Andy Hillig of Andy Hillig Solutions: “Support and acknowledge”

Andy Hillig’s passion is helping leaders discover their purpose so that they have the impact they want to have in the workplace.

He used to think he was a “lifer” in the corporate world. Andy served in several Executive and Senior Leadership roles in large healthcare systems. In total, he spent more than 15 years leading organizational transformations as well as large and complex engagements that had multiple layers of responsibility and spanned across organizations of more than 20,000 employees. In addition to these roles, Mr. Hillig also experienced working with executive teams on strategic business issues and ongoing leadership development initiatives, and the build and implementation of leadership development programs.

Andy’s experiences and accomplishments have taught him that the pace of the work and the speed of change can take a toll on a leader’s mindset, engagement, and the direction their career is headed. As a leadership mindset coach, he can relate to where his clients are, when they come to him.

Andy has found his true calling in coaching leaders to develop the mindset and abilities to go from “just getting by” to having insanely awesome careers. By working with him, Andy’s leadership coaching clients have experienced success in areas such as successful onboarding/transition into new leadership and executive positions, increase in leadership presence effectiveness, finding ways to stay true to themselves while meeting the interpersonal expectations of leadership positions, and transitioning into more strategic roles.

Andy holds a Master’s in Business Administration, is an ICF certified coach, a Board-Certified Healthcare Executive, and a certified Advanced Lean Management Practitioner. In addition, Mr. Hillig is certified in the LEAD Now! model, Teaming for Success, and the Energy Leadership Index assessment.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Taking a step back and noticing that all my friends, family, and colleagues were struggling to find joy and satisfaction in their work is what inspired me to pursue a career in leadership — and now, leadership mindset coaching. We spend most of our life at work, so going to work should feel fulfilling. But because of overly complex processes, compounding bureaucracy and ineffective leadership behaviors, our professional worlds have become increasingly challenging and overwhelming. So, I was inspired to help organizations and individuals find better ways of working and bringing joy and passion back to the workplace.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

The horizon. It is the place where the sky meets earth. Many of us sit on shorelines, mountain tops and prairies gazing at it with intrigue and wonder, but never really set a course to go there. In many ways, the horizon is a metaphor for our careers as well. It is a symbol of intrigue, wonder and great opportunity! So, why is it that we are intrigued by what we would like to do with our careers and dream of great opportunity but find it difficult to get there? There have been points in my career where I felt stuck and stagnate in my career; I was not taking action. Was I afraid I may fail? Even worse, was I afraid I would succeed? Or was it that I was drowning in everything work was throwing at me and had lost sight of my horizon?

I felt this way for several years but tried my hardest to keep treading water. It was not until I hired a career and leadership coach that I began to pull my head above water and found my horizon again. When all seems lost, a coach challenges you to rediscover your passion and drive, helps you to dust off the tools to help you calculate your position on the career navigational chart, and helps you to chart a course to the horizon. In many ways, a coach is your ship captain! Now that I have rediscovered my career and leadership horizon, as a coach, I help other professionals do the same.

Here are 3 things you can do, to stay keep your sights set on your horizon:

Have a vision for what you would do if you knew you could not fail. It is ok to dream about what is at the place where the sky meets the earth. This is what fuels your motivation to make a change. While some are satisfied with what they have and where they are in their career, many of us know there is more to explore and greater things to achieve. Getting to your horizon only happens when you are ready to break the status quo and genuinely want something better. Having a vision for what you would do if you knew you could not fail is the first step to breaking the status quo and moving to your horizon. Ask your friends, family, coworkers these 2 questions: “how would you describe me?” and “what makes me unique?” These simple questions seem harmless but offer so much insight to how others see you, what they admire about you, and what you are meant to do. Comparing who you are to what you do can be quite the contrast, can shed light on the direction your headed, and answer the question, “is that where I want to go?” Look for the job, not the title. It is a mistake to think that a bigger title is the path to money, power, and happiness. Too many professionals are surprised to find that they are not any happier or more fulfilled when they have climbed to the next rung on the ladder and have that bigger title. So, rather than searching for your next career opportunity by title, try reading job descriptions and identifying the words or phrases that align with your vision and the words those closest to you used to describe you. Your horizon will appear when the words in your vision and the words that describe you (i.e., the sky) match with the words in the job description (i.e., the earth).

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

The journey of a leader is one of continuous growth and regular self-examination. At least, I know mine was. I can still recall how I felt as a newly appointed leader. I began making strides as a front-line leader by taking on a lot; then I took on too much and I began to feel like I was drowning, so I learned to “delegate.” I embarrassingly begin partitioning out parts of my to-do list and handing them to the trusted members of my team; temporarily letting go of what was in my control and learning to trust others to get it done on my behalf. After a while, I learned to manage my time and priorities better, and I became more comfortable delegating actions items when appropriate.

