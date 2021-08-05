Andrew Wilkins of Futr: “You need to know how to sell a dream”

You need to know how to sell a dream. Early funders and top talent will need to take a leap of faith in following your quest. You’ve got to be able to sell the dream, tying together a bit of detail and a lot of ‘blue sky’.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew Wilkins from Futr.

Andy is the co-founder and CEO of Futr, a tech start-up providing superpowers to critical support teams across the UK. With a legal and finance background, Andy founded the first international wealth management platform, which he sold in 2015, going on to start an early-stage incubator, Fintecho. Futr was born in 2017 when Andy and co-founder Lee Skyrme saw the massive opportunity to use cutting edge artificial intelligence to transform the way we access public services. Four years later, with the support of an amazing team and fantastic VCs, Futr is proud to include the police, the NHS, and many amazing charities and social services as valued customers.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in South Africa, part of a large close family with no shortage of noise and competition. I’m an identical twin and growing up we were constantly looking for different ways to make a buck. From selling playing cards at age 6 (and then being forced to return the money by a dissatisfied customer’s mother) to diving for golf balls in lakes at night or starting our own dog walking business when we were 11 or 12 (The Dogfather!). I got the entrepreneur bug really early.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’ve loved every job I’ve had, from being the dog Don to building Futr and everything along the way. There have been so many interesting stories and wonderful characters. From inspirational mentors to classic conmen, I’ve come across a very mixed bag, but each of them has taught me something. Two that stand out come from my corporate finance days when we were funding a solid-state physics startup that had developed an exciting new thermoelectric material. Its two lead scientists, one Russian and one American, seemed like your classic super-brains, but their history was so much more fascinating. Working together to transform how waste energy could be harnessed, they had for years been arch enemies as the respective leads of the US Strategic Defence Initiative (or Star Wars programme) and its USSR equivalent. Two people from such ideologically different backgrounds that worked so successfully together for the greater good. This was a great example of the power of ‘tech for good’ in action, and a real life lesson.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I think it’s really simple, ‘love what you do’. If you don’t, do something else. So much of our time is spent at work and whether we acknowledge it or not, it defines us to a large extent and impacts who and how we are at home and in all other aspects of our lives.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Ability to dream. I think this is often overlooked as a success factor but it’s so important as an entrepreneur. The ability to dream and reach beyond what’s in front of you is really critical if you want to change the world. Perseverance. It’s not easy! People often think that running one’s own business is the dream. The reality is that it’s not for everyone. Yes, having flexibility, being one’s own boss — all great — but what many don’t talk about is the strains it puts on your mental health, on your family life, on your friendships. To succeed you need a thick skin and an unstoppable drive. You need a mission. Trust. No business leader is successful without an awesome team. Trust is critical, not only to share your mission but also allow others in your team to execute against it. Start-ups are high emotion environments where people are working to the edge of their capabilities every day — it just can’t work without trust. A lesson learned — no matter how impressive the individual — when the trust is not there — it’s time to move them on.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

COVID has been tough for everyone and now, more than ever, we appreciate the amazing work that our critical services provide. From nurses to police officers to mental health call agents, we simply couldn’t have made it through the past 14 months without them.

But they’re struggling, overcome by volume and the changing nature of 24/7 digital demand. As a result critical service teams are not able to provide an equal service to all those that need them. They are unable to balance their specialized service delivery with increasing levels and complexities of demand, expectations of immediacy and constant channel shift.

Hampered by legacy systems, they aren’t able to deliver their services on their users’ own terms; at the time they need it, in the languages they speak and on the channels they have access to.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Futr builds superpowers for critical service teams so that they can be the best that they can be. From intelligent out of hours chatbots, to making live chat agents instantly multilingual in over 100 languages or on any social media channel, Futr’s superpowers are transforming the way organizations democratize access to their services.

We now deliver hundreds of ‘superpowers’ or conversational micro-services available ready-to-go from our SaaS platform or as independent API services. They integrate seamlessly with legacy systems and enable service teams to deal with the ever-changing nature of demand, enhancing their core service rather than replacing it.

Already working with the police, the NHS and a number of amazing charities and social services, our mission is to give superpowers to critical service teams everywhere.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Born and raised in South Africa, I’ve witnessed real inequality. Although I’ve been lucky to see societal change in practice, I’ve also seen that it doesn’t come easy. Where ideals may lead they often pave the way for a disappointing reality.

One of the cornerstones of a fair society which continues to underperform everywhere around the world is universal access; access to safety, information, education, healthcare and so many other public services. We’re fortunate to live in a time where most agree that one’s characteristics; economic background, choice of language, level of technical prowess or availability, should never subject you to a lower standard of service than anyone else. And yet not only does that two-tier system continue, it seems to be becoming more pronounced.

Economic downturns, austerity and more recently the COVID pandemic are all examples of obstacles that get in the way of real and lasting change, so what can we do? I believe that an effective way to make a significant step forward is by leveraging technology. Over the past few years, we’ve seen the amazing progress the world has made in areas such as interoperability, cloud, micro-services and machine learning. These leaps forward, and others, which we continue to make at Futr, helped us shape our mission. We are democratizing access to services.

How do you think this might change the world?

Quite simply, to level the playing field. My hope is to see everyone accessing the services they need in whatever way they can. To achieve that on a widespread basis, or even in the areas we currently focus on, public safety and social services, would be transformative.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Of course there is a lot to be said about AI, its shortcomings and risks for the future. We quickly forget that there were similar reservations about the internet in its infancy. However as it grew to play a central role in our lives, so too did the protections and safeguards. Now they aren’t perfect, but the impending doom that was forecast by some didn’t transpire, and on the whole the web has become an essential net positive contributor to our lives. I think that AI will be the same, and by remaining vigilant and open to transparent regulation, we will ensure that the protections we need will develop in parallel.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

You need to understand your market. And that’s not by Googling it, that’s by digging deep and engaging (a lot) with the people you want to ultimately use your tech. You must be clear on what pain point you’re solving because you can’t solve everything (something we entrepreneurs tend to try to do). It’s vital to talk to users to understand all the ways they’re dealing with the problem they face, what workarounds they’re using and how acute the problem really is. Continually test your assumptions because they won’t always be right and heading off down the wrong track at an early stage can be disastrous. You need to know how to sell a dream. Early funders and top talent will need to take a leap of faith in following your quest. You’ve got to be able to sell the dream, tying together a bit of detail and a lot of ‘blue sky’. Once you’ve built your awesome team, you need to know how to listen to them. There is no point hiring people cleverer than you if you don’t let them do their thing. Start-ups are no place for micro-managers. Finally you need to know when to pivot. It might be a small correction or a large u-turn, but things will change and the assumptions you started with will not always hold true. Be prepared to recognise those signs and be brave to make the change.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I don’t think that’s something you can tell others, and if people don’t follow that path it’s certainly not something to be judgmental about. I didn’t feel the need to follow a tech for good path ten years ago, but I do today. It’s not an easy journey and authenticity will always shine through, so only follow it when the passion is there.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’ve got a lot of tech for good heroes, including Linda Sandvik the founder of CodeClub, or Zarine Kharas and Anne-Marie Huby who founded JustGiving. Top on my list probably has to go to Bill Drayton, widely considered to be the father of social entrepreneurship and the reason so many people even know this term. His company, Ashoka, supports social enterprises globally and so many people have been impacted by his work.

