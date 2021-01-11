Anish Parmar’s Advice on Motivation, Stress & Burnout as An Entrepreneur

The lifestyle of an entrepreneur comes with many sacrifices and sometimes you may sacrifice your own health in the process.

Anish Parmar, pictured in Wolverhampton, 2019.

Anish Parmar, from Birmingham, United Kingdom, is the founder of his own full-service agency Distriibute Public Relations. His company is responsible for building & scaling client’s personal brands on social media from scratch. This is achieved via the use of viral marketing campaigns which take part on various social media platforms. Distriibute PR also helps their clients get featured in various prestigious publications, allowing them to boost their social proof and authority in their niche, making it easier for his clients to close clients. Furthermore, if they don’t yet have a brand identity, Distriibute PR can also help them build their identity online, with their carefully curated graphic design services.

However, doing all of this for multiple clients on a daily basis can cause stress & burnout, so we spoke with Anish to see how he handles stress & burnout.

Insight 1: Achieve work & life balance.

Anish’s first tip with manging your stress and burnout is to enjoy work & life balance. Anish insists that in order to succeed with your business, you need sometimes make time for yourself, and this achieved via the balance of the work you produce and the life you live. If achieved correctly, you can have a boost in productivity and a more creative thought process, allowing you have to more clarity on the goals you want to hit for 2021.

Insight 2: Delegate to reduce your workload.

Anish’s second tip on stress & burnout is to learn how to delegate your workload. Delegation can help the stress your facing improve dramatically over time as you’ll be outsourcing the time-consuming tasks you do to other people. This allows you to have more free time away from work, which can instead be spent with friends and family.

Insight 3: Be social.

Anish’s third and final tip on how to deal with stress & burnout is to keep active. Not just physically, but also mentally. Anish stated to us that “I avoid burnout and stress by keeping an active social life. Having a network is essential for this, as this allows me to connect with likeminded individuals who have the same ambition and goals as me in life.”