This worked great for a while, but then something started to happen with my team; my employee engagement scores start to diminish, good employees start to leave, and I was suddenly faced with having to address high turnover rates. Though I had grown secure enough to share the work, I was not yet savvy enough to realize that did not mean I could step away. As I considered the challenges I now faced, my misstep began to dawn on me:

I neglected to explain why I needed them to do “this.”

I made assignments without ensuring the team knew where to start.

I never explained how they would know if they achieved the goal, and never set a way to measure success.

I failed to set a deadline and milestones to track progress.

I left the team to “get it done” on their own and focused my new free time elsewhere.

I had delegated, but what I failed to do was empower. Many leaders often find themselves in the exact same spot I was as a younger leader — mistaking empowering my employees with good delegation skills. Delegation is a straightforward way of assigning tasks to your employees. It gives an employee enough to act on your behalf, but not enough to connect to a purpose, the tools, and resources to effectively complete the work and be inspired to innovate.

Empowerment, on the other hand, gives an employee more authority with the aim of developing enthusiasm, motivation, and commitment, while inspiring innovation that will benefit the organization over time. Research on empowerment has shown that when employees feel empowered at work, they are more creative and helpful at work, job performance improves, employee satisfaction climbs, and individuals are more committed to the organization.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I thought I was a “lifer” in the corporate world. I served in several Executive and Senior Leadership roles. In total, I spent more than 15 years leading organizational transformations as well as large and complex engagements that had multiple layers of responsibility and spanned across organizations of more than 20,000 employees. In addition to these roles, I also have experience working with executive teams on strategic business issues and ongoing leadership development initiatives, and the build and implementation of leadership development programs.

I hold a Master’s in Business Administration, I am an ICF certified coach, a Board-Certified Healthcare Executive, and a certified Advanced Lean Management Practitioner. Through my experiences and accomplishments, I have learned that the pace of the work and the speed of change can take a toll on your mindset, engagement, and the direction your career is headed. As a coach, I can relate to where my clients are, when they come to me.

My true calling is helping professionals develop the mindset and abilities to go from “just getting by” to having insanely awesome careers. By working with me, my coaching clients have experienced success in the following areas: successful onboarding/transition into new leadership and executive positions, increase in leadership presence effectiveness, finding ways to stay true to themselves while meeting the interpersonal expectations of leadership positions, and transitioning into more strategic roles.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The workplace is every changing and changing rapidly. While this unprecedented pace of change tests the abilities and determination of us all, it also affords each of us opportunities to become trailblazers in devising solutions to transform the workplace. To blaze a trail in the modern-day workplace, individuals must be proactive and take ownership of their careers, early, to achieve success and have an exceptional career.

To get started, individuals must develop the mindset and show up mentally prepared to “win the day;” a concept called mindfulness. Mindfulness means maintaining a moment-by-moment awareness of the present. Mindful leaders have a deep personal connection to their inner-self and develop personal strategies to be resilient yet flexible in creating environments where they are energized and motivated. With the right environment to innovate and flourish, individuals need the skills and tools to make a connection to their work and seek ways in which they can achieve better performance.

In addition to developing a powerful mindset, professionals who understand who they are as a person (i.e., their personality, philosophies, beliefs, and values) and how they express themselves in the workplace is vital to navigating the changing landscape. Skills like emotional intelligence, communication, strategic thinking, decision-making, negotiating, and resiliency are necessary skills that can be strongly influenced by your personality. Often, individuals can develop these skills through their organization’s home-grown professional development programs. However, where these programs are not available or when individuals want to supplement these programs with more advanced development programs, coaches offer premier programming for career advancement.

More than the personal investment in development, and arguably the most important to career advancement, is the investment others make in developing you. A strong professional network, that become your own personal “board of directors,” are tremendous support structures in advancing an individual’s career. Our careers are long and winding roads, with many bumps, speed traps, and unexpected turns. A network of trusted colleagues are guides that can keep you on track and point you in the right direction, help to keep things in perspective, and offer support when times are tough. Building a network can be a bit more difficult, since the first step to building a network is “networking.” Networking is not easy for most and can be quite fearful for some. What is often the easiest way to build a network is to start by making a few personal connections with members of local networking groups. Attending virtual coffee clubs is an easy way to get to know other local professionals and have some familiar faces in the room when attending educational programs and social events.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My grandfather was always the person I went to for advice and encouragement. Without a high school degree, I watched my grandfather ascend in his career and his life. He inspired me and I always strive to be the family man, friend and professional that he was. How I approach life and the decisions I have made in my career have always been rooted in his advice and encouragement, and I often reflect on the impact he has had on me.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

I frankly disagree with the idea that “delegation” is a sign of a good leader. Delegation is something that we are told we need to be effective at to be a good leader, but through my own experience as well as watching others delegate, I have discovered that being a good delegator means that all you are really good at is assigning tasks to your employees. It gives an employee enough to act on your behalf, but not enough to connect to the purpose, meaning and value of their work and become inspired and motivated to create value for their organization.

