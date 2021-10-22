Animal Reflections: Man, Photography, and Birds: Trinh Con Song 🇻🇳

Sometimes, we don’t understand the personality of birds. Yet, like other species of animals, they do have a sense of humor. For not only is it natural, but it’s part of their particular adventure. Birds are curious. They soar. They dive. They navigate through trees, and fly over water. Always and forever, they are in search of something new. What is one thing, which comes to mind, as it correlates to one’s search of? Well, water, to begin.

Birds always surrender to the context of gravity, in order to drink water. Always. Sometime soon, they must always fly down. There is no other way around it. That’s life. Just like every group of living species, they are dependent on one of Earth’s natural elements.

Placing them into the world of music, one comes across the curiousity of the Orange-Breasted Laughingthrush, and its intertwining with a particular song. As with other Asian countries, it’s a common bird found in Vietnam. The photograph, below highlights comfortedaone specific persona for such a species. One could interpret its look as angry. Curious, perhaps? Maybe, it’s contemplating one’s next move. Could it possibly be a sense of frustration, as well? Yes. Birds have this particular component about them, as well. For, they yearn to be part of this particular habitat. It feels intriguing, as it is.

There is a sense of wellness, when it comes to moving through the territory of one’s atmosphere. Birds also want to be comforted. They want to be nurtured, and water is one of the most fascinating elements when it comes to that level of nurture. Such leads to another question. Where have all the tides gone? Furthermore, what is it about a particular flow of a river, which moves one into an intricate style of harmony?

We come across a Vietnanese song, entitled, “Song Ve Da.” Imaginations have a way of intertwining it with the flow of the Orange-Breasted Laughingthrush. The curiousity of this bird, within the photograph, becomes a source of intrigue. A 1998 performance of the song, in Singapore proves just how nourishing the delight of a song, photograph, and reflections of an animal can truly be.

Water and waves have a special way of moving us into a higher dimension. It’s a space and time, that we may have never seen, before. Waves come and go. Furthermore, they have a way of moving the tide, in ways we have never seen before. Waves are precious, delightful, and filled with certain layers of ease. They keep our minds centered and ever flowing. Perhaps, such is one of the reasons for the Orange-Breasted Laughingthrush is such an intriguing bird. Curiousity, and the yearning, for moving into a higher frequency, propels its yearning, to fly. Yet, never forget that even the most royal of birds must always come down to sample a drink of water.

Trinh Con Song