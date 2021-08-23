Andy Maus of Compass One Healthcare: “Selflessness ”

Here’s a good example. One of our patient transporters in New York City received his mask and other PPE from three hospital workers who were handing out supplies one day and sick with COVID the next. His thought was “This just got real!” At that point, he realized that he was on the front line of this battle, and it was up to him to make sure people were protected. He didn’t say, “What about me?” Instead, he plunged in, as countless others did, to protect and save others.

As part of my series about people who stepped up to make a difference during the COVID19 Pandemic, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andy Maus, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Compass One Healthcare.

Andy Maus oversees all Compass One Healthcare human resource departments. This includes the overall people strategy carried out by the field HR, talent management, talent acquisition, and learning & development teams. He is a member of the Compass One Healthcare executive management team. Andy currently serves on a board for Cure PSP, an organization focused on curing various forms of Parkinson’s. Andy holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology, a Master of Arts in industrial/organizational psychology from Western Michigan University, and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how and where you grew up?

It’s my pleasure; thanks for having me! I’ve always been a people-focused person starting way back to my childhood. I grew up in the small town of Muskegon, West Michigan. I attended a small Catholic school there, and I believe that’s where my passion for helping people started, which has carried with me to this day in my career as an HR leader.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are many books that have made an impact on the way I think about life, work, family, etc. One that stands out to me is a book called “Total Leadership” by Stewart Friedman. It’s about being a great leader in all parts of your life, not just in business, and that really hit home with me. The best leaders find balance, not only for themselves but for their teams and the people they serve.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My favorite quote is by Mahatma Gandhi: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” Never stop learning! Always develop yourself to be better. That’s how I approach both work and life in general. I keep pushing myself out of my comfort zone to learn new things. It can be very rewarding!

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. You are currently leading a social impact organization that has stepped up during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to address?

Compass One Healthcare is a unified and specialized service provider created from two premier food and support services companies, Morrison Healthcare and Crothall Healthcare. We are the market leader in healthcare hospitality and support services and have a combined 92 years of experience performed by our more than 52,000 people across the U.S. We are first and foremost a people organization, and we engage and empower our people with state-of-the-art tools, training, and standards in our respective services.

Each of our nine service lines offer a unique, specialized solution that applies industry-certified, standardized protocols that utilize the most up-to-date, innovative, and sustainable products and practices.

This past year and a half, our healthcare clients have increasingly sought Compass One to have by their sides because they can count on us to deliver safe and higher quality outcomes in unison with them and one another. Throughout this pandemic, they know we have continued to offer a single vision — to deliver outstanding experiences to their patients and hard-working clinical staff. This takes dedicated, hard-working, and mission-driven people.

People are the lifeblood of any organization and, especially during COVID-19, we have devoted a significant amount of organizational focus around the recruitment, engagement, and retention of our people. Our people strategy is more important than ever as we continue to navigate the unprecedented labor crisis and job abandonment evident across many industries. We are not immune, so we must help our people understand that a career at Compass One is a career with purpose. We must also provide associates with the training to work safely and effectively, then give them growth opportunities and consistently recognize and celebrate them for their accomplishments.

In your opinion, what does it mean to be a hero?

The words that come to mind when I think of our healthcare heroes are Courage and Dedication. Our people choose to come to work each and every day to help improve the lives of our patients despite the challenges of COVID.

In your opinion or experience, what are “5 characteristics of a hero? Please share a story or example for each.

Integrity — We had mothers and fathers with families they wanted to protect at home. Before we completely understood how the virus was transmitted, many chose to serve the sick and dying in the hospital and sequestered themselves away from their families. Others took great precautions using PPE appropriately at the hospital, on their commute and creating sanitation stations outside their homes where they could make themselves safe before seeing their families.

— We had mothers and fathers with families they wanted to protect at home. Before we completely understood how the virus was transmitted, many chose to serve the sick and dying in the hospital and sequestered themselves away from their families. Others took great precautions using PPE appropriately at the hospital, on their commute and creating sanitation stations outside their homes where they could make themselves safe before seeing their families. Conviction — In the early days, as in the characteristic above, our people had to believe in their hearts that they were working for specialists that understood how to mitigate the spread of disease and that even when things were uncertain, we had all the knowledge, practices and protocols needed to keep them safe to serve the sick.

— In the early days, as in the characteristic above, our people had to believe in their hearts that they were working for specialists that understood how to mitigate the spread of disease and that even when things were uncertain, we had all the knowledge, practices and protocols needed to keep them safe to serve the sick. Courage — Like the clinical staff serving in hospitals during COVID, it took great courage to work around highly contagious patients and in high-traffic areas day in and day out. We had many fearless operators who disinfected isolation rooms after occupants had passed away. Some of our facilities maintenance operators had to find ways to transport, store, and chill the overflow of their hospital morgues. That takes courage!

— Like the clinical staff serving in hospitals during COVID, it took great courage to work around highly contagious patients and in high-traffic areas day in and day out. We had many fearless operators who disinfected isolation rooms after occupants had passed away. Some of our facilities maintenance operators had to find ways to transport, store, and chill the overflow of their hospital morgues. That takes courage! Caring — A hero protects those who are in need. We can clearly say that about the work our people did for our patients and clinical coworkers. But many took it further, by understanding that people in their communities who were well, needed protection, too. While everyone else sequestered at home, our heroes continued to go to work in hospitals day in and day out, with no expectation of reward.

