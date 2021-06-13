Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Animal Treasures: Marion Worth

The Peculiar Teachings Of A Mockingbird, and the Lessons To Be Learned, Along The Way! In Celebration Of The Late MARION WORTH, and Her Performance Of "Mockingbird Hill!"

There is a famous book about Mockingbirds! For now, the name won’t be mentioned. Therefore, pemits us to reflect upon the message! Mockingbirds, sing! That is what they are known for. They don’t cause destruction; nor does one catch them causing harm to the environment. They simply sing; pouring their little hearts out for those, wishing to hear. Such is one of the beauties of a Mockingbird. They are innocent. It means killing them is a sin. If we read that book, we would understand this very message!

One Mockingbird is a pleasantry to the ears. Yet, what about an entire hill? Awe! Have you ever experienced such a wonder? Do you know what that truly, and really means? It’s chorus of pleasantries. Just imagine a whole hill of Mockingbirds; singing for the simple reason of singing. Singin’ because its just beautiful to hear-nothing more!

To write a song about Mockingbirds is not very common. In fact, its rather, uncommon. Yet, when such a song is written, how does it musically pattern itself, after a whole collection of Mockingbirds? A choral, which reflects the particular charm of Mockingbirds, and their dance with Mother Nature!

For certain songs, you may hear the impersonation of Mockingbirds, should they take human form! What kind of creative mind is it to envision such a song? Performing such a tune? Having the Spirit of being received by the audience, which adores you!

Writing songs about nature’s treasures requires a singer, or musician, to have immersed themselves, holistically, with the very gaze of nature! Should it be a woman, she is truly an Earthly one! And coming from the landscapes of Birmingham, Alabama, is one dame, whose ode to Mockingbird hills was a testimony to her Earthly connection!

Marion Worth

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/62810303/marion-worth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQVxx5n0c50
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0CUtS1azBsVCvaRqg31AYc

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

