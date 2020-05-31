Aneta Dina Keder: “Everything is occurring in perfect timing”

To me, life is about finding balance. I follow my intuition. I feel there is no need to push things to happen. Everything is occurring in perfect timing.

Aneta Dina Keder is a professional actor, voice-over artist, presenter, model, and dancer. She received Bow Street Academy Screen Acting and Bull Alley Theatre Training. Based in Dublin, Ireland, she holds dual Polish and Irish citizenship.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you so much for having me! As a child, I always enjoyed taking part in school shows and performances, reciting poems, etc. I also loved reading books, using my imagination and writing my own stories. I watched classic movies with my Mom and Granny and one day my Granny took me out to “Some Like It Hot” … It was that moment my dream to be in the movies was born …

I was mesmerized by the magic of cinema and the big screen.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Each project I work on is an amazing story itself during which I discover something new about myself and the craft. I love learning and gaining new experiences.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As a child, I thought the whole cinema and theatre world was mainly about red carpet and glamour whereas it is all about learning your craft and hard work. That is the main lesson.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

At the moment, we are currently in lockdown and all the theatres and cinemas have been closed. As a response to these unprecedented times, I am taking part in FIGHT BACK Online Theatre Festival organized by The New Theatre in Dublin (Ireland) and its Artistic Director Anthony Fox.

The digital play “Pandemic Panic” written by my friend Ella Skolimowski will be premiered on 16th April 2020 at 21:15 Irish time on The New Theatre Facebook page streaming live:

https://www.facebook.com/The.New.Theatre/ You are all more than welcome to tune in!

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I find people interesting in general. Everyone has a story that can serve as a foundation for a screenplay … Life writes the best stories.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

To me, life is about finding balance. I follow my intuition. I feel there is no need to push things to happen. Everything is occurring in perfect timing.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

I am vegetarian and I avoid junk food. I do pilates and love spending time outdoors and in nature. Most importantly, I am surrounded by amazing, caring friends who have been my rock through thick and thin.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I think I have already answered that question … My perception of the cinema and theatre world has already been verified and I apply the same rule — it is all about work ethics, discipline, learning craft, and hard work.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are very many of them … Perhaps the one I have already mentioned, namely “Everything is occurring in perfect timing.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Mom had the greatest influence on my life and has been my role model. I am also very grateful to all my teachers, lecturers, creatives, artists and professionals I have had the pleasure to learn from or work with. Thank you for sharing your expertise, knowledge, and skills with me. Big sweet thanks go to all friends for their constant support!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I were a person of enormous influence, I would suggest we listen more attentively or closely to each other … We should also appreciate everyone’s work and effort … The current situation proves that best.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Any conversation with like-minded people is stimulating and valuable. I think I would be honored to share my time and exchange ideas with people passionate about their work and the world.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anetadinakeder/

