Angela Engel of The Collective Book Studio: “No one is perfect”

No one is perfect, and as a founder, your mistakes and obstacles are on full display. This means that you’ll have the opportunity to grapple with these issues head on, and work through difficult circumstances that you never imagined you’d be able to. Taking ownership and reclaiming revenue is empowering and impactful on your spirit, and importantly, this confidence will be infused into the rest of your daily life and spirit. Moreover, acquiring wealth is actually necessary. Women need to own themselves and their finances, and then we gain the opportunity to give back to our communities and the causes that impact us the most — women’s health, maternal health, education, etc. When we have wealth, we get to vote with our wallets, and truly make change.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Angela Engel.

Angela Engel grew up in Minneapolis, MN, and now lives in Oakland, CA with her husband and three daughters. She worked in traditional publishing for many years, at award-winning presses such as Chronicle Books, Ten Speed Press, and Cameron + Company, but launched her own publishing company in 2019. With The Collective Book Studio, Engel provides authors the support they need to get a book out into the world, from start to finish.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve worked in publishing for over twenty years, at award winning publishers such as Chronicle Books, Ten Speed Press, and Cameron + Company, but the real reason for starting my own company is my pure love of books. Every minute detail of a book fascinates me, and I love sharing these beautiful works with the world. Founding a publishing company was reliant on two things: passion and drive. My passion stems from this love of books, and my drive relates back to my commitment to make an impact. Books can literally change lives, and with that, change the world. This drive motivates me every day and it’s why I founded the Collective Book Studio.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One interesting realization I’ve had as a publisher is that I am able to choose which projects we take on, and use those stories to make an impact. We acquired a beautiful gift book that celebrates small acts of joy, Eat Cake for Breakfast (August 2021) that has really opened my eyes. Viola Sutanto, writer and illustrator, wrote this book following her daughter’s life-threatening bone marrow failure. I watched her campaign for this book to come to life, and in this process, reaffirmed my belief that philanthropy and business can and should be intertwined. During the pandemic, I raised money to distribute PPE masks to healthcare workers nationwide — totaling $35,000. My most interesting stories within the company always seem to stem from my collaborative, meaningful approach to publishing. Don’t just talk — DO!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We’ve encountered all kinds of hilarious editorial mistakes, from inappropriate spelling errors to accidentally suggestive illustrations. They all get fixed ahead of the final printing (we hope!) but it just goes to show that even a team of people can miss something after dozens of passes. It’s actually a reassuring reminder that we’re all human, and likely, most readers aren’t going to notice any potential imperfections, so there’s no point in stressing about every tiny detail.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have to thank Lauren Bensinger at this stage. My friend, peer, mentor, mentee, and colleague for many years now, Lauren is a champion of women in business. It’s always a balance between being driven and competitive versus letting your guard down, but Lauren has never strayed from giving genuine, generous help. Both of us are moms of three girls, and we’ve found that you simply can’t separate your work self and your mom self. Motherhood impacts the workplace, and also reminds us why we are doing this — to show our girls that women can be leaders, friends, and — always — make an impact.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Two things: finances and generational differences. First, finances. Starting and maintaining a business is expensive, and not only that, it takes a real commitment to understanding your budget. Women are just not given this training very early or easily in life, and the idea of having to conjure up these funds and then manage them can be daunting to many. Even I have had to spend a lot of slow quality time with my partner in order to feel confident about the scope of my finances. Further, what I mean by generational differences is a disconnect between what you think and what you see. For a long time, even attending abortion rights protests back in the day, I still wasn’t seeing women in powerful positions in my everyday life. You have to basically convince yourself that you belong, even when your mother or another female figure you look up to is not following that career path you aspire to.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As I mentioned before, education around finance is critical. Budgeting is intimidating for everyone, but women can particularly be shut down by other voices even before they have the chance to understand. We need to create spaces where women are confident and able to ask questions freely — classes and scholarships — not just throw money at them. If a woman has a family, the fact of the matter is she’ll end up taking on a higher proportion of childcare and housework. It’s harder to find the time to go back to college and get an MBA, so we need to establish alternate routes of education.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

