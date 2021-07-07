Andy Hillig of Andy Hillig Solutions: “Provide context and relevance”

Build a more diverse team and be more inclusive of the input of the team — Workplace diversity means people of all genders, races, cultures, interests, lifestyles, political ideologies, life experiences are unified in the workforce to reach a common goal. Research has shown that promoting variety among the individuals in a working team in an organization produces positive business results and financial outcomes.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Taking a step back and noticing that all my friends, family, and colleagues were struggling to find joy and satisfaction in their work is what inspired me to pursue a career in leadership — and now, leadership mindset coaching. We spend most of our life at work, so going to work should feel fulfilling. But because of overly complex processes, compounding bureaucracy and ineffective leadership behaviors, our professional worlds have become increasingly challenging and overwhelming. So, I was inspired to help organizations and individuals find better ways of working and bringing joy and passion back to the workplace.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I began my own leadership coaching company at the same moment that COVID-19 took its foothold across the globe. As if leading your own company is not hard enough under normal times, it is even harder to be successful when the world is turned upside down.

Thankfully, there are two principles that I stand by, to get me through rough points in my career (and in life) and were tremendously helpful to me over the last year. They are:

Always have a good “personal board of directors.” These can be mentors, coaches, loved ones and friends who always have your best interest in mind. Without these trusted advisors, helping me, guiding me, and offering me the space to be vulnerable I would not have the success I have had during this time. Know yourself and listen to what you are saying to yourself. Running a business is not a smooth, straight road. There are a lot of twists, turns, bumps, potholes, and detours. Along the way, there have been unexpected moments where I questioned the thoughts and feelings I was having about things. But, in the end, it was important that I stayed true to myself, my energy and my connectedness to my passion.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

It is still very much in the conceptual stage, but I am beginning to work toward starting my own podcast aimed at helping individuals navigate the turbulent corporate “seas,” especially aimed at the front-row and middle manager levels. I have a great respect for these leaders. They are the cogs that make things work in a business. The most effective ones have high emotional intelligence quotients, possess sophisticated communication skills and a knack for finding common ground across all levels of the organization.

The concept of my podcast is to host those who are (or who have) successfully navigating through this stage of leadership and, through storytelling, share valuable insights on what it took to be successful. I also want to bring some levity back to discussions on leadership by having some fun with the show’s guest.

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

Though a sad reality, I do not find the figures cited in the Forbes study to be that surprising. The business world is constantly evolving right in front of us. Innovation is occurring at the speed of light. Business models are changing, and performance goals are mounting…and everyone is just trying to keep up. There simply is not enough time for leaders of organizations to carry the burden of thinking strategically, solving problems, managing conflict, and achieving performance goals while trying to create meaning and purpose for their teams.

This makes me think of another great Forbes article that speaks to why purpose and meaning really do matter in the workplace. In the article, David and Wendy Ulrich talk about the “Abundant Organization.” They say that employees are completely fulfilled when they find meaning and purpose in the work they do. This meaning enables employees to have personal hope for the future and create value for customers and investors. So, when leadership teams have so much on their plates, the thing that often falls off is keeping their teams connected to the work and showing them how the work they do matters. This is what I believe is at the core of why more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. They have simply lost their connection to the meaning and purpose of the work they do; nothing is motivating them at work

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

People find meaning when they there is a clear connection between what they value and what they spend their time doing. We spend much of our time at work, so it is vital to the productivity, profitability, and employee health and wellbeing to have a workforce of people who can make a clear connection between what they value and what they spend their time doing.

Leaders can help their teams make the connection between the company’s strategic goals and what the team spends their time doing. When leaders do not involve employees in both creating plans to act on them and following up on whether they were achieved, employees lose the connection and begin working on meaningless activities that have no value. One way to turn this around is to bring in people into discussions on how they can focus more on the value-added work and their ideas for how to remove barriers that do not support this value-added work. Often, employees become re-invigorated when they are involved in deciding how they create meaningful work for the company.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

It is fair to say that the last 18 months rocked many organizations and caused business leaders to scramble to adapt to the rapid changes and manage the company’s culture as they responded social justice movements, work-from-home, and hybrid workforce models, and now the legal issues around the COVID-19 vaccine. And while it would be nice to believe that we are close to getting back to normal, more major transitions are likely. In our new normal, managers and executives should focus less on employees doing great work and more on ensuring employees are feeling great about their work. The better employees feel about their work, the more motivated they remain over time.

