Muskegon’s Angela LaNore: “After losing 24 Pounds — I Have Much More Energy.”

My family has a bad history of heart disease and blood sugar issues. In fact, my dad has already had two heart attacks, open heart surgery and has battled diabetes. At 260 pounds, I knew I was on that same road if I didn’t start doing things differently. I started making changes by focusing on my food choices and then added in ZP after former Winner Penny Valentine came to speak to our store. I really like the stories and sense of community with ZP. It’s a positive program that shows you what’s possible and inspires you when you see what other people have overcome. My weight is now down to 236, I’ve dropped a few clothes sizes and I feel great these days.



• After losing 24 pounds — I have much more energy.

• We’re saving money toward home improvements and

family vacations.

• I see my parents a few times a week and they’re also

making better food choices.

• Meal planning helps stop impulse shopping.



My meals used to be made up of whatever was quick and easy. I’m Italian and a carb lover, especially pastas and breads. But now I’m following a Keto diet and so are my parents and a few of my siblings. I’m doing more meal planning and am finding plant-based and low-carb alternatives like spaghetti squash noodles instead of traditional pasta. Health was my biggest motivator for making these changes, and I can definitely tell a difference. It’s also made a huge impact on my dad. He used to have a smorgasbord of meds but is now off of all of them and feels better than he has in 15 years! It’s important to surround yourself with positive people and positive stories that motivate you to do better. I’m just happy ZP is there to help inspire change and be that type of community.