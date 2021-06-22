Angela Boswell of the drape: “A room needs to be dark and comfortable”

A room needs to be dark and comfortable. Create an environment that you want to be in. Do what you need to get the light blocked and the temperature where you need it. The other big obstacle is screens and devices. I am a stickler about no screens 30 minutes before bedtime.

Angela has over 20 years of design, product development and sourcing experience in the Home Textiles industry. The focus of her career was spent researching and developing a national blackout brand window curtain. She is the co-founder of the drape, affordable luxury custom curtains.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I majored in textile design at RISD (Rhode Island School of Design), started my career in North Carolina, and then moved to NYC in the early 2000s. This was the cusp of when manufacturing was moving overseas for home textiles. It was a very interesting time. I spent the next 18 years traveling to Asia and learning more about manufacturing.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

When I was young, my grandmother taught me how to weave and I fell in love with fabric. I also really enjoyed science. I briefly considered textile engineering as a career path. When I started working in textiles, the manufacturing was still done in the US. I was able to work and design in a factory setting. I could walk out to the machines and instantly see and understand if something was working or not. As the world started to evolve, I spent more time in China and India learning their processes and sharing new ideas.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I am an authority on blackout curtains. How to make them, how to hang them and how to style them. I have spent hours in Asia fine tuning the manufacturing process. Like we say at the drape, situational light management is a personal choice. Not every room in the house needs blackout curtains, but the bedroom does. I have presented blackout out curtains to all major retailers, and I worked closely with the National Sleep Foundation.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I read The Sleep Revolution by Arianna Huffington when it came out in 2016. At the time I was reading everything about sleep — why you need it and how to get more. I learned everything I could learn to promote blackout curtains. But what I took away from her book is that it is ok to take a break and take care of yourself. When you do that you are better at work and at home. It wasn’t all about sleep.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Did you do your best? We are hard on ourselves. Sometimes things don’t work out the way you envisioned. Sometimes the client/customer doesn’t love the product as much as we do. But, if we did our best, if the team did their best, that is all we can do.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

We all need 7–10 hours of sleep. Within that range everyone will find their sweet spot. Young children sleep more, but not always in one session, just like elderly. These two groups nap, and if you add that time with their evening time, they will normally be in range.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

In my opinion, the amount is more important. Not everyone has the same work/life schedule. The more important thing is consistency. The same bedtime and the same number of hours every night.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

There are so many benefits! They may be less anxious and more optimistic. The removal of the “stress” of not sleeping can change a person’s whole outlook on life. When your body is fully rested, it works better and more efficiently. Simply put, your brain is happier.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Absolutely! Lack of sleep has been shown to cause or increase many health problems. Have you ever had a day that you couldn’t stop snacking? Look back and see how you had been sleeping. Many times, the body is in an agitated, tired state and is searching for energy.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

A room needs to be dark and comfortable. Create an environment that you want to be in. Do what you need to get the light blocked and the temperature where you need it. The other big obstacle is screens and devices. I am a stickler about no screens 30 minutes before bedtime.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

I think it is harder to put down a phone than it was to turn off the TV.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

A dark room- get blackout curtains and spend the time to research what you are getting. Ask for help, as curtains can be hard to buy. Temperature controlled room- Get your room to the ideal temperature for you. The recommended range is 60–67 degrees. Bedding and sheets- If you can, invest in something that feels good and makes you happy. Candles or bed spray- These things won’t make you sleep but creating a routine that your mind and body expect every night will help you get to the sleep part faster. No phone, iPad, computer, TV etc in the bedroom. You can charge them somewhere else. You can get an OG alarm clock.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

If you can’t fall asleep, get out of bed, and read or write. Stay away from screens.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Napping is wonderful if you can do it. It is the cumulative sleep and the consistent sleep. If you nap every day for 30 minutes and you sleep every night for 7 hours, you are doing good.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet Bill Gates. I am so impressed with his drive for climate change. I can’t wait to read his book.