These are the 5 things I think managers and executives should do to get employees feeling better about their work

Create more visibility to the company’s strategy — According to “Harvard Business Review’s 10 Must Reads on Strategy” as much as 95% of the organization’s employees are not aware or do not personally connect with the company’s strategies — a key reason why most companies fail to achieve their plans and targets by the end of the year. When the individuals who are closest to the work do not know how their work creates value for the customer, they surely cannot help the organization effectively implement its strategies.- The companies that I have seen, who ensure the business units strategies align with the broader enterprise strategy, have the most sustained success. This alignment comes when strategy is communicated through newsletters, employee forums and other communication channels, employees are educated on the strategy through formal training programs, there are strategy-review meetings that ensure plans are being implemented, and there are dedicated individuals who ensure that all business unit plans directly translate to enterprise-level plans. Provide context and relevance — There is no stronger motivation for employees than an understanding that their work matters to something other than the bottom line. To motivate your employees, start with the end in mind by developing a compelling vision of the future and connecting this vision back to the work they do and sharing context about the work you are asking them to do, why they are doing it, who benefits from their work, what role each employee plays, and what it looks like when success is achieved. When there is relevance, employees become more motivated to contribute and be a part of its success.

– I once worked for a leader that, through her calls to action and the conviction with which she spoke, was able to paint such a vivid picture of the future that anyone in the room was instantly motivated to join the cause. I genuinely think that she could have motivated all of us to follow her to just about anything because of how vivid she was able to create such a compelling vision of the future that made it evidently clear what we were being asked to do, why we were doing it, and what it will look like when we arrived at the destination. Because it was so clear, the organization became immediately galvanized and motivated to keep moving toward her vision. Build a more diverse team and be more inclusive of the input of the team — Workplace diversity means people of all genders, races, cultures, interests, lifestyles, political ideologies, life experiences are unified in the workforce to reach a common goal. Research has shown that promoting variety among the individuals in a working team in an organization produces positive business results and financial outcomes.

– A team of employees will make better decisions and be more creative in solving problems than a single employee will. A team of employees with different backgrounds, skills, understandings, and overall knowledgebase than every other employee, and who see the world through their own unique lens, are incredibly valuable as corporations strive for better consumer engagement and to gain a competitive advantage in the market.- As new ideas and suggestions are discussed, a diverse team of individuals offer personal experience, share challenges and hardships they faced, and ways for how they were able to overcome, that are all strengths, and can all be taken into consideration to refine strategy and meet a goal.-The advantage of diversity in the workplace spans further than quantifiable productivity and success. Diversity at work directly affects individual employee’s satisfaction, happiness levels and organizational culture. An inclusive environment that celebrates and facilitates equal opportunity for employees breeds employees who want to share their input and experiences with the team and are not only motivated by their team and employers but motivated by themselves too. Empower the team to be creative problem-solvers — The journey of a leader is one of continuous growth and regular self-examination. At least, I know mine was. I can still recall how I felt as a newly appointed leader. I began making strides as a front-line leader by taking on a lot; then I took on too much and my supervisor warned me to get my priorities straight and “learn to delegate.” So, I embarrassingly begin partitioning out parts of my to-do list and handing them to the trusted members of my team; temporarily letting go of what was in my control and learning to trust others to get it done on my behalf. After a while, I learned to manage my time and priorities better, and I became more comfortable delegating actions items when appropriate.

– This worked great for a while, but then something started to happen with my team; my employee engagement scores start to diminish, good employees start to leave, and I was suddenly faced with having to address high turnover rates. Though I had grown secure enough to share the work, I was not yet savvy enough to realize that did not mean I could step away. As I considered the challenges I now faced, my misstep began to dawn on me:

I neglected to explain why I needed them to do “this.”

I made assignments without ensuring the team knew where to start.

I never explained how they would know if they achieved the goal, and never set a way to measure success.

I failed to set a deadline and milestones to track progress.

I left the team to “get it done” on their own and focused my new free time elsewhere.

I had definitely delegated, but what I failed to do was empower. Many leaders often find themselves in the exact same spot I was as a younger leader — mistaking empowering my employees with good delegation skills. Delegation is a straightforward way of assigning tasks to your employees. It gives an employee enough to act on your behalf, but not enough to connect to a purpose, the tools, and resources to effectively complete the work and be inspired to innovate.

Empowerment, on the other hand, gives an employee more authority with the aim of developing enthusiasm, motivation, and commitment, while inspiring innovation that will benefit the organization over time. Research on empowerment has shown that when employees feel empowered at work, they are more creative and helpful at work, job performance improves, employee satisfaction climbs, and individuals are more committed to the organization.

5. Recognize the contributions and show your appreciation. The traditional tactics of influencing employee engagement with “carrots and sticks” (such as incentives or performance goals) is not necessary for sustained motivation. Far more powerful is recognizing and acknowledging contributions so that employees feel appreciated and valued and put forth their best efforts. These contributions do not have to be monumental. Simply recognizing them for milestones that been achieved, unexpected or exceptional results that have been realized, going beyond the call of duty, providing great service to a customer, who “walks the talk” on the company’s values all warrant recognition. When employees feel appreciated and recognized for their contributions to become more motivated.

