Animal Reflections: Woman, Photography, and Birds-Phi Nhung 🇻🇳 🇺🇸

When it comes to the fashion, song, and woman, the world of photography can be quite the charmer. Wotlds and worlds of discoveries, await. Furthermore, one gains incite into the rooting of woman to the water’s and natural environment, around her. She is a reflection of the animals and natural vegetation. Remember, how she dresses herself grants her the power to move in the way of nature. For no longer is fashion a source of vanity and ego. No more. On the contrary, it transforms into a natural wonder of meditation and oneness with the Earth. It is a way in which nature (and other life forms) personify the human experience. In this case, it’s through the context of woman.

The song? The song is entitled, “Roi 20 Nam Sau.” Translation? 20 Years Later! Should a woman retrieve back to a place, what would it sound like, 20 years from now? How would its intricacies of melodies move throughout the Earthly spacing? 20 years from now, would the birds sound the same? 20 years from now, would we remember the treasures of their name? Even deeper, would they chirp in the same way?

Another Vietnamese maiden has spoken. 20 years from now, her song will live on. The photographs are below. One is of her-dressed in a reflection of nature’s decor. The other is a species called the Copper Throated Sunbird. And yes, it is also found in a land called, Vietnam!

Notice their positioning. Do they mirror each other in some way? Is there a connection to their coloring. As the song, “Roi 20 Nam Sau,” plays, is there a precious story, whose beauty remains hidden and stays?

Phi Nhung