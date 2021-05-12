Angelo D’Alessandro of BELLA: “This is very difficult, but it will happen

At the early stage, when it’s just you with your idea, you need to find someone who is “crazy enough” to understand the potential of your idea, your sponsor. This is very difficult, but it will happen.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need to Know to Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Angelo D’Alessandro, Founder & CEO of BELLA. Angelo’s main passion is to build new brands from scratch, putting together teams of entrepreneurs ready to create community-based products and services leveraging human values, empathy, love, design and the best technology on the market. Angelo has more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry, driving technology, marketing, and digital transformation programs. Before conceiving and launching BELLA in the US, Angelo founded another brand-digital banking service, in Europe, called buddybank, the first conversational bank in the world, offering banking and lifestyle services through messaging. He is an expert in transforming how brands interact with their customers, proving that conversational commerce can turn clients into ambassadors. Now, with BELLA, Angelo has the ambition to take this concept to the next level by leveraging the power of LivePerson Conversational AI and algorithms to bring love, beauty, and empathy to the industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was born and raised in Milano, Italy, and was just a kid when the police broke into our apartment at 4 am, woke me up with an assault gun pointed to my head and screamed, “Don’t move!” while they brutally handcuffed my father and took him to jail. All while I desperately cried and pleaded with them: “Please no, do not take him away, please!”

My dad was innocent. He was incarcerated by mistake and released after two months of solitary confinement, agony, and injustice. That trauma was too big for him, and for all of us, and my amazing father prematurely passed away a few years ago. He was 63.

That episode is my childhood backstory. I was a very happy kid before then but became a man the day after that nightmare happened. I was forced to learn how vulnerable we all are, but most important, what the real problems in life are.

I’m not saying that any entrepreneur or manager should experience some trauma to be stronger but, sometimes, it helps. I like to see it this way: “Allow time to transform your pain in your unique strength… and you will be surprised.”

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

I’m passionate about putting great people together to realize things that, at a glance, seem impossible to be realized, because sometimes humans, when they team-up, can turn impossible into incredible.

For example, I love the music of Frank Sinatra and although I’m aware that I’m not a very good singer, when I was younger, I put together a jazz band of very talented professional musicians. I studied a bit, I created a marketing campaign to sell our show, and after a few years of experience in small clubs, we sold out the Blue Note Jazz Club for 12 gigs with our tribute to the Great American Songbook.

Did I want to be a professional singer? Not at all, but that experience helped me learn how to be on stage, to sell an idea, speak in public, entertain the audience while telling a story, even if it’s a “business story.”

Another pretty unconventional fact is that even though I hate numbers and math, and don’t have degree in economics, 20 years ago I ended up working in the banking industry. After a long learning period — tons of mistakes, resilience, curiosity and a lot of fun — I’ve been able to put together amazing groups of unconventional talented individuals and build and launch two digital banks from scratch — one in Italy a few years ago called buddybank, and another one in the US called BELLA, both closer to a lifestyle brand than a digital banking service.

Anyone who is reading this interview can do what I did and what I have been doing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Today it’s pretty normal to share your screen during a presentation. 15 years ago, it was not.

I remember it was one of the first times I was sharing my screen to present the first very important project I was working on. It was an internet banking platform for elderly people, designed by elderly people. I think it’s still active in Italy.

During this presentation, another colleague from another department started to pitch to this large group of people some ideas that I had been explaining to him a few hours before. Apparently, he was selling my ideas as his own. So, I opened a chat with another colleague, forgetting that I was sharing my screen “with the world,” and I wrote: “Omg, look at this asshole, he is selling the ideas I just shared with him before the meeting” — oops.

What I learned from that was, first never relax when you are sharing your screen… I’m joking.

No, seriously, the lesson learned here is: do not be insecure. My insecurity drove that stupid reaction. Nobody can steal your ideas if you really have the ability to transform them into reality. And even with that, don’t forget that your ideas without other people will probably remain only ideas on paper.

After so many years, I still feel bad for what happened, and if that former colleague is reading this interview, I want to say to him, again, I apologize. I was the asshole, not you.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, “Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage,” a book written by Alfred Lansing based on a real story.