It is very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

In my opinion, a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture begins in our schools and at home. I once held the belief that college is the only option for my children. Like most parents, I want the absolute best for my children. And as a masters educated professional, I feel like I have experienced the payoff. So, it was natural for me to think that my children should follow in my footsteps. However, during the “lockdown” days of the pandemic, I became very thoughtful about an anecdote I had often heard in my life but never paid it much attention: do not get so busy building a career that you forget to build a life.

I think, like many, this past year gave me a chance to pause and slow things down a bit. It also gave me a chance to spend more time with my kids and really get to see what values they are forming and what passions may emerge. And this got me thinking; what if we taught our children to embrace their values, identify their strengths, and realize their passions? In this gig economy where anyone can make a living at almost anything they can dream up, wouldn’t there be more value in teaching our children to embrace what they enjoy and give them some liberty to explore the passions that are within, rather than to lead them to believe that the most successful individuals are college educated corporate professionals?

So, my thought would be to help our children to understand what alternative pathways there are to success by offering curriculums that were augmented with more pathways to alternative career paths and promoted such things as tech schools and the trades; perhaps even teach them how to become successful entrepreneurs.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

I have always been described as a creative, inspirational, and collaborative leader. What I love, more than anything in my professional life, is coming up with creative solutions to old problems. So, I naturally gravitate to anything that needs a new way of looking at things. I have a creative mindset that is willing to challenge the status quo.

I have also come to realize that I am a fairly good storyteller. When I am passionate about something, I can talk for days. Not just for the sake of talking, I speak with conviction and in a way that others can get a vivid mental picture of the future I envision.

And then the last component of my leadership style is that I am a collaborator. One of my natural strengths is my ability to work with others. In fact, for my true creativity to emerge, I found that my best thinking happens when I am with a team of people, and we are bantering back and forth as we co-create the vision of the future. So, I always made sure to bring others around me when working on projects.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had countless people that I am grateful towards, who helped me get to where I am, but the boss I had in my first executive role is someone that I am particularly grateful for. Because of similar personalities and similar interests, we formed a bond early on. I recall times where we would meet to talk about business matters and spend the whole meeting time talking about hockey; something we were both fanatical over.

But what really made this boss so great was how he spent time with me, teaching me how to be a great leader and, by being a role model, showed me the importance of having high emotional intelligence. As I worked alongside my boss, I watched and modelled myself after how effective he was at showing empathy and compassion, and effortlessly he built strong relationships with the people he worked with. No matter the situation or how tense things were, he was always balanced emotionally and always approached every situation with his focus on preserving the relationship. When I began to lead, similarly, I began to experience more success through relationships and collaboration. So, I have always thought that so much of my leadership style comes from how close I was with this mentor and friend!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My passion is helping leaders discover their purpose so that they have the impact they want to have in the workplace.

I thought I was a “lifer” in the corporate world. I served in several Executive and Senior Leadership roles in large healthcare systems. In total, I spent more than 15 years leading organizational transformations as well as large and complex engagements that had multiple layers of responsibility and spanned across organizations of more than 20,000 employees. In addition to these roles, I also have experience working with executive teams on strategic business issues and ongoing leadership development initiatives, and the build and implementation of leadership development programs.

Through my experiences and accomplishments, I have learned that the pace of the work and the speed of change can take a toll on your leadership mindset, engagement, and the direction your career is headed. As a coach, I can relate to where my clients are, when they come to me.

My true calling is helping professionals develop the mindset and abilities to go from “just getting by” to having insanely awesome careers. So, I left my corporate job to become a leadership mindset coach to help leaders go from just getting by to having insanely awesome careers.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite “life lesson quote” is: “Design a life! Don’t just make a living.” As someone who has taken a step back and made a career change and is now helping others rediscover their passion to transform the workplace, I cannot think of a more appropriate life lesson quote to align myself with.

When I paid more attention to this and began to design the life I wanted, I found more value and meaning in my work and found riches in ways money cannot always buy. This fuels my drive to succeed and makes me eternally grateful that I chose to pay more attention to the life I want rather than simply working to make a living.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Like some of my earlier comments, I would really like to inspire a movement in our education system. Specifically, I would like to see more coaching and advisement for a wider array of professions and careers that are not dictated by societal norms. I would like to see it celebrated when a high school graduate goes on to great things in unconventional ways rather than celebrating Seniors based on which college/university they plan to attend in the fall.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!