my life that I always run every idea by: my mom and my husband. My mom lives in Finland, but we talk on FaceTime every single day! She was the first person to believe that I could do anything I set my mind to.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

What we’re creating with Sculpt is what I wish I had when I was struggling with my own health and weight. It’s a safe place, a community built for women from all walks of life who share the same goal of becoming their healthiest, happiest self. Sculpt’s mission as a brand goes beyond its product line– we provide tools for women not only to get in their best physical shape, but how to eat balanced, exercise properly and take care of their overall wellbeing through self-care.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Less processed foods, more whole foods in your diet. What you fuel your body with makes such a difference! Try meal prepping to stay on top of what you eat, and that way have your meals ready for a busy day. Prepping my meals helped me so much! Getting your 7–8 hours of sleep. Everyone knows this, but how many of us actually get that amount of sleep consistently? A good night’s sleep can change your entire day. Making the time to stay active. I used to be the first person to say that I didn’t have time to exercise because of my crazy schedule. I learned that by organizing my day ahead of time, I managed to get my workouts in without it being a struggle. Take time off for yourself! Learning to let go of work to do something else even for a couple of hours during the week can help reset your mind and give you a fresh new perspective on things. I try not to check my work email during weekends and use my phone as little as possible. Supplementing your diet to match your health goals. I use supplements to maximize the results I get through balanced nutrition and exercise. My personal goal right now is to maintain my weight rather than weight loss, so I use Sculpt’s Day Kit, Night Kit and Cheat Day, which are all formulated for long-term use as part of my daily supplement and vitamin routine. I think there is a lot of misinformation and misconceptions when it comes to supplementation in weight management — supplements should never be used to replace exercise and a sensible diet. As the word indicates, they’re created to supplement a healthy lifestyle.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

With wellness products, I believe it starts with making high-quality products accessible to every budget. Having access to clean, transparent dietary supplements without unnecessary extras like harmful chemicals and colorants should no longer be considered a luxury. In Sculpt’s case, partnering with large retailers like Walmart has made it possible to provide that access nationwide. I am so excited about our upcoming launch on July 15th!

I am also lucky to have some of the most amazing industry leaders in nutrition, wellness and training as part of the Sculpt team and involved with their expertise in the process of developing our products and programs. We just came out with a free 3-week Summer Sculpt fitness challenge to help our community stay active during these challenging times with the pandemic. We are releasing a complete lifestyle plan with customized nutrition and workout programs this fall with the launch of our mobile app. I’ve been following the plan since last year and it’s so effective and easy to follow no matter how busy life may get!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

It’s OK to say no. It’s taken a while for me to learn this, but when somebody wants something from me that doesn’t align with my goals and vision, I am no longer scared to say no. Learn how to manage your time. As an entrepreneur, you normally don’t work regular 9 to 5 hours and the lines between your business and personal life can easily become blurred. Learning how to manage your time helps so that your business doesn’t take over your life. The hardest part of entrepreneurship isn’t breaking through in your industry, it’s being able to maintain the success in the long term. Finding the right people to bring along is key here! Having an amazing product that works is just the first step. There are so many factors that go into making your product attractive to customers like finding the right marketing strategy, branding and so forth. Know your strengths and weaknesses as a leader. Identifying and evaluating what skills you have and what skills you’re looking to bring into your team will help your business grow and thrive.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

These are all important topics and I’m happy that there are increasingly more conversations taking place around them. From the wellness perspective, we need to recognize that taking care of our mental health is just as important as caring for our physical health. The two go hand in hand. The point of owning a business surely isn’t to exhaust yourself with work, and it’s important to structure your business in a way that it doesn’t become a burden on your shoulders. Every entrepreneur experiences their share of successes and failures, and I feel that we should normalize talking about the failures as well. Every failure in business is an opportunity to learn and be better.

