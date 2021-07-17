Aneesh Gupta Speaks on the Unique Challenges of Entrepreneurship

Good entrepreneurs like Aneesh Gupta are pretty hard to find these days.

Good entrepreneurs are very hard to find these days in the world, including the ones who don’t just want to mess around with business organisations and the corporate world. Moreover, the corporate world is so full of bosses and there are people all around who try to exploit someone or the other.



In this world which is full of entrepreneurs who are of no value, we present to you Aneesh Gupta, an individual who is not only capable of keeping track of his entrepreneurship skills but also practises them in order to improve his society and make this economy a better place.

Aneesh Gupta, is a 27-year old entrepreneur and a NYU graduate, based out of New Delhi, India who has grasped the entrepreneurial strategies quickly. He has shown his prominence in the entrepreneurial space across India. Today he owns many businesses in India. The willingness to make a change and the profit made by some smart investments urged him to expand his group of hotels namely ‘Tivoli’ on a large scale as well. Currently there are 5 Tivoli banquet properties in Delhi NCR.



“Make it something you’ll be proud of at the end of it all. This is the reason why I want to share all my positive values and experiences as I was working deliberately to become not just an independent entrepreneur, but also a recommended role model for others to follow.” – Aneesh Gupta



True to Aneesh’s nature, it is indeed true that he simply does not belong to the category of entrepreneurs. It is Aneesh’s job to successfully contribute to the establishment of other organisations, helping out individuals or companies to formulate perfect strategies.

His dream is to not just become one of the top ranking entrepreneurs in India, but also to be known as an entrepreneur who invests smartly and captures the true essence of the market in Asia as a whole.



Apart from being a just an entrepreneur, Aneesh is also a rising Instagram influencer, inspiring audiences with his unique and engaging content and has become a known personality across social media platforms. Moreover, his lifestyle and physique has inspired many people too.