It’s about one of the first south pole expeditions in 1914, and I think it’s one of the best managerial stories ever written. What that crew of explorers and sailors went through during that adventure is unbelievable and the unpopular decisions Captain Shackleton made is one of the reasons the story ended like it did. No spoiler here, just read that book and let me know.

That real story of resilience, unbelievable courage, and audacity resonated a lot with me. It gave me a clearer view of human strength — the possibilities of what you can do with your life if you are able to take risks without fear.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My father told me that when he was a kid and living in Sicily, people used to say, “At 33 years old, you will be pope or priest but, in any case, accept it”.

Besides the age connotation of that “quote,” if you look at it with an open mind, it basically says what I was trying to explain before — it’s good to fight for your dreams, but you also have to be able to accept who you are not and what you can’t do. And if you read those books that tell you “you can do everything you want in life,” that’s bullshit in my opinion. You probably can’t be Beyonce or Lebron James. It’s not a matter of studying or preparation; it’s a matter of realizing who you are, what your natural talent is, and being happy with that.

The good news is that you can still do a lot of magical things with your life, including becoming a very good President of the United States if you were born here and transforming the impossible into incredible if you find your “secret power” — we all have one.

Once you find out what your natural talent is, you can start developing it through experiences, curiosity, practice, patience and there is a very high probability you are going to have a very successful career, with all the nuances of what “success” really means.

Don’t be afraid if your natural talent is something that’s not directly related with your actual job. Instead of changing your job, use your imagination to understand how that talent can help you with what you are doing. You will be surprised at how things that seem far away from each other could be very connected and it will be the fast-track to your happiness.

How do you define a Lifestyle Brand? How is a Lifestyle Brand different from a normal, typical brand?

A normal brand sells products or services that can be substituted with other similar products or services, while a lifestyle brand sells emotions, stories and a sense of belonging that can’t be substituted.

A regular brand belongs to the company behind it, while a lifestyle brand belongs to the community that decided to join the mission of that brand.

We live in a world where a lot of “commodity companies” are trying to become a lifestyle brand. The reason this is pretty difficult to do is because humans are animals and we can smell that fakeness from miles away.

Anyway, building a lifestyle brand is way more difficult and riskier than building a “commodity brand,” because you need to talk to the irrational part of people’s brain, creating that “click” that lets them want to be part of what you created and envisioned, even if they don’t really need it, it doesn’t matter what it is.

What are the benefits of creating a lifestyle brand?

If, besides having a great product you are able to create trust and share a message that resonates with your members, you let them be protagonists, shine while they use your product, and feel good, then they will become your natural ambassadors and spread the word for you, talk about your brand to their friends and family, fight for you, and, most important, they will allow you to be part of their life.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved Lifestyle Brand? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

I personally think that Apple is a lifestyle brand more than a tech company. We don’t buy our iPhones only for the quality of the technology, but we love our iPhones because we bond with what Apple represents for us. We want to be part of the Apple community and doing that makes us feel good.

People are buying stories, humans live to tell stories, we use our imagination to build stories in our brains. Behind Apple there are a lot of stories that became mythology and, on top of that, they changed the world with their vision.

You can substitute Samsung or Huawei with another brand but you can’t substitute Apple. It will never happen.

Tesla, in my opinion, is another lifestyle brand that, on the side, is also building amazing electric cars, and Elon Musk is a contemporary genius that is perfectly impersonating the new father of the human r-evolution after Steve Jobs.

We buy Tesla because it is a fantastic car and they added a lot of beauty in the entire process, but also because we feel part of something more than that. The fact that Elon Musk is building rockets, futuristic tunnels, and he has plans to colonize Mars is part of the story that makes Tesla a brand that nobody can substitute.

Long story short, you cannot replicate or copy a lifestyle brand.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a lifestyle brand that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

I don’t have a recipe for that, you should ask Elon (laughing).

I believe you need to build a brand with a strong personality, a story and a value-driven mission. What we have been trying to do with BELLA every single day. for example, is to speak out loud, share with no fear what BELLA believes and what BELLA stands for. I’m sure there are people who will never join BELLA for what we want to represent, but there are thousands of people who are joining BELLA every single day for the same reason.