So, rather than delegating, I like to encourage leaders to become more effective at empowering their teams. According to “Harvard Business Review’s 10 Must Reads on Strategy” as much as 95% of the organization’s employees are not aware or do not personally connect with the company’s strategies — a key reason why most companies fail to achieve their plans and targets by the end of the year. When the individuals who are closest to the work do not know how their work creates value for the customer, they surely cannot help the organization effectively implement its strategies.

The companies that I have seen, who ensure the business units strategies align with the broader enterprise strategy and empower their teams to get involved with things they are passionate about as well as empower them to be creative with problem-solving, have the most sustained success. There is no stronger motivation for employees than when they discover meaning and an understanding that their work matters to something other than the bottom line through empowerment, rather than delegating tasks that make the work seem mundane.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

There is nothing challenging about looking at your work and partitioning out parts of your to-do list to the members of your team. Though it does mean temporarily letting go of what was in your control and learning to trust others to get things done on your behalf, the long-term effects are diminished employee engagement scores and high turnover rates. Delegation neglects the connection to the “why,” and matching assignments to the talents, abilities, and passions of individuals.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

Rather than thinking about delegating, I encourage leaders to shift their thinking to empowerment. Empowerment gives an employee more authority with the aim of developing enthusiasm, commitment, and expertise, while inspiring innovation that will benefit the organization over time. In other words, empowerment is allowing employees to act on their own behalf, leveraging their talents, abilities, and passion to think through the team’s work and address challenges; with you, as the leader, staying involved and staying engaged in a supporting role. Research on empowerment has shown that when employees feel empowered at work, they are more creative and helpful at work, job performance improves, employee satisfaction climbs, and individuals are more committed to the organization.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

To make my work manageable and lead a team that was on fire to perform, I learned these five behaviors of empowerment:

Clarify the issues and priorities. As many as 70% of organizational strategic initiatives fail, and it is because 95% of the organization’s employees do not know what the strategic initiatives are. Perhaps the most foundational leadership skill needed is strategic prioritization. Many leaders determine what work to focus on using criteria such as: “what’s urgent, what’s new, and what’s familiar.” The thing missing is “what’s most important” (i.e., tasks that advance the organization’s strategic initiatives and are intrinsically motivating or fulfilling for the team). Identifying priorities is a giant first step to generating engagement and excitement among the team. Leaders can clarify the priorities by communication with the team — providing detailed information and explaining “the why,” to create greater clarity and reduce uncertainty for the team. Believe in your team and they will believe in themselves: You show your team you value their time and contributions by getting straight to the point and sharing your vision of the future. A “vision” tells your employees why they are working for the organization. It paints a picture of success, the path to take, a deadline to make it happen and milestones to measure progress along the way. Understanding the context of their work will enable them to innovate and find alternate solutions to problems themselves. Be present and listen: Often, leaders make themselves present, but are not present when they are with the team. When you round on the team, make sure to have a purpose to your presence by asking powerful open-ended questions (open-ended questions begin with: How, what, When, Where, Who, Why, If, Tell me about…) that encourages the team to search for answers and new possibilities, and then actively listen to what their answer is. It is ironic that the most important aspect of communication is not speaking, it is listening. A good leader listens to all sensory components and intuitively connects to the person’s real message; they listen to what is said, the person’s tone of voice, energy level, and feelings as well as what’s NOT being said. Support and acknowledge: One of the best ways to boost people’s confidence and keep them inspired to achieve the objective is to actively support them and build them up emotionally. Do not assume your team has what they need to get things done; anticipate their potential needs and acquire what is needed. Be prepared for the team to hit barriers along the way and use your position to remove them. Finally, keep pace with your team’s progress by checking in often, sharing measured updates on the progress they are making, and offer appropriate recognition and reward along the way. Being able to see that progress is being made, keeps the team moving toward the vision and the goals. Genuine and specific acknowledgement of milestone achievements will encourage more of them. Take on a coach approach to leadership: A coaching relationship is one where the leader helps individuals see their potential and/or what is holding them back so that they become all they can be. A coaching leader helps individuals to increase self-awareness, develop critical thinking skills, improve team performance, and provide sustainable organizational change. True coaching leaders support their staff with insight-provoking inquiry, keen observation and creative action-planning that brings out the best in the team.

Without these five behaviors, any intended empowerment is just delegation. When the team becomes empowered is when you will turn the corner toward a team-based approach to getting the work done.

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft quoted cliche “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

100% false! The fallacy with this cliché is that it assumes that the way you “do it” is the right way. So, I suppose if the right way to do something is your way, then all you will get is what you have always gotten. To compete, in today’s environment, businesses need to be agile and innovative. You cannot do that if you continue to do things the way they have always been done.

A better way to think about this, and perhaps a better cliché is “If you want it done better, inspire and empower others.”

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Empowerment begins with inclusivity. Social justice movements have already started and inclusion in the workplace is a part of these movements. What I would add to that is inclusivity begins by bringing all the diverse backgrounds, values, beliefs, and talents of individuals to the business and empowering these individuals to unleash their superpowers by involving them in the things that allows their backgrounds, values, beliefs, and talents to shine through.

