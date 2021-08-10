Aniko Dun of EZCare Clinic: “Prioritize yourself, and invest in yourself”

Prioritize yourself, and invest in yourself: Put on your gas mask before attempting to help the person next to you. Participate in therapy, re-connect with the old hobby and keep reading so that you are able to take better care of yourself and others.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Aniko Dunn.

Aniko Dunn is a licensed Psy.D. working for https://ezcareclinic.com/ which offers walk-in and online healthcare services for stress, anxiety, depression, PTSD, ADHD/ADD treatments, and diagnosis.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the Utah and from childhood I love to read, mountain biking and learned a few essential skills for gardening from my parents, and then I moved to NYC and done my psychology degree from Columbia University in New York City.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life can only be understood backwards; But it must be lived forwards.” (Soren Kierkegaard)

All the time I relate this simple thought around my life. Always learn from the past, analyze it, study everything, so that you can learn more about yourself, others, your business, and your leadership. However, when it comes to the future, always trust yourself.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Good Life Project!

I am more like a listener so I preferred to listen podcasts while driving towards the clinic or doing house chores in the evening. However, above-mentioned podcast “Good Life Project” is my favorite podcast in which the host Jonathan Fields communicate with its guests with a variety of the aspects that will make your life very well. Each of the guests, either a writer, an artist, an innovator, a politician, or even a taser, will going to introduce something very special to the show. The episodes range from an hour to an hour and a half, which makes the Fields, and its guests, to have a deep intimate conversation about the strengthening of the connections, the search for meaning and deep with the world. In this podcast, you let everyone around you, living the best life.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

In my opinion there are many valuable traits of a leader. As you asked for the three so three character-traits that are most important in my life and career are:

Accountability Vision Positivity

It is important to be accountable and to know your employees by providing long-term orientation, to ensure a good working environment, put the team in the center, have a vision, and make a clear statement of responsibilities and resolve conflicts if they arise. The last but not the least remain positive.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

People with perfectionism consist of very high standards. They believe that what they are doing is not good enough. Some people mistakenly believe that perfectionism is a healthy characteristic, and keeps you motivated, but this is not the case at all. Perfectionism can make you feel hopeless in your life.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Following are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist:

High personal standards.

A more structured workflow.

A more polished final product.

The increased level of attention to detail.

Fewer adjustments will Be needed in the future.

Long-Life cycle.

For example, you may need to call yourself a perfectionist when it comes to getting a work done because you’re always trying to do whatever it is, so that you can complete your task on time and meet or exceed expectations. However, you can excite it when you have goals to reach and deadlines to meet.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Following are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist:

To lose sight of the goal

Perfectionists have a tendency to be socially awkward

Very low

Do not welcome the changes

Long cycle

Non-compliance

Sometimes the perfectionism is characterized by excessive concern over mistakes of the past, afraid to make new mistakes, not being able to adapt it to the changes that have raised doubts about whether there is anything that can be done, and will be tremendously conscious about the high expectations of others, for instance a parent or employer.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Common reasons that cause a perfectionist to get stuck and not to move forward:

Rigorous, high expectations

Excessive appreciation for your efforts

Low self-esteem or feelings of inferiority

Accepting that your self-worth depends on your performance

Black-and-white thinking

Make an effort to feel a sense of control

Cultural expectations

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?”

Following are a few tips to get rid of perfectionism:

Create more accurate personal goals and aspirations:

Acknowledge that you are already good enough, you don’t need to be in to continue hustle to go for your goals and progress.

By setting realistic goals, you are going to get rid of the excess energy to achieve something, which is impossible, and you need to lead a more balanced lifestyle.

Challenge your inner critic, and negative thoughts:

Don’t let your motivation, be the cause of your failure. It is important that the use of the common rewards and positive feedback in order to achieve your goals, and don’t let your voice break down your emotional well-being.

Turn down the volume toward the negativity, strengthen your intuition, and spread positivity and love, that will lead you to the road of success, as well as toward self-contentment.

Prioritize yourself, and invest in yourself:

Put on your gas mask before attempting to help the person next to you. Participate in therapy, re-connect with the old hobby and keep reading so that you are able to take better care of yourself and others.

Train yourself to say no more frequent:

Perfectionists often fight to say no for new opportunities because of their high ambitions, but build healthy boundaries are exactly what will lead you to sustainable development.

Do not take extra workload that is not directly related to your passion, so that you can invest in your well-being, and will continue to work on what’s really important.

Don’t forget to enjoy your free time:

It’s easy to view the holidays as a waste of time when the approach is that of an overachieving perfectionist. However, keep in mind that sleep, and joyful activities, are healthy and essential ways to update your motivation.

The practice of taking time to disconnect and recharge your batteries is an essential way to continue and to chase your dreams.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

As a Psychologist I would work for mental well-being of people and still we’re working. I want to be part of a movement where we can establish platforms for tele health services and e visits where people should fortunate enough to get quality care at their fingertips. Where we can provide online courses and programs that offer easy access to self-guided exercises and individual coaching with skilled experts for people’s mental health and wellness.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to do lunch with my dad, he is my great inspiration and what I am today is only because of him. His guidance and recognition towards life and lessons that he always wanted to teach us about compassion and trust. May be this is the reason my profession which is everything for me is all about serving humanity and people’s lives.

How can our readers follow you online?

I would love to connect with people here.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/aniko-dunn-045b8a214/

All the suggestion, recommendations are welcome and if people need my consultation or help, I would be happy to do that.

Thank you for giving me an opportunity for sharing my thoughts and experiences.

Happy interviewing!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!