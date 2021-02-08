Andrew Spalter of East Goes Global: “Everything happens for a reason”

Everything happens for a reason. Building a business from the ground up is hard, you lose, you win, but each loss is a lesson and after a while, you start to win more and more. Whether I lose or win, it all happens for a reason, regardless of the outcome I look at is a learning experience and that keeps me grounded.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew Spalter, who began his China-groove when working with international pop-star Jessie J, during her time on China’s most-watched TV competition program (100m weekly viewers), SINGER 2018. Andrew realized there was a massive, undeniable disconnect between the Eastern & Western entertainment industries. With this realization and hands-on experience operating in Chinese culture, Spalter started East Goes Global to bridge the gap between the East and West.

Spalter has quietly grown East Goes Global into an insanely successful company, currently developing social brands for Will Smith, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Cloud9 Esports Organization, Imagine Dragons, Bonnie Clyde Eyewear, DJ Snake, Troye Sivan, Jessica Chastain, Britney Spears, YUNGBLUD, Dillon Francis, Jessie J, Bobby Berk and countless more in China.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It all started on Dec. 31st, 2017… At the time, I was working in music management and with an artist named Jessie J who was going to be performing on a Chinese television show for the following 4 months. I had just flown out to China, for the first time ever, hopped off the plane, turned on my phone, and couldn’t access Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, went online to Google why, and I couldn’t Google anything. It was then that I learned that those platforms, along with YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, and countless others were inaccessible to China. Shortly after, I learned all about platforms like Weibo, Douyin, Bilibili, Xiaohongshu, QQ, Kugou, NetEase, and countless others that now, I use daily. With Jessie’s success in-market, I wanted to be proactive and help her across these channels but couldn’t find the right team. Most didn’t understand the entertainment industry, some were only based in China, others charged more than you can imagine for their services, and all sold their services on a lack of understanding and transparency. After losing sleep imagining the possibilities of what was in front of me, I realized I had seen a need in the market to bridge the gap and sought out to do so.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

Always. On the music side of things, we have a few releases coming up from Shawn Mendes to YUNGBLUD and so much more. Cloud9 Esports Organization just announced a new team member, Perkz, who is extremely well known in China and we took a Top 50 trend slot on Weibo upon the announcement, Jessica Chastain has a major film coming out, The 355, we’re onboarding Cardi B & John Legend… It is never a dull moment at EGG headquarters.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents. They’re Entrepreneurs through and through. They taught me resilience from an early age and always told me to go after what I believe in. That way, I’d be happy, regardless of the outcome. Also, Cez Darke. Cez is like a brother to me, a real brother to others, an uncle, a son, a friend, happens to be the Tour Manager for Shawn Mendes, and a great man. He is one of those guys that everyone loves because he has one of the biggest hearts out there. I met him when I first moved out to LA… When I knew nothing about the industry. He’s taught me a lot about life and how it should be enjoyed.

What do you think are the new markets in China that may become the next “big thing”?

What challenges does that new market face? How would you address it?

It isn’t quite ‘new’ in China but live streams & KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders). In the Western world, everyone shudders a bit when they hear the word ‘influencer’. In