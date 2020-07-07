Angel Tuccy: “Your message needs to hit a nerve with the right person”

Don’t ask for anything in return until you’ve served first. When it comes to networking with journalists and publicists, add value. Ask them what they’re working on, and offer to be a resource, then quickly deliver on the goods.

As part of my Publicist Rockstars series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Angel Tuccy, PR and Media Specialist, and Best Selling Author of ABC’s of Exposure. She is a media exposure specialist with over 10 years of media experience, hosting over 2,000 broadcasts and interviewing over 5,000 guests. Angel travels the globe speaking to entrepreneurs on how to expand your influence and attract more customers by leveraging publicity and traditional media exposure. She is a best selling author, public speaker, and lives in Denver CO.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for interviewing me today. I’m delighted to share my story and my experience with your audience.

For more than a decade, I was a radio talk show host, on the receiving end of media pitches and working with publicists from all across the country. After leaving broadcasting, I then found myself in continuous conversations of people asking for my help or for advice on getting publicity for their stories. My advice turned into helping them write their media pitch or press release and then connecting them with my media connections. I was speaking at a conference in Playa Del Carmen, teaching entrepreneurs the value of sharing their stories with media, when several folks asked if they could just hire me to do it for them. Turning into a publicist was the next natural transition for me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

A publicist is an ultimate connector, story-teller, and time-management guru.

I was working for a client who was on a national book tour, and we were attempting to stay one or two cities ahead of her for booking media appearances. Of course, you can’t control the schedule that way. One day, we were on the phone scheduling with a journalist, and keeping my client on the other line, so she could determine whether or not she should take the exit, or keep driving to the next town. I felt like an air-traffic controller. We got her to turn around, and make it to the television studio in time.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Knowing how to do something, and actually doing it are two separate things. Being someone’s voice for the media can hold a lot of pressure. I think the funniest mistake is messing up time zones. For some reason, I’m often setting up media interviews but putting them in my calendar for the wrong time. Thank goodness, we confirm.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

It seems like I have irons in a lot of fires right now. I’m collaborating with a team on putting together a unique virtual summit. I’m working with a team that wants to provide mentors to underserved countries. I’m working on putting together my first 3-day event to train entrepreneurs on how to share their stories with media platforms, and they’ll sit in the hot seat to be interviewed on a national television show. It’s providing everything they need to share their stories with the world.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Before I started, I wish I would’ve had a team in place. Even if they’re virtual, or outsourced. Once you start being in charge of a project, it’s hard to release it and let it go to someone else. There never seems to be enough time to train someone new — even though in the long run, it’s far more efficient, at the moment, it seems quicker to do it myself. I’ve learned that’s not even true.

Before I started, I wish I would’ve kept better records, documented my process, and kept track of my activities. Having to go back and create a one-sheet or hand off the results to someone is so time-consuming to do it “after the fact”. Had I started keeping track from the beginning, I know I’d be further along with having a team in place.

Before I started, I wish I would’ve asked more questions or asked for examples of previous work. It’s so easy to get caught up in the excitement or the current relationship and you don’t realize you’re entering into a long-term agreement that may be difficult to remove yourself from later.

Before I started, I wish I would’ve trusted my instincts more and let some opportunities slide by. Instead of getting wrapped up into so many projects at once, stay focused on my vision.

Before I started, I wish I would’ve spent more time establishing my vision for this next phase of my life. Instead of just leaping in, letting the wind, or other people’s opinions, blow me around.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Always be networking. Keith Ferazzi said, “your network is your networth”. David Avrin says, “it all about who knows you.” Networking is truly the key to opening up any door or any opportunity. Every industry is a small network. You must be invited to play. Wherever you want to go, you have to meet the people who can take you there.

My best tip for networking is “you go first”. You make an introduction. You write a recommendation. You make the call. You show up. You add value.

Don’t ask for anything in return until you’ve served first. When it comes to networking with journalists and publicists, add value. Ask them what they’re working on, and offer to be a resource, then quickly deliver on the goods.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Generating qualified leads comes down to your message. Your message needs to hit a nerve with the right person. When they hear about you, their first reaction needs to be “that’s me, or that’s someone I know.” Work on creating a tight, clear message first.

Second, determine where your leads are hanging out and put your message in front of them as often as possible. Are you creating engagement on social sites where your leads can see you? Are you being interviewed on podcasts, television, or radio shows they listen to? Is your brand showing up in their inbox?

Third, you can’t possibly build your business one person at a time. Create an automated way to follow up and nurture those leads until they become customers. Most likely, you’ve met enough qualified leads and you’re sitting on a goldmine of business, but you’re not following up with them.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

When I was a radio host, I would receive about 20 new books a week on my desk. Even if I didn’t read them all cover-to-cover, I’d peruse them all. Some of my favorites are “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill, “Outwitting the Devil” by Sharon Lechter, and “5 Second Rule” by Mel Robbins.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be to create more kindness in the world. To find a way to be more tolerant of others. To smile at strangers. To hold open doors. To allow the zipper merge to happen. To let someone with fewer items than you go first. To leave the front parking spaces for a mom or grandparent, or someone who needs it more than you do. To call your family more often. To express gratitude every day. To be the light in the darkness.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.