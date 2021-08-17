Anita K. Sharma: “You CAN love being an attorney”

You CAN love being an attorney. I think the first few years of practicing law right out of law school, many people end up working in practice areas they don’t like because they need a job and experience (it can also be tough to get a job straight out of law school). BUT it’s possible to get the job you want. It may just take a lot of time and sacrifice. Just keep at it.

As a part of our series about the 5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Attorney, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anita K. Sharma.

Anita K. Sharma, Esq., is a renowned entertainment attorney and Founder/Managing Partner of Sharma Law PLLC, an entertainment law firm based in NYC. With over 20 years of experience in entertainment law and film production, Anita is responsible for brokering high-profile deals on behalf of today’s 50+ biggest digital content creators, influencers, and gamers. With a background in film production, Anita was one of the first entertainment lawyers to represent talent and navigate the uncharted territory that is digital media. In the new landscape of digital media, Anita takes pride in providing practical legal advice that enables enhanced creative freedom and control on part of her clients. Anita’s legal and creative experience gives her a unique perspective and skill set that few entertainment attorneys have.

What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in law?

As a kid I always loved reading and writing as opposed to science and math, but my parents really wanted me to follow in my father’s footsteps and become a doctor. I ended up majoring in biology in university (was totally uninspired!), and when I failed organic chemistry (twice) and got mediocre MCAT scores, I think we all realized that wasn’t happening, much to my relief. I applied to law school instead and thankfully I got in. At that time, I didn’t even know entertainment law was an option. But I loved films and one day while watching the credits, I saw the credit “Production Legal” and that was it. Since I loved films (not to mention parties) it seemed like the perfect fit for me. Through a lot of perseverance and luck, my first job was in entertainment finance at a big NY law firm. It wasn’t my dream job necessarily, but a good start.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

The hardest and most surprising interview I had during my law career was for film school. I always wanted to be a producer, so a few years out of law school I applied to the Producer’s Lab at the Canadian Film Center in Toronto. It’s a very well respected film institution in Canada, founded by Oscar winning director Norman Jewison. They accept five people a year into the Producer’s Lab. I walked into a room of about 10 people all sitting around a table. I definitely wasn’t expecting that so I was caught off guard. They were serious cinephiles, and they hammered me about having no “on set” experience, or any production experience at all for that matter. The fact that I was a lawyer seemed to work against me when I had assumed the opposite, so it was humbling to say the least. Producing is a different skill set than lawyering, so that interview shone a very bright light on exactly what I didn’t know. Looking back, I realize that I was very emotionally invested in being accepted, and that wasn’t something I ever felt before about school or a job. It proved to me how badly I wanted it. To my surprise, I got accepted and it was one of the most incredible, rewarding experiences of my life. It still is to this day.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Working in digital media is incredibly interesting and exciting because we’re on the cutting edge of dealmaking and setting precedents. It’s commonly describes as the “wild west.” Whereas other entertainment lawyers work to fit deals into industry standards that have been around for decades, we’re actually setting the standards every day and I love being part of that. Any precedents in digital media dealmaking are being figured out as they arise. So in short, the most exciting deals are those that involve new platforms, or forms of digital media.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential, can you share any stories?

We did a deal with Quibi when it was brand new and the industry was very excited about it. Even though that platform ultimately did not work out, it was an amazing deal to work on and I learned a lot about short form mobile content. A few clients are getting into the NFT space, and working on those deals has been really interesting. Again, there are no set precedents here and the market is still figuring out the value of NFTs, and copyright issues around NFTs. We have to work to keep on top of new developments as they happen, which means we’re constantly learning and I love that.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Entrepreneurs inspire me the most, from the founder of Bumble to the founder of Spanx. I love reading their stories and seeing how they turned failures into successes. It’s so hard for new businesses to succeed, so when someone builds a successful startup from scratch, that inspires me.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

There are so many different areas of law. Learn about a few areas that you like, and then decide what you want to do. Once you decide on what you want to do, focus on ways to make it happen: network, intern, talk to lawyers who work in those areas, build relationships, research. Do everything in your power to get where you want to be.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

Bail reform since it unjustly incarcerates poor people of color and is a flawed system. People are locked up for years because they can’t afford bail.

Abolish the death penalty. It’s inhumane and there are wrongly convicted people on death row. That’s terrifying.

Create a system where everyone has equal access to good counsel. A legal “dream team” shouldn’t only be available to the wealthy.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have always supported diverse artists and female voices. I’ve seen firsthand the bias that is prevalent still in the media and entertainment industries, and because of it, diverse voices have to fight to be heard. I’m honored to be their advocate, and I’m proud of our diverse client roster and the deals we’ve been able to negotiate for such clients. I also try to just be a nice person which I think is so underrated. I treat people the way I want to be treated. For example if I learn of a colleague who recently lost someone, I make it a point to ask how they’re doing. I believe it’s the small acts of kindness that matter most.

Being an attorney is not an easy job. What drives you?

I’m passionate about helping people realize their dreams. Whether it’s an artist creating content, or an entrepreneur getting a start-up off the ground, it’s incredibly rewarding to be contributing to that process. As I tell clients all the time, “your success is my success”. I really believe that, and the firm has grown as our clients have.

Please share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Attorney.”

You CAN love being an attorney. I think the first few years of practicing law right out of law school, many people end up working in practice areas they don’t like because they need a job and experience (it can also be tough to get a job straight out of law school). BUT it’s possible to get the job you want. It may just take a lot of time and sacrifice. Just keep at it. The details really DO matter, down to typos! You give a certain impression if you haven’t focused on the details. It’s not a good one. Knowledge really IS power! The best lawyers didn’t all graduate from Harvard or Stanford. The best ones have put in the work (even when it’s not fun), so when they get into a negotiation for example, they can present reasoned, logical arguments and effectively advocate for their clients to get the best possible outcome. Your family will ask you to help them with everything from real estate closings to drawing up their wills to bailing them out of jail. All of sudden you know EVERYTHING about the law. In reality you will likely only know a couple of practice areas well. Once you become a lawyer you can still explore other areas. For example, I went to film school eight years into practicing. You can have other interests!

Is there a person in the world who you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I’d love to have lunch with my grandfather. He passed away when I was young. As a civil engineer he moved from Punjab in India to Uganda to help build the railroad. He literally lived in the jungle. After that he managed to build an incredibly successful business, owning several tanker trucks that transported petrol around the country. In 1972, the family got kicked out of Uganda by Idi Amin and lost everything. But his spirit was never broken. His story is so incredible and inspiring. As an adult now and entrepreneur myself, I would love to hear about his life experience straight from him.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.