No one is perfect, and as a founder, your mistakes and obstacles are on full display. This means that you’ll have the opportunity to grapple with these issues head on, and work through difficult circumstances that you never imagined you’d be able to. Taking ownership and reclaiming revenue is empowering and impactful on your spirit, and importantly, this confidence will be infused into the rest of your daily life and spirit. Moreover, acquiring wealth is actually necessary. Women need to own themselves and their finances, and then we gain the opportunity to give back to our communities and the causes that impact us the most — women’s health, maternal health, education, etc. When we have wealth, we get to vote with our wallets, and truly make change.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

A lot of people tell me it must be fun to work in publishing — they treat it as a hobby instead of a job and a business venture. That might be specific to publishing, but in general, there’s a sense that we all come from money and this must just be a casual thing we do in our free time. That can come off as belittling, where people (especially men) don’t ever want to know about the content or the work, they just respond that it’s “cute.” My company is my mission and my livelihood, and I’m proud to do this work as the daughter of an immigrant. It’s true that it makes me happy, but there is so much hard work behind the scenes.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Frankly, no, not everyone is. As a founder, you have to be okay with risk. This is a big obstacle for many, because many people are naturally averse to risk. I don’t blame them! But as the founder, you are responsible for the risk that ensues, and you have to be ready to pivot. I face challenges everyday from external sources, and any founder has to understand that meltdowns will get you nowhere, even if you really want to let go. Your company needs perspective and values — it’s important to have a clear vision for what sets you apart from competitors. If you have all that, and you’re ready to have your plan changed a thousand times over, then maybe starting a company is in your future!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

First, agility. As a woman, you don’t grow up learning the rules of business and success, so you need to adapt quickly. I’ve learned to allocate my time and resources wisely to get the best results, but it takes trial and error, and being agile is the only way to keep up.

Second, and this is important for sustained success — you need to be perennially optimistic. This is not to say you should have false hope, but it will be necessary to have optimism when you hit that first failure. Otherwise, you’ll get stuck and forget why you founded your company in the first place. One week, I had been experiencing all kinds of obstacles and hurdles — they seemed to keep piling up. Then all of a sudden we heard one of our books had received a starred review from Publishers Weekly, which reminded me of what we’re always working towards. Keeping that optimism in mind has helped me stay grounded since then.

Third, creativity is vital, but so is practicality. You need to study other businesses and see what works, then integrate those practical insights with your creative vision. I’m constantly networking with other founders and having those hard conversations about what we can do to shift the publishing landscape for the better.

Fourth, remember that everything is temporary — setbacks AND wins. As women, we constantly have to prove ourselves in fields dominated by men. It’s important to remember that when we fail, it is not a determinant of our value. Further, when we win, we shouldn’t get too comfortable. There’s always room for growth, and whatever state your business is in at any given moment cannot entirely predict the future. I happened to launch my business right before Covid-19, which meant that things seemed absolutely doomed for a time. Even though the pandemic is still limiting, circumstances have changed and the Collective Book Studio is thriving.

Finally, women founders: please trust your gut. We are inherently going against the grain, so there’s really no prescribed path to follow. You have to listen to your shifting instincts, and further, your instincts about who to trust and follow. Trust your own gut and people are more likely to have faith in your vision.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Philanthropy. As I mentioned before, owning and growing a business gives you the agency to support causes you believe in. I am particularly lucky as someone in the publishing industry, because there are numerous book-related causes that align with my products. Even the books themselves make the world a better place. Reading is sacred to so many people and it is an honor to produce so many worthy titles for readers around the world.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve talked about this a lot, but books can truly change lives and create a movement in people — and when people are moved, they are able to change the world. I hope to create a movement where books are not just an industry, but a way to influence people. When I was in high school, I read Sula by Toni Morrison. At the time, it was an enjoyable read. But now, thirty years later, Sula gives me context for the conversation about reparations. Books are not just stories, they are tools for dialogue. Gratitude the Great, one of our children’s books, gives kids a structured way to talk about their emotions and their gratitude. I hope that more and more people will realize the crucial impact of reading and treating books as vehicles for change.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would have to say Stephen Colbert. In the end, we need our entertainers to make us laugh but also to give us perspective, in society and in our lives. The Colbert Report does this so well. He has always given me perspective, a way to understand that things are temporary, and that we can all come together to uplift each other. We can move each other forward. I think that is so important for founders, but really for everyone during this time.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.