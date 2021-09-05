Angela Boswell of ‘the drape’: “Neat and organized”

Neat and organized. This may mean something different to you than it does to me, and that is OK. As long as you have your definition and then stick to it. For me it is really about putting things away, or back where they belong. If I have the yoga mat and weights out in the Shroom, I put them away when I am done.

Angela Boswell is the co-founder of the drape, the online destination for luxury, custom curtains at affordable prices. Angela is a hybrid leader who works at the intersection of design and problem solving. Working in the Home Textiles field for over 20 years, she has traveled the world designing, developing, and sourcing products.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a child I was into sewing, knitting and other crafts — I liked to make stuff. When it came time for college, I chose to attend RISD and I majored in textile design. I knew that my path was not that of an artist but a creative problem solver. For over 20 years I worked in Home Textiles, designing, developing, and sourcing products. I joined a small company and during my 18 year tenure the company grew 5 fold. The company grew quickly and I kept pace, growing along the way as well. If you are with a company that encourages you to grow and learn and take on new responsibilities as the company does, you can learn a lot.

When ownership changed, it was time for a new path. I was in my “gap” year, having coffee with a few friends, and we started talking about what was missing from the home textile industry. Light bulb moment: instead of talking about what is missing, change it and fix it. We knew we were 100% capable of doing that and the drape was born. A place to buy custom drapes for you and your needs.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I have always been passionate about textiles, design, and my career. That hasn’t changed. However, owning a business and telling people how amazing and great my company is is a different dynamic. I have had to work hard on being able to articulate my excitement and passion and not feel like I am bragging. I’m sure some of this is the culture that we all have that talking about ourselves is frowned upon, and even more so for women. The drape is awesome, and it is worth sharing about it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I accidentally ate duck tongue. It was my first trip to China on a business trip, and I was being polite and trying most of the food on the table. When I bit into it, I could feel little bumps on the meat. I asked my translator what it was, and with a giggle, she said duck tongue. I kept traveling to China and trying new foods, but I always ask what something is before tasting it now!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The drape just launched “Ask a Designer” on our website. It is a lot of fun meeting with people and working with them on finding the best curtains for their home. It is a video call, so I can see their windows and the room, and then we talk about the different fabrics and colors. Not everyone can envision what something is going to look like, so I try to get creative and hold up the swatches or draw quick sketches. When I get that “Ohhh I like that” moment from the client, I know I got the idea across.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Growing up my father would repeat over and over, “take it out, put it back.” I rebelled and went through a messy phase in college and my early 20s. Now, I see the wisdom. Keeping a space neat can change your mindset. I definitely got my anti-clutter gene from him.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was in high school, there was a local woman that was looking for someone to help her sew, and my home economics teacher recommended me. Catherine Leslie was making custom clothes out of her apartment, after quitting her office job to follow her passion. I learned so much from her about being an independent person. She taught me a lot about sewing and fitting. At the time, I thought the best part was that she would take me with her to NYC for fabric buying trips. We kept in touch, and she continued her education and eventually received her doctorate. When she started teaching at Kent State, she called me and asked if I would be interested in sponsoring a summer intern. What a great way to pay forward what she did for me. This was the start of a very successful internship program between Kent State and the company I was working for. Being a leader is also about being a teacher.

Thank you for that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I LOVE my Shroom (She room), the urban version of the she shed. If you have the space, create your own spot that you can do anything you want. Communal living is hard and having a place that is yours alone can make a huge difference. Living in NYC, I couldn’t have a shed, and maybe a room is too big of an ask, can you create a Shorner (she corner)? I use this space for most things “me” — yoga, exercise, meditating, cycling, working, yarn storage…(Don’t open the closet) The rest of the apartment is family space. Neat and organized. This may mean something different to you than it does to me, and that is ok. As long as you have your definition and then stick to it. For me it is really about putting things away, or back where they belong. If I have the yoga mat and weights out in the Shroom, I put them away when I am done. Use your signature color. Mine is purple. In my shroom, I painted an accent wall in purple. Sometimes there is too much of a good thing (but I don’t mean purple 😉 ). I have a rug of gorgeous shades of purples. T Plants. I am new to this category. My husband has always been responsible for the plants inside and out. I am the primary caregiver for the plants in my Shroom. I have learned a lot about plant care from Headspace. Keep 3 meaningful objects in sight. I collect a lot of things, and it is easy for me to get cluttered. I like to move my little momentous around. Put some in the closet and rotate them around. Right now, I have a photo of my husband and son from a birthday party, a purple bowl that I bought on a trend trip filled with crystals, and a snow globe with a cactus in it. Each of these items makes me smile when I look at them. The more smiles in the day the better.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am a proponent of the 4 day work week. I used to work all the time, and it did not leave me feeling good. I have learned that being focused, and getting done what needs to be done leaves more brain time for creativity. This creativity can come at any time. Forcing everything to happen in a prescribed 40 hours is not realistic. We talk about flexible hours and accommodating work-life balance, but the sticky part here is that this concept is not always equitable. Is it elitist? How do we make sure it isn’t? There is a lot of work that needs to be done.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Brené Brown. Her work as a researcher collecting data to prove that feelings are real is fascinating to me. I have read all of her books, and my family listens to her podcast whenever we drive out of town. I think she opened the door for women to start writing about real life.

