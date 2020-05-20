Angie Myers: “You have to believe in yourself!”

Not everyone will always support you and that’s okay. On my 1st trip home from a very successful meeting I was filled with joy and happiness. Unfortunately I had a negative person crush my spirit. He was going through his own problems and was having a tough time so I understood what he was going through and he later apologized. You have to stay strong, sometimes it’s not you doing something wrong but someone having an off day that contributes to a situation, but you can’t let that affect you.

As a part of our series about women female leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Angie Myers. Angie, the inventor or My Buddy Towel, is a wife and mother of six children. She was able to create an idea into a product that many moms across America struggle with. The My Buddy towel has made giving your kids a shower a much easier process.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Angie! Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

As a mom of six laundry was never ending. My daughter would insist on using 3 towels after every bath, and yet she would still complain about being too cold! I was even more frustrated with the mountains of towel laundry piling up! I needed a solution that could keep her dry and warm and lower my laundry load, that’s how I came up with the My Buddy Towel.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I actually entered a social media contest for Good Morning America for a chance to win 25 k dollars, there were hundreds of entries and they only flew out the final 6. We all pitched against one other, and only 3 would move on to the next round. I was ecstatic for the opportunity and for getting to the top 3 of the contest. We pitched to Joy Mangondo and Kim Perell, with the understanding that only one person was going to win. They completely surprised us and said we were all going home as winners. Everybody won a sum of money, I came in as 1st runner up and walked away with 10,000 dollars. It was an amazing experience and something I’ll never forget.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have a hard time memorizing scripts. I used to always read right off the screen. I wouldn’t say it was a mistake but a growth experience! I soon realized nobody knows what I’m about to say so If I messed up they would never know. You just have to go with the flow!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. What is it about the position of CEO or executive that most attracted you to it?

I’ve always had the dream to be my own boss! Working for myself, by myself means I can rely on myself to get things done! Creating my own schedule and hours is a big plus, it allows me time to be a mother and be at my kid’s activities, while also being able to run my business at the same time, which is a very big thing to me.

Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

I see a CEO being a leader who wants to help others be the best version of themselves. They encourage everyone around them, to bring their best work forward. They play a very big role on how everything is executed to the customer and ensuring that everyone is happy. A successful company doesn’t work without a good CEO or executive.

What is the one thing that you enjoy most about being an executive?

This journey has helped to redefine me! Like many moms I lost myself while raising my kids and supporting my husband on his career path. I have a new outlook on life and realize I can set goals and accomplish them. That’s what I enjoy the most about being an executive.

What are the downsides of being an executive?

Being in charge of everything, is a really big deal. It’s not as easy as it looks. You face many different obstacles and problems and you have to know to overcome each one. Being an executive your very liable to criticism when something goes wrong. Even if something is perfect, everyone still has an opinion, and it reflects on you. You have to be a able to step into a dominant leadership role and take on the pressure.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO Can you explain what you mean?

That most CEO’s are only doing it for the financial advantages. Most CEO’s actually don’t make as much as you think. Their main goals is to provide their customer with the best product or service they can, a lot of the time it’s not a financial gain, A lot of us do it just for the simple reason that we want to help out others.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

The biggest challenges that a women has to face, is balancing her work life with her family. Many tend to put their families first, and that doesn’t allow them to concentrate on their work sometimes. Males generally don’t have to take on such a big amount of the family responsibilities. That sets the difference between male and female executives. Some women are executives from 9–5 and then a mother taking her son to soccer at 5:30, it’s difficult separating the two, which makes it a challenge.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive?

Successful executives all have perseverance, they thrive and never give up. Life knocks them down, they just get back up and push forward. You need to have great leadership skills, your are going to be someone that is looked up to and that has the last word. You need to know how to be able to handle difficult situations.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Women everywhere especially moms are the face of a heavily under-represented entrepreneur. But if you have the will and faith, you can find a way to achieve your dreams!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

David Meltzer once said to me “Keep manifesting” that stuck with me. We live in a universe filled with opportunity, we just have to believe in order to achieve. Everything is possible, you just have to go out there and get it. Always accept help no matter who or where it comes from. Each piece of advice can be a platform for you to flourish.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Absolutely! Every chance I get I try and help others. It’s the simple things that matter the most, like holding the door open or dropping 100 dollars in the church offering. I like to give back with no strings attached. Meaning I don’t want anything in return, I do it out of the goodness of my heart, I’m not expecting anything.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

You have to believe in yourself! That’s a very important thing to remember and keep in mind. It’s a growth experience but you have to do your best and focus on your goal. There are good people out there that will support you and your ideas. You’re not alone in the process, it’s tough but you’ll have people that have your back from beginning to end, divine timing is true Always trust your gut feeling! If it doesn’t feel right or if it’s too good to be true it’s probably not a good idea. There are a lot of people and companies that prey on the new guys and small business. I’ve had them promise me the best marketing, the best video quality, even the best deal on manufacturing all for 5k~60K. I didn’t fall for any of it, and nobody got a dime out of me. THANKFULLY I trusted my gut or I was broke and couldn’t afford it anyways! Not everyone will always support you and that’s okay. On my 1st trip home from a very successful meeting I was filled with joy and happiness. Unfortunately I had a negative person crush my spirit. He was going through his own problems and was having a tough time so I understood what he was going through and he later apologized. You have to stay strong, sometimes it’s not you doing something wrong but someone having an off day that contributes to a situation, but you can’t let that affect you. Clear any and all energy blocks that you may have. I need to always make time for myself. I meditate daily to help me dig down deep into my roots of self doubt and help me refresh and clear my head. You’ll feel so much joy, you’ll be rejoiced and ready to tackle anything after that.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Ask Believe Receive. In order to receive you need to act on opportunities. I think this is a movement that could really benefit everybody and bring people together.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We don’t meet people by accident. They are meant to cross our path for a reason.” This quote is really relevant to me, because every interaction is meaningful and you walk away with something whether it’s good or bad.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

I’d love to meet Kim Zolciak Beirmann. I’ve watched her grow and evolve since day one on Real Housewives of Atlanta. I then watched her spin off show Don’t be tardy! She and I both have six kids, that’s something we both have in common and we both believe in psychics. Ask Believe Receive.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.