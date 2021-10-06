Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Angela Italy: “Age doesn’t matter when you are on a track of success for achieving your goal”

No success without hard work

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Angela Italy
Angela Italy

Angela Italy – a jewelry brand became successful because of Angela Di Donato’s commitment to stay true to herself

Angela Di Donato is a woman who runs her life on the principles of competence, hard work, and creativity. When she was only a kid, she remembers how she used to go jewelry shopping with her dad for her mother. Mrs. Di Donato soon realized that she was born to be an artist, and jewels were her passion. She put her entire effort into learning the art of designing and bringing to life every piece of jewelry that she envisioned. Eventually, she started her own company that sells exclusive jewelry for women- ANGELA ITALY.

Mrs. Di Donato puts in the artistic brilliance that she cultivated by learning from the best goldsmith and gemology masters into her work at ANGELA ITALYProfessionalism is central at ANGELA ITALY as they strive to create and manufacture unique designs for their collections that every woman can connect to. Many of their clients often refer to ANGELA ITALYS jewelry as “a timeless piece of art.”

This talented Italian designer has built ANGELA ITALY into a successful company by staying true to her passion. Every new day is the beginning of a new adventure where she relentlessly fights to make ANGELA ITALY into one of the best jewelry brands out there. Mrs. Di Donato has modeled her lifestyle around strong women with a character who knows what they want. She aspires to nurture a personality that positively influences her goals. This means strictly staying true to oneself. 

Angela Di Donato says that believing in her goals and consistently giving her best in that direction has helped ANGELA ITALY achieve many remarkable feats as a company. She advises the younger generation that to reach the milestones that you have set for yourself, you must believe that you have the potential to achieve them. In trying to do so, you might face many hurdles, but you must not give up. After all, because of her perseverance, ANGELA ITALY is coming up as a world-renowned brand for fine jewelry today.

To learn more:

www.AngelaItaly.com
@AngelaItalyOfficial
#AngelaItalyJewelry

Contact Information:
Agency: Webvixxen Design
[email protected]

    Neila Jovan, Thrive Global

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Angela and Mina Plachta of MaeMarie: “Nothing is an overnight success”

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    Tina Smith: “Build a good team and be prepared to fail and learn from your failures”

    by Ben Ari
    Joanne Mantis
    Community//

    The Best TED Talks on Philanthropic Leadership

    by Joanne Mantis
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.