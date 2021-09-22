Andrew Wolk of Finding Common Purpose: “Never a failure, always a lesson”

Never a failure, always a lesson — this may sound cliche, but I think it’s important to not just learn from failures, but to also publicly share them, particularly in social impact work. We are often afraid of showing weakness in fear of losing funding, our job, re-election, or in my case my team’s support. I remember a time when I poorly communicated organizational changes at Root Cause and it caused a great deal of tension and some people even left the organization. After reflecting for a while, I publicly admitted my mistake and learned that how one communicates change is as important as the change decided. I know the team appreciated my transparency and sharing what I learned.

Andrew Wolk has founded several nonprofits over the past twenty years, including Finding Common Purpose and Root Cause. At Boston University, he designed and taught one of the nation’s first courses on social entrepreneurship and later lectured at MIT, Harvard, and several other universities. His latest project, Finding Common Purpose, is a nonpartisan think tank that advocates for a new social contract by communities establishing community dashboards between institutions and residents that commit to meeting basic needs and reducing inequities from cradle to end of life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have to go back to 1999 to tell you that. I had just sold a business and was preparing to go back to business school to change careers and earn a degree in nonprofit management and entrepreneurship. As part of this transition, I volunteered that summer for the City of New York (Rudy Giuliani was mayor at the time) at the Volunteer Action Center. I matched people interested in volunteering with volunteer opportunities. For example, if potential volunteers expressed an interest in helping animals, I referred them to an animal shelter. If they liked kids, I might send them to a literacy program. It seemed like a good way to dip my toes in this new field.

After about a month, I asked my supervisor what happened after we made referrals. Did our program keep notes on the outcomes? I was stunned when she said they did not, but I sensed an opportunity. I asked if I could do some follow up to what happened after a referral was made. What I learned informed what I do today. Based on three months of data, only five percent of the people we referred wound up volunteering. It was astonishing that this program had no data on whether the people ended up in volunteer positions, and further, there was no data on whether those who did volunteer make a difference. I was excited to share this news — there was such an opportunity for change! Yet, when I shared it, my supervisor told me that the program was evaluated based on the number of people seen, not by matches made. It was purely a numbers game and not based on altruism. That’s when I knew that my mission was twofold: to gather data on social programs and then use that information to improve people’s lives. Eventually, I realized I needed my own organization to reach communities at scale, and that’s how Finding Common Purpose came to be.

Now, through Finding Common Purpose, I help communities build community dashboards, which are open-access platforms visible to stakeholders. This kind of accessibility empowers people to talk about real issues that affect their lives and determine solutions that maximize the likelihood of success. Our work focus is holistic, from cradle to end of life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

It was April, 2021, I was on the phone with leaders from an initiative called KConnect in Kent County, Michigan to learn more about the community dashboard they use to measure success for their residents. One of the people on the phone said, “The measures we use are just proxies. There is no perfect measure. They are only relevant if the institutions and residents agree they are important and want to take action together to improve them, otherwise it’s just data in a report.” That stuck with me. Now, after working with hundreds of nonprofits, I am still exploring best practices for how data and measurement can improve outcomes. Measures are only a form of measurement. It’s how we use them that matters. If the countless government agencies, nonprofits, schools, and foundations have different measures by which they determine success, it seems near impossible to realize any substantial change in people’s lives and instead may be working at cross purposes.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, this story goes back more than twenty years ago, and I am still applying the lesson. I was switching careers and had just sold a business. Next up, I was going to start graduate school to get a degree in nonprofit management and entrepreneurship. I had no experience working with nonprofit organizations, but because of my private sector success, I felt I had a lot to offer. I decided, as part of my move into this field, that, I would offer free help to nonprofits in the Boston area. To my surprise, no one wanted my help. In retrospect, it was clear to me that I came across as a know-it-all who thought he could fix their organization. It was quite humbling and taught me two lessons: First, you might have something to offer, but it is how you introduce yourself that is more important. Second, in social mission-based work, while the head is important, leading from the heart is critical to success.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Finding Common Purpose is less than a year old but builds off almost two decades of my work at Root Cause, the consulting firm I founded. At this early stage, perhaps the most significant impact we are making is raising awareness on the ambiguous but ubiquitous definitions of success. Over the past fifty years, the United States has invested in a complex web of tens of thousands of nonprofits and government programs, thousands of foundations, millions of individual donors and volunteers, and countless school models that have not produced results for those Americans these programs were created to serve. So I guess my impact right now is asking the question…To What End? Why are we spending all this time and money if all we get in return is the proverbial gold star and the same results?

