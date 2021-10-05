Angelina Mahany of Angie’s Showroom: “Do not wait to get everything right to get things started”

Do not wait to get everything right to get things started. A trip, a job, a recipe. If you have what matters most, let everything else take shape as you proceed.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Angelina Mahany.

Angelina Mahany is a CEO and Founder of Angie’s Showroom and the creator of the Angie’s Luxury Bags, a sustainable resell ecommerce platform. She is also a Marketing Professional, a Business Owner, and a Fashion Designer based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Yes, sure. I was born and raised in Moscow. I studied at choreography school, and planned to become a Ballerina. Dance was all my life maybe that is why I love underwear and sleepwear so much because it reminds me of our ballerina clothes, the beauty and light weight of clothing. After that I switched to business. I have a Bachelor’s degree in Corporate Management, and also a Master degree in Marketing. I have worked for large corporations for some time in Russia and France, then I received an offer from a start-up company in Cyprus, so I took this chance and moved there. After that I moved to Austin, TX, where the man who became my husband was living☺. Long story short, when I realized there is a huge gap in the lingerie market, I decided to start my own business. I wanted to show the US clients something they had never seen before… Lingerie that has it all. Quality, comfort and sexy styles at an affordable price! So Angie’s Showroom was born. So, I guess I can say that I have broad experience in different spheres. My biggest dream (especially after Paris) was to work with fashion and to create something for women. I know different languages and got to know different cultures, this definitely impacted on starting my own company.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“What comes easy won’t last, what lasts won’t come easy.” Since childhood I worked hard. Ballet school is not the easiest as you can imagine. So, I always knew that you have to work hard in order to achieve results. I am definitely a hard-worker and I know that everything I have now is well desired.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Oh yeah. I recently landed on the Book “Get Awesome: Above and Beyond: Where Passion Meets Purpose” by Jeff

Lavin and voila…. It is like my life’s story. Starting my journey setting up the company in a new country, it has one’s mind all over the place. Am I doing it right? Should I try this? Will this work or not? What kept me going was that this is my passion. I needed to get my head in the right space, surround myself with great cheerleaders and mentors who have experienced the same or something similar. That’s how relatable the book was. Here I am keeping on. Steering towards Getting Awesome.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

To me, this are important traits I know I have.

Motivation/Commitment plays a huge part. Without those you can’t even motivate others. When you speak with passion about your business, for example, others will feel it and follow you if they believe in you and in your project. Communication — You have to know how to connect with people as a leader. Remember their names, their stories, treat them well and have them feel valued. You have to like people lol — they are the key. Problem-solving skills. As a business owner or as a leader you will always have issues, small or big. You have to figure out how to solve each one of them.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

Perfectionists strive for the best, they believe that nothing they do is good enough unless it’s perfect. However, who decides what is “perfect”? They are not satisfied with pretty much everything they do, because you can always do better.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Back to my childhood and ballet. It is hard to live with the feeling that not everything is perfect and that sometimes you can’t change things. Striving to make the things you can’t change better enables you work towards perfection. Being a perfectionist is not bad. Perfectionists are very well structured. We like to organize, always seeking new ways to improve things (thinking outside of box). If you produce some product, for example, you won’t stop modifying it, making it better, and customers will definitely appreciate it. That is why Angie’s Showroom has evolved this fast.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I suppose the actual feeling that you can always do better. So, the point is that you are not satisfied with pretty much a lot of things you do. Because again who says what is perfect? You define it yourself what is perfect for YOU. This sometimes spill over to my employees. Working on the same thing over and over until we say, “Well ok, this is just perfect.”

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Imagine you want a design for the next lingerie that will make someone say, I do, twice just to see you in it. You have visualized it and you know exactly what you want. Share it with the team involved and each time they bring it to you it is not just it. They feel the changes is eating up time and stretching the deadlines. You have to keep adjusting it until it meets your expectation. You want it perfect. To me, I just want my clients happy and satisfied but to my team, it’s as if I have no idea what I exactly want. Some presume the back and forth is a bother until they lay their eyes on the final product and see the face of our satisfied clients. That’s when they realize it is all worth it.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Great question. Well;

You will not always get it right. But as long as it is just right. Do it. Perfect for you may not be perfect for them. If you are satisfied with it, then it’s perfect. Compromise. Even though we want things to be the way we want, be open to feedback from others. Change where need be and explain what you think works great for you so that they too see things how you see it. Do not wait to get everything right to get things started. A trip, a job, a recipe. If you have what matters most, let everything else take shape as you proceed. Patience. This virtue can make you realize you have the same thought process as someone and just a different method of execution. Give others an opportunity to express themselves to the end. This way you will appreciate the process and maybe realize you both re perfectionist with different approach

Bonus. Do not be rigid.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

CONFIDENCE. Angie’s Showroom has a slogan that says, “You deserve it all”. We mean this. With this era of the pandemic, most of us are majorly indoors. Some have let go of themselves. No need to style up and feel good when you will be staying indoors. In other cases, we have had women whose body took a toll as a result of bringing life to this world. Most of us feel not so super or confident with ourselves. You can’t easily shop for stuff because you are not sure whether it will fit or not. Same to plus size women. Angie’s Showroom on the other hand gives you the freedom to customize whatever design you love to whatever size and color. Who says you need to squeeze into anything when we got you? We want our women to wear with confidence. To feel great about themselves. Whether it is to a wedding, lounge, bed, work or indoors. Normalize getting what you deserve and feeling good about it. Be confident about it. As a result, we want to see happy and satisfied clients.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Sara Blakely — Founder of Spanx. I just want to talk to her, and get inspired, ask some business-related questions. I love her story, and how she created her brand from zero.

And I also love Richard Branson, I think he is amazing, he is so passionate about everything he does, and he seems a very nice person too. It would be interesting to get to know those people in person to see how they are in real life, to find more about their personality.

How can our readers follow you online?

Company Name: Angie’s Showroom

Company URL: https://angieshowroom.com/

Photo Credits : Angelina Mahany

https://web.facebook.com/angieshowroom.usa?_rdc=1&_rdr,

https://www.instagram.com/angies.showroom/,

https://www.tiktok.com/@angies.showroom?

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!