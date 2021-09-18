Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Andy Magruder: “Stay true to yourself”

Keep it fresh. Stay true to yourself. Be humble but don’t hold back. Keep it honest and real. As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Andy Magruder. Getting his start by picking up an acoustic guitar and spitting verses at sixteen years old, Andy has continued […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Keep it fresh. Stay true to yourself. Be humble but don’t hold back. Keep it honest and real.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Andy Magruder.

Getting his start by picking up an acoustic guitar and spitting verses at sixteen years old, Andy has continued playing music and honing his craft ever since. Twenty-two years later, he is ready to drop a project that will leave behind a legacy of something special. After hearing this record, you will realize that he has done just that.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Whittier, CA. Growing up in a blue-collar household, I was always around music with my parents playing oldies in the house; Nat King Cole, Eric Clapton, etc. I got inspired by music at a young age and started pursuing guitar. After hearing Sublime I got my first acoustic and got into freestyle rapping, listening to anything from A Tribe Called Quest to The Visionaries. Snoop, Dre, anything 90s really and rapping in general. After that, I always loved reggae music as well. I grew up going to hip hop shows in uptown Whittier and the thought of acoustic guitar and hip hop was what I loved.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been playing music for a long time just for myself, then I was in an acoustic group called GNS, then a hip hop group called Lost Souls for a few years playing shows. Now about 10 years later I had the opportunity to do a solo project so I jumped on it. Thanks to Johnny Gillespie, and here we are.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting would be how the album came about when it wasn’t planned at all, it just happened. Everything just fits into place. It felt good having the opportunity to express myself through music how I wanted.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Leaving your guitar unattended backstage. Left a venue one time to find my guitar was smashed inside and the case was shot. Someone pushed something into it by accident. Lesson: always put your shit in a case.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m in the process of doing some live shows soon with some homies on stage. Possibly a remix track in the future as well.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each

Always be yourself and be true to yourself. That’s a memory I have from my brotha Toko Tasi, R.I.P.

Believe in your talent. To this day, I can’t read a note of music but I can play the shit out of a guitar and make music all by ear.

Always support the brothas around you. Over the years I’ve met quite a few special people and musicians that I can call friends and I’m inspired by every single one of them. People who have helped me get to where I am in one way or another.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Keep it fresh. Stay true to yourself. Be humble but don’t hold back. Keep it honest and real.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would make marijuana 100% legal, tax-free.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful for my parents who influenced me with so much music growing up from Smokey Robinson, Clapton, Bill Withers, Nat King Cole, The Temptations, on and on and on. That inspired my taste and love for music. So thank you, Mom and Dad.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is short so make the most of it. I’ve lost quite a few people at a young age and it makes you realize how short it is and the effects it has. So live it to the fullest. And family is always first no matter what.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Everlast or B-Real. I’ve been a fan for a long time.

How can our readers follow you online?

IG: @amagsullen, FB: Andy Magruder

My new self-titled EP Andy Magruder is out on all streaming platforms.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

    Edward Sylvan, CEO and Founder of Sycamore Entertainment Group

    Growing up in Canada, Edward Sylvan was an unlikely candidate to make a mark on the high-powered film industry based in Hollywood. But as CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, (SEGI) Sylvan is among a select group of less than ten Black executives who have founded, own and control a publicly traded company. Now, deeply involved in the movie business, he is providing opportunities for people of color.

    In 2020, he was appointed president of the Monaco International Film Festival, and was encouraged to take the festival in a new digital direction.

    Raised in Toronto, he attended York University where he studied Economics and Political Science, then went to work in finance on Bay Street, (the city’s equivalent of Wall Street). After years of handling equities trading, film tax credits, options trading and mergers and acquisitions for the film, mining and technology industries, in 2008 he decided to reorient his career fully towards the entertainment business.

    With the aim of helping Los Angeles filmmakers of color who were struggling to understand how to raise capital, Sylvan wanted to provide them with ways to finance their creative endeavors.

    At Sycamore Entertainment he specializes in print and advertising financing, marketing, acquisition and worldwide distribution of quality feature-length motion pictures, and is concerned with acquiring, producing and promoting films about equality, diversity and other thought provoking subject matter which will also include nonviolent storytelling.

    Also in 2020, Sylvan launched SEGI TV, a free OTT streaming network built on the pillars of equality, sustainability and community which is scheduled to reach 100 million U.S household televisions and 200 million mobile devices across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and others.

    As Executive Producer he currently has several projects in production including The Trials of Eroy Brown, a story about the prison system and how it operated in Texas, based on the best-selling book, as well as a documentary called The Making of Roll Bounce, about the 2005 coming of age film which starred rapper Bow Wow and portrays roller skating culture in 1970’s Chicago.

    He sits on the Board of Directors of Uplay Canada, (United Public Leadership Academy for Youth), which prepares youth to be citizen leaders and provides opportunities for Canadian high school basketball players to advance to Division 1 schools as well as the NBA.

    A former competitive go kart racer with Checkered Flag Racing Ltd, he also enjoys traveling to exotic locales. Sylvan resides in Vancouver and has two adult daughters.

    Sylvan has been featured in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and has been seen on Fox Business News, CBS and NBC. Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Amanda June and Cole Vosbury of The Lovers: “Be passionate about what you are doing and don’t rely on the adulation”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    Beau Bailey, Logan Maggio, Jack Gonsoulin and John Lewis: “Solidify the “why” of why you do what you do”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Marcus Eaton: “Be cool. All you have to do is be cool”

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.