— A hero protects those who are in need. We can clearly say that about the work our people did for our patients and clinical coworkers. But many took it further, by understanding that people in their communities who were well, needed protection, too. While everyone else sequestered at home, our heroes continued to go to work in hospitals day in and day out, with no expectation of reward. Selflessness — Here’s a good example. One of our patient transporters in New York City received his mask and other PPE from three hospital workers who were handing out supplies one day and sick with COVID the next. His thought was “This just got real!” At that point, he realized that he was on the front line of this battle, and it was up to him to make sure people were protected. He didn’t say, “What about me?” Instead, he plunged in, as countless others did, to protect and save others.

If heroism is rooted in doing something difficult, scary, or even self-sacrificing, what do you think drives some people — ordinary people — to become heroes?

I believe it’s rooted in purpose and having a passion for serving people. That’s our culture and those are the type of people we employ.

What was the specific catalyst for you or your organization to take heroic action? At what point did you personally decide that heroic action needed to be taken?

Healthcare is always challenging, whether it’s combatting a new virus, discovering a new technology or treatment, learning a new regulatory requirement, or pivoting to embrace new expectations of healthcare professionals. We’ve challenged our frontline workers more than ever over the past 18 months. Our frontline team members have had to work in the pressure-cooker environment that hospitals have become, playing a leading role in stopping the spread of the virus and supporting those treating the sick. From helping Mount Sinai in New York City open a field hospital in the Javits Center and convert patient rooms into airborne isolation rooms, to playing an integral role in ensuring the seamless delivery of disinfected PPE, our workers have proven to be superheroes without capes.

Who are your heroes, or who do you see as heroes today?

The heroes are our frontline team members who come to work each and every day to care for patients with the collective goal of creating healthcare spaces that are safe and conducive to healing. From disinfecting patient rooms, transporting patients, serving nourishing food, and much more, Compass One associates have played a central role in mitigating the spread of this deadly virus. As the COVD-19 pandemic has shown, healthcare workers are truly heroes, and we are honored to be able to work hand-in-hand with them in this fight.

Let’s talk a bit about what is happening in the world today. What specifically frightened or frightens you most about the pandemic?

This pandemic has demanded rapid and significant adaptation. With the overwhelming nature of the pandemic and the exponential increase in the number of patients hospitals are seeing — and the resulting strain put on healthcare facilities and workers — we’ve had to adapt quickly and seamlessly to this new environment. But this adaptation has been possible because we already had in place best practices, standards, and advanced technologies that could be quickly scaled to meet demand, ensuring patients and healthcare workers are kept safe and provided with the care and service they expect and deserve.

Despite that, what gives you hope for the future? Can you explain?

The reality is that while the obstacles seemed insurmountable, we pivoted quickly to adapt, and our specialists have ensured that we’ve done it well. Along with the safety of our people, we continue to put patients first. We recently added a new service, Patient Observation, which was especially needed when families could not be by their loved ones’ sides in the hospital. This ability to see and provide what our hospital clients need in the moment gives all of us hope for the future. It helps us to see every day the value we bring to our clients to ensure they are able to serve their communities at their very best.

What has inspired you the most about the behavior of people during the pandemic, and what behaviors do you find most disappointing?

It has been inspirational to see everyone provide a helping hand during the pandemic. Families cheering essential workers on when they come home. Doctors bringing pillows to patients. Our staff shifting from one area to another in order to meet a need, working long, hard hours and extra shifts during the big surges and making personal sacrifices. It is encouraging to see how we have all stepped up in ways we never knew we needed to or thought we could.

Has this crisis caused you to reassess your view of the world or of society? We would love to hear what you mean.

The crisis has definitely put things in perspective for me. It’s made me re-evaluate how I spend my time and in turn I am doing some things differently. It’s helped me refocus on family and what’s truly important. It’s made us think differently about how we work. We can accomplish many things as a team virtually, as an example, while still maintaining a team-based approach.

What permanent societal changes would you like to see come out of this crisis?

For me, it’s reinforced my worldview to always do what’s right for our people. We need to take the politics out of how we eliminate the pandemic and focus on what’s right for the health and safety of others. At Compass One, we stayed committed and doubled down on the things we know are important… recognition, development, communication.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would tell them “It’s not about you, it’s about them.” Focus on others and what you can do to make their lives better.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Pay it forward. Do one good thing that means something to somebody in your life, at work or in your personal life. There is nothing better than unexpectedly surprising someone with something positive. It feels so good and spreads quickly!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Wow, there are so many!! Bill Gates would be at the top of my list. I admire the success he has achieved in life, but more importantly, how he’s giving back to the world through his foundation and other means. It’s truly inspiring!

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can follow us at www.compassonehealthcare.com. Our social handles include:

Facebook: @Compassonehealthcare

Twitter: @CrothallHC

LinkedIn: compass-one-healthcare

Instagram: @compassonehealthcare

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!