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Our work with Paul Reville and the Harvard Education ReDesign Lab (RDL) has been tremendous. RDL does amazing work supporting cross sector collaboration across the country through its By All Means and Children’s Cabinet networks. Based on research and work in communities, they found that community leaders are hesitant to select a specific number of child outcomes and set targets to align all stakeholders, and there are many reasons why they do so. Finding Common Purpose began working with a member of Paul’s network in Poughkeepsie, New York, to develop and implement a Community Dashboard from cradle to career. The work is going well, and we are now discussing how this dashboard can be shared with other members of the network.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Let’s restate the problem: In communities across the United States, despite vast financial and human resources, little progress has been made in life outcomes for the majority of Americans in health, education, and financial stability. This is even worse when you look at data based on race or a geographic area. Here’s how I think we can address this:

Elected officials, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, philanthropy, and business within specific geographic areas must work with a cross section of residents to discuss and then select specific measures backed up by publicly available data. It matters less what measures are chosen than that a cross section of institutional leaders and residents selects them together. Greater buy-in from all parties leads to greater odds of success. Once the measures are selected, establish the baseline for the measure and set targets for improvement to reduce inequities based on a specific set of factors, such as race or income level. For example, community x will increase the percentage of people of color reading at third grade reading proficiency from 30% to 40% in five years. And make sure to announce the initiative publicly, preferably across all local media — once the word is out, it’s awfully hard to back out of something. Use community dashboard targets to discuss how to allocate resources, make policy decisions, and adjust service offerings. Then, take that plan and execute it!

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

After almost twenty years leading Root Cause and starting and spinning off other programs, I now believe that true leadership means giving up power and letting others lead and sharing one’s experience and guidance at opportune times. The best example I can give is from my time leading Root Cause. I led with a top-down approach, some might say Andrew Wolk and Root Cause were synonymous. When I decided to step down as CEO last October and pass the reins to Erin Rodriguez, I encouraged Erin to lead in a way that worked for her and this provided her and others the space to take Root Cause on a new journey. Rather than be a founder that stuck around, I tried to be there when it was helpful. It’s clear to me that giving people the space to lead, make mistakes, and learn from those mistakes is the most sustainable form of leadership.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I am going to use some of the Principles of Emergent Strategy which follow the same theme, that moving slowly is a the smart way to make long term, sustainable change.

There is always enough time for the right work — I have spent a great deal of my career speaking, writing, consulting, etc. But, was that the best use of my time? Now, I think more carefully about the right work that I should be doing at this time so that I can make the greatest difference in what I want to achieve. Move at the speed of trust — for most of my career — and I believe this is true for others in the social sector — we always talk about results and solutions. But to create true change, we need trust among many people and that does not come easily or quickly. It takes time. I recognize that there is no hurry to what I am trying to do, and there’s no point in rushing if the people I’m trying to work with don’t trust me. Less prep, more presence — If I had a dollar for every PowerPoint slide deck I created over the course of my career I could buy that eclectic guitar I’ve been eyeing. I have come to learn that showing up to facilitate a meeting with a slide or two that focuses on creating a space for conversation is far more productive. Change is constant — Over my career, I have spent a great deal of time trying to ensure a specific goal was met. It’s clear to me now that securing a goal is not always possible, because often times something changes. Instead, I move at a slower pace, which means I’m better prepared to adapt, rather than be surprised that what I planned for did not happen as I had expected. Never a failure, always a lesson — this may sound cliche, but I think it’s important to not just learn from failures, but to also publicly share them, particularly in social impact work. We are often afraid of showing weakness in fear of losing funding, our job, re-election, or in my case my team’s support. I remember a time when I poorly communicated organizational changes at Root Cause and it caused a great deal of tension and some people even left the organization. After reflecting for a while, I publicly admitted my mistake and learned that how one communicates change is as important as the change decided. I know the team appreciated my transparency and sharing what I learned.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This one is easy for me: a national community dashboard used at the federal, state, county, city, and neighborhood levels to guide institutions and residents in policy decisions and resource allocation to reduce inequities from cradle to end of life. Imagine if all the major media and social media outlets reported on specific measures like the percent of children ready for kindergarten or that are reading proficiently by third grade. Imagine reporting on the percent of post-secondary institutions whose graduates have a job within 6 months or the percent of families earning a living wage. It would be hard to ignore the disparities and stagnation we have seen for decades. In fact, I wrote an op-ed recently in Changing America by The Hill entitled, It’s Time the Federal Government Adopt an Open Access Community Dashboard.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I am going to offer two as they complement each other:

1, A person of words and not of deeds is like a garden full of weeds. A great many people complain about the state of society today. It seems to have become a form of entertainment we read about, we love to talk about it with family and friends at dinner (when we all share the same point of view). The challenges we face are ones that will take the many, not the few, and so what we do and who we do it with is critical.

2. You can only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. This one is to remind me that balance in life is so important. Work can be all consuming for anyone, it too often forms our identity. Yet, life is short, and we all have so many other identities — husband, father, wanna-be musician. This quote reminds me to keep perspective while on life’s journey.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Hard question! Do I select someone with the resources to help propel my ideas? Or someone with power to propel my ideas? I choose Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft who is now doing amazing philanthropic work through the Ballmer Group, whose stated mission is to “help remove barriers and create opportunities throughout many stages of a young person’s life, from a healthy birth through a good education and a career.” Steve and his wife Connie get it! They give money away strategically by investing in infrastructure, not just programs. If you can help set up the meal, I’ll buy!