Besides your brand voice, you need to find a way to deliver joy and or sense of belonging. Why should someone feel good interacting with your brand or using your product? Why should someone join your community? What are you offering that will make them feel proud? How are you enriching people’s lives?

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a lifestyle brand? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most famous mistakes is when you start from market research, focus groups — or when you start asking feedback from multiple people before you build or launch something.

Universities and business schools have a huge responsibility surrounding this topic, with their academic rationality they have been killing amazing ideas before they are born, as well as the future of star entrepreneurs who won’t be able to discover what they could do or be.

A lifestyle brand is about creativity, and creativity is very far from democracy. Personal taste is a subjective thing and, as humans, when someone asks us something like: “Hey what do you think about this idea…” we activate our natural instinct of giving feedback and becoming “experts of everything,” when sometimes, we should just be able to say, “I don’t know, you should just try it.”

MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION: What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Video of Angelo D’Alessandro Explaining “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand”

https://www.dropbox.com/s/f8xvcpbviewqiau/ANGELO.5%20things.mp4?dl=0

Don’t talk about your product or service. Talk about emotions and be bold doing it. Lifestyle brands don’t promote tangible things but build stories around tangible things. Lifestyle brands should activate chemical reactions that let people feel good in some way. When you build something with the mission of building a lifestyle brand, you want to help people’s brains release more oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins every time they interact with your brand. You sell “hormones,” you don’t sell a product. At the early stage, when it’s just you with your idea, you need to find someone who is “crazy enough” to understand the potential of your idea, your sponsor. This is very difficult, but it will happen. We all find “a sponsor” during our lives. Once you find your sponsor, it could be an investor, your boss or someone who is interested in listening to you, you need to be bold, without being afraid that “it’s too much.” Because if you dream big, they need to be excited about backing you and, if they will let you do it, you will probably land somewhere in the middle with what you pitched and what is the reality. Use the “bunker approach” technique. Especially if you are part of a large organization and they allow you to test and build something new, show them maximum accountability, tell them that you will leave if you can’t deliver what you are promising, but ask them to let you do it in your way, without being “disturbed” along the road while you build it. Nobody can “knock at the door” injecting doubts, anxiety or adding pressure. Build a team of believers and treat them with maximum respect. You need 80% of “dreamers” and 20% positive “rational” people who can help you find a balance during the early stage of your project. Bottom line is that you have to find “happy people.” Don’t look at their education, MBAs, etc and try not to hire problematic people because they will drag your team down with the negativity that feeds their lives. Don’t be rational when you build something but be very rational after you launch something. Follow what you believe is the right thing to do when you build, and follow real data once you launch, being ready to pivot your strategy if it is not working.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I believe that humans are selfish even if we think we are not, I am selfish.

When we do a “good” action, when we help another person or when we pet our dog, we do that also because we feel good doing it, it’s a chemical reaction, it’s irrational and uncontrollable. There are tons of sociological studies around the “selfishness of being kind.”

Helping and loving others makes us feel good and there is nothing wrong with it. So, that said, how can we maximize that amazing feeling? How can we take that “do good to feel good” to scale? How can we let people help other people with zero effort and without planning for it? How can we surprise people with unexpected acts of love and kindness? and how can we promote that?

I believe that a “movement of good” should start from the individual aspect of it, because if we are able to let people feel good when they do good things, and we simplify the process to make that happen, it will activate a chain reaction that will be unstoppable, a world full of happier and super cool givers.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

One of the most inspiring human beings I would love to meet is Michelle Obama, I’m extremely fascinated by her. I grew up surrounded by women, my mom, my sister, my grandma, and now my wife and even my dog Lola Maria. I believe women are superheroes and if I see a sustainable future for our planet it is just because I see more women taking control of it.

What I love about Michelle Obama is that she is a natural born leader, she can be super strong and fragile, charming and down to earth, fun and emotional, she is definitely one of my idols. But in case Michelle is busy… also Barack could be a good backup for a private breakfast.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.