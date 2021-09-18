Andy Magruder: “Stay true to yourself”

Keep it fresh. Stay true to yourself. Be humble but don’t hold back. Keep it honest and real.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Andy Magruder.

Getting his start by picking up an acoustic guitar and spitting verses at sixteen years old, Andy has continued playing music and honing his craft ever since. Twenty-two years later, he is ready to drop a project that will leave behind a legacy of something special. After hearing this record, you will realize that he has done just that.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Whittier, CA. Growing up in a blue-collar household, I was always around music with my parents playing oldies in the house; Nat King Cole, Eric Clapton, etc. I got inspired by music at a young age and started pursuing guitar. After hearing Sublime I got my first acoustic and got into freestyle rapping, listening to anything from A Tribe Called Quest to The Visionaries. Snoop, Dre, anything 90s really and rapping in general. After that, I always loved reggae music as well. I grew up going to hip hop shows in uptown Whittier and the thought of acoustic guitar and hip hop was what I loved.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been playing music for a long time just for myself, then I was in an acoustic group called GNS, then a hip hop group called Lost Souls for a few years playing shows. Now about 10 years later I had the opportunity to do a solo project so I jumped on it. Thanks to Johnny Gillespie, and here we are.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting would be how the album came about when it wasn’t planned at all, it just happened. Everything just fits into place. It felt good having the opportunity to express myself through music how I wanted.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Leaving your guitar unattended backstage. Left a venue one time to find my guitar was smashed inside and the case was shot. Someone pushed something into it by accident. Lesson: always put your shit in a case.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m in the process of doing some live shows soon with some homies on stage. Possibly a remix track in the future as well.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each

Always be yourself and be true to yourself. That’s a memory I have from my brotha Toko Tasi, R.I.P.

Believe in your talent. To this day, I can’t read a note of music but I can play the shit out of a guitar and make music all by ear.

Always support the brothas around you. Over the years I’ve met quite a few special people and musicians that I can call friends and I’m inspired by every single one of them. People who have helped me get to where I am in one way or another.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Keep it fresh. Stay true to yourself. Be humble but don’t hold back. Keep it honest and real.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would make marijuana 100% legal, tax-free.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful for my parents who influenced me with so much music growing up from Smokey Robinson, Clapton, Bill Withers, Nat King Cole, The Temptations, on and on and on. That inspired my taste and love for music. So thank you, Mom and Dad.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is short so make the most of it. I’ve lost quite a few people at a young age and it makes you realize how short it is and the effects it has. So live it to the fullest. And family is always first no matter what.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Everlast or B-Real. I’ve been a fan for a long time.

How can our readers follow you online?

IG: @amagsullen, FB: Andy Magruder

My new self-titled EP Andy Magruder is out on all streaming platforms.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!