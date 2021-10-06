Angela Italy: “Age doesn’t matter when you are on a track of success for achieving your goal”

Angela Italy – a jewelry brand became successful because of Angela Di Donato’s commitment to stay true to herself

Angela Di Donato is a woman who runs her life on the principles of competence, hard work, and creativity. When she was only a kid, she remembers how she used to go jewelry shopping with her dad for her mother. Mrs. Di Donato soon realized that she was born to be an artist, and jewels were her passion. She put her entire effort into learning the art of designing and bringing to life every piece of jewelry that she envisioned. Eventually, she started her own company that sells exclusive jewelry for women- ANGELA ITALY.

Mrs. Di Donato puts in the artistic brilliance that she cultivated by learning from the best goldsmith and gemology masters into her work at ANGELA ITALY. Professionalism is central at ANGELA ITALY as they strive to create and manufacture unique designs for their collections that every woman can connect to. Many of their clients often refer to ANGELA ITALY’S jewelry as “a timeless piece of art.”

This talented Italian designer has built ANGELA ITALY into a successful company by staying true to her passion. Every new day is the beginning of a new adventure where she relentlessly fights to make ANGELA ITALY into one of the best jewelry brands out there. Mrs. Di Donato has modeled her lifestyle around strong women with a character who knows what they want. She aspires to nurture a personality that positively influences her goals. This means strictly staying true to oneself.

Angela Di Donato says that believing in her goals and consistently giving her best in that direction has helped ANGELA ITALY achieve many remarkable feats as a company. She advises the younger generation that to reach the milestones that you have set for yourself, you must believe that you have the potential to achieve them. In trying to do so, you might face many hurdles, but you must not give up. After all, because of her perseverance, ANGELA ITALY is coming up as a world-renowned brand for fine jewelry today.





