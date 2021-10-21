Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Animal Reflections- Woman, Photograph, and Birds: Phi Nhung 🇻🇳 🇺🇸

PHI NHUNH, Her Recording Of "Noi Buon Chim Sao," and Connections To The Common Hill Myna! 🇻🇳 🇺🇸

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

They say there are birds of sorrow. Yet, what color is such an emotion? Some women embody birds of freedom. Others reflect those birds of sadness. Whatever they may be, they are still connected to birds.

Dark colors have often been associated as a negative, in the Western world and others. Nevertheless, it is from blackness, where the other colors derive from. Certain women embody an essence of a particular bird. If you place the two pictures together, they even resemble each other; their posture, outlook, and highlighted coloring. We will return for additional explanation.

Right now, there will be no explanation. Time will be gifted to the reader to observe and analyze the mirroring of one late, Vietnamese-American singer to the Common Hill Myna of Vietnam. There are similarities. Do not permit your mind to be fooled. Do not think they are so different, that you miss out on this connection. For now, just look at them, and let the song of “Noi Buon Chim Sao,” guide you into their union. Don’t rush, now. Simple take your time; a bird’s natural time!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/509751251546795676/

Phi Nhung

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/355573333079681142/
https://youtu.be/bTGWmFaHQtQ
https://open.spotify.com/track/7gv3YNBhQu5bln9uobs58F

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Bower of Bliss

    by Anjuli Jain
    Community//

    Love as a Transformative Force for Societal Change

    by Gaia Paradiso
    Beautiful Mehndi Desings
    Community//

    8 Famous Mehndi Designs and Their Not-So-Famous Meanings Which Every Bride-To-Be Should Know

    by Mukesh Saini
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.