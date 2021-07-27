Animal, Land, and Song: Lou Johnson #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Through musical her/history in the United States of America, we have experienced different songs when it comes to, bluebirds. The irony of bluebirds, is that we are so used to seeing them as being attached to happiness. When it comes to the pleasure of certain songs, bluebirds bring a smile to our faces. The fascinating thing is that the color, blue, has been depicted as one of melancholy and sorrow. So, when examining the very artistry of bluebirds, what is it, which grants them a happy aura when it comes to song? Could it be the way they fly? Could it be the cutesy aura and the way Heaven has designed them to be? Well, many of us, who have never studied this species of birds, will never know. Yet, what we can do is listen to the songs, which speaks of their positive aura. Let’s fly into one!

So, here we are in the land of Kentucky! For one song, it is the Kentucky bluebird, which speaks to love’s departure. While flying away to send a message to New Orleans of a broken heart, there is a yearning for love’s return. If only she would come back. If only she would return. Quite frankly, love’s agony lays in the mind. Over and over, one begins to question what went wrong. How is it that a woman’s love for a man dies in this way?

Here, in the landscapes of Kentucky, lays a bluebird, who is directed to send a message to a woman, named, Martha! Not only does it fly outside of the state, but it is designed to move beyond the boundaries of fatigue, for the purposes of delivering that message. Listening to the song, “Kentucky Bluebird (Send A Message To Martha),” we are pressed into understanding what that journey may entail. What are the state trees, vegetation, and natural colors bypassed on this journey? How do they compel us to envision the power of movement and wellness? There is an awakening to play, isn’t? All so often, humanity forgets about the wisdom of other species of animals; their overall contribution to the human existence. Let’s go there!

Let’s imagine we are flying with this bluebird, in traveling from Kentucky to another state. What would that entail? How would we see the state of Kentucky in a way we had never seen, before? As we are on this flight, how would we meditate on the story of love? Furthermore, how therapeutic and relaxing would the story be? For this flight it is a story of love, and a love that was lost, from Martha. If only Martha knows just how much he truly loved her; and loved her, still!

Lou Johnson