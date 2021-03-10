Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Animator Hani Ansari “Start seeking opportunities as soon as possible — maybe before you feel ready!”

Hani Ansari is a Cartoonist He was born 14 October 1985 in Tehran (iran) He majored in painting from Tehran Sureh University in 2011. Ansari is multidimensional and he has created many works professionally in the field of cartoon, illustration, sculpture, and caricature but he is well-known for his attractive and various press caricatures.

Hani Ansari

His works were published in different newspapers and magazines such as Shargh newspaper and its magazines, Bighanoon, Shahr-e-Vang, Khatkhati and Donyaye Football magazines. Ansari wouldn’t like to attend in festivals and contest but in 2015 he was the finalist on the golden turtle in Russia museum. He was awarded in domestic festivals too such as: the first prize of Fajr visual arts 2013 in the field of sculpture, commendation letter of Faje visual arts 2013 in the field of painting, and the first prize of the end of Daesh festival.

