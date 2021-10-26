Contributor Log In
Animal Reflections: Woman, Photography, and Birds-Barbara Jones 🇯🇲

Lessons Learned From The Doctor Bird Of Jamaica, and Its Depiction In BARBARA JONES,' "Walk Through This World!" 🇯🇲

What if life could be as simple as the flying of birds? Everything seems so easy to them. They know where to go in their finding of food. In fact, they solely depend on nature for their livelihood. “Walk through this world.” Walk through this world.

Just imagine the birds, and how they comprehend the fact, that there is a greater power than they. This force is everlasting and ever abundant. There is plenty for, everyone. Should humanity act right, one will know that every life source has a chance. Again, that’s if we treat her, right.

Here we are in Jamaica. There is one particular captivating life form, concerning this island. And, it is called The Doctor Bird. Considered to be a national symbol and treasure of Jamaica, you have to ask yourself, why? What is so iconic about its name? Why is it given this name to begin with? Well, this bird can only be found in Jamaica, for starters. Lastly, there are varying reasons as to why it’s given the name, The Doctor Bird. Older traditions of the meaning for the bird have interpreted it as being a “God Bird.” In older, Jamaican folkloric tradition (as deemed by the Arawak people), the bird was seen as unable to be killed. Nevertheless, like other birds, it roams wild and free.

How auspicious, indeed. The Doctor Bird is unforgettable. And, when you navigate through this world, you want to be, unforgettable! Always remember that you have to be daring. Bold. Adventurous. For life’s journey is not for the faint-hearted. It definitely isn’t for those, who are unable to seek the beauty of its enjoyment.

The song, “Walk Through This World” is one reflection of birds. They don’t ask permission. They simply, go. And, through this walk, they are given the entire world to explore. Except, through The Doctor, the 🏝 island of Jamaica is just, enough!

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

