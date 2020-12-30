Anger the worthless emotion

We have so much emotions within a single day. Happy, sad, excite, surprise, worry, shocking.. Mixture of both positive & negative emotions. Our positive emotions hopefully doesn’t harm anyone of us. But the situation is opposite when we have negative emotion. They will affect our health, our surrounding and of course our family life.

When we get angry it starts from raising our blood pressure, when this situation continues it results in many health issues. Anger is the worthless emotions, it cost nothing but it has the ability to damage anything, everything. Don’t be short tempered person, don’t be a vigorous person when you get angry. It spoil your life, our career, our business. Its such a bad emotion literally has the ability to spoil our self & our surrounding.

Better try avoid getting anger, challenge yourself from not to get angry, not to come out of your stable state. There are many more persons around us to stimulate our anger, to make us temper but try to control yourself. Not to respond to such stimulators. Never let your career, life ruin by such a worthless emotion called anger.