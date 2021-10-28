Animal Reflections: Woman, Photography, and Birds-Puchi Balseiro 🇵🇷

The color, yellow has a way of illuminating an enchanting essence. There is a spiritual reflection, concerning its presence. And oh, how bountiful of an aura it comes to be.

We have entered the island of Puerto Rico. Living on the collections of her paradises is a bird, which is found nowhere else in the world. It is called the, Adelaide’s Warbler. Yellow becomes this musical bird, whose sound imitates the glittering of gold. For not only does it imitate such an awakening, but its sound also draws you into the treasures of its, stay. Why does such a bird continue to sing such a mesmerizing treasure? What is it about its nature, which permits nearby visitors to listen, as if they are floating on the beauties of air?

If such a bird were to come in a womanly form on Puerto Rican islands, how would she embody the workings of the feminine? Now, such is a tale for added features. Nevertheless, one comes to view the color of yellow, and how it embodies the tenderness, for an awakening vibe. Remember the glittering effect. Of course, glitter doesn’t always have to be, light. There are ways about it, which can also inhabit a rich and Earthly feeling.

In the song, “Amor de Ayer,” as performed by one late, Puerto Rican singer, there is a tender touch, when it comes to the character personification of, yellow. Furthermore, one is able to move through a higher, spiritual calling, where the love of yesterday begins, today.

Puchi Balseiro