Angeline Wehmeyer of Financial Genius Academy: “We need to start teaching our younger women about leadership and business at an early age”

As a part of our series about “Women Leading The Finance Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Angeline Wehmeyer.

Angeline Wehmeyer is a two time best selling author, national speaker, and known as the “Abundant Wealth Creator”. She is the founder of the “Financial Genius Academy”, a community to educate people how to create financial abundance through investing. Through her financial services company, Angeline has helped countless families create long lasting financial success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance field?

It’s a long story, I never really planned on being in the financial industry. Years ago, I started out investing in real estate, I had a lot of success but after a while I realized I didn’t want to put all my eggs in one basket. I knew I needed to diversify my investments, but I didn’t know where to start. I started working with various financial advisors and brokerage firms, but I really didn’t feel comfortable with the whole process. I didn’t get educated on what I was investing in, they just placed most of the money in mutual funds. Around that same time, I met my mentor in the financial industry. He taught me the principles of investing and made it so simple and easy to understand. I applied those principals and created massive financial success for myself and my family. This gave me a lot of confidence and control of my own personal finances. At the same time I realized a lot of other people were in need of the same guidance and help. This was what led me to the financial services industry. I wanted to help others achieve the same success I had and empower them with the knowledge to do so.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Over the years working with people, I discovered this very interesting pattern. I noticed that without fail, people that have financial success and abundance are very open minded and action takers. They take the recommendations I make and take immediate action. On the other hand, people that are not financially secure and still trying to build wealth, are very reluctant to take action. They procrastinate and let fear stop them from having the life they truly deserve. The lesson I’ve learned from this is that financial abundance is not just a dream, it’s a matter of priority. People that prioritize it have massive success. Those that don’t remain stuck.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m really excited to be launching a new financial movement called the “Abundant Wealth Creator” initiative. The reason I launched this initiative was while I was on my own journey to personal wealth, I pursued it from a standpoint of stress and lack. I had a lot of anxiety and doubt. Even after I had some initial success, I was still feeling this way. I realized that there’s a better way. In fact, I could have even more success if I had the right mindset from the beginning. A mindset of abundance and wealth creation. The Abundant Wealth Creator initiative is all about teaching people to enjoy the journey of building wealth. To give them the proper mindset to enjoy the PROCESS, not just the end result. I’m building a community of investors that come from a place of abundance!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

On the outside we are no different than other financial service companies. But inside we are completely different. Our whole focus is being our customer’s guide on their journey to financial freedom. We educate our clients on every aspect of their financial experience. This gives them the power to make their own decisions and take action at the highest level with the best available tools on the market. We are create an experience for our customers, we make it very simple and comfortable for them to go through our process.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Wall Street and Finance used to be an “all white boys club”. This has changed a lot recently. In your opinion, what caused this change?

Over the last decade or so women have really taken a front seat on managing the household finances. In a lot of cases women have also become the primary bread winner in the family. This fundamental shift has led many more women to enter the financial services industry and taken some very powerful roles with the larger financial firms.

Of course, despite the progress, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve parity. According to this report in CNBC, less than 17 percent of senior positions in investment banks are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a) individuals b) companies and/or c) society to support this movement going forward?

First.. we need to start teaching our younger women about leadership and business at an early age. As parents we need to take the bull by the horns and teach our daughters about finances and investing as soon as they are old enough to grasp the concept.

Second.. we need to overhaul the educational system and bring financial acuity and education to the forefront in student’s curriculum. Children aren’t learning enough about finances and real-world economic issues in schools today.

Lastly, we need to encourage young women to have a mindset of constant and never ending improvement. They need to constantly educate themselves and take personal improvement courses, even after they graduate college.

Let’s now turn to a slightly new topic. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers? If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend improving these numbers?

As I mentioned earlier, there is a huge gap in the educational system when it comes to teaching our children about finances. Even myself, with a Master’s Degree, never learned how money works or how to invest. How can we expect people to pass a test they never received content on before?

First, as parents we need to take action and learn ourselves. We then need to teach our children so they can be financially literate at a young age and eventually teach their own kids.

Second, we need to add finance and investment curriculum into our educational system starting at a very young age.

Third, financial services companies need to do a much better job of educating their clients on what they are investing in and the principles of investing. This has been my passion and I’m hoping other companies will follow suit. “When the what and the why is clear…the how is easy”

You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive things one should do to become more financially literate, what would you say? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Building wealth is simple just like building a house. You start out with a blueprint so you know exactly where you are headed. Once you have your blueprint you move onto your foundation. You need to make sure your financial house is strong and can weather any storm. I would educate them on their uncle, “Uncle Sam”. It’s not how much money you can make but how much you can keep after taxes. Money is energy. If you focus on adding value to others it will come back to you tenfold. The worst trade you can make in life is trading time for money. Find ways to have money work hard for you, not you work hard for money.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The mentor who introduced me to the financial industry, he really made a huge impact on my life. In the beginning I wasn’t very open minded. I thought real estate was the only way to build wealth. He never gave up on me, he was very patient. He saw the potential in me that I could help a lot of people. He continued to work with me and follow up with me because he wanted to pass his knowledge to me so that I could make a difference in other people’s lives. It took me a full year of him following up until I really started listening. There was one sentence he said that made me change my whole mindset. He said “What we do for people is very noble, we can change people’s lives with this knowledge.” I’m so grateful for his perseverance.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Financial freedom is never a dream, it’s just a priority” and “You don’t need to be rich to get started, you just need to get started to be rich”

Years ago when I came to this country I had no financial resources or knowledge. I made it a priority to change this. I put 100% of my focus to acquiring the knowledge I needed to take action. I made a lot of mistakes and I learned from them. I never quit. Now I have a life that used to just be a dream for me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Like I mentioned before, I’m really excited to be launching a new financial movement called the “Abundant Wealth Creator” initiative.

Thank you for the time you spent on this interview. We wish you only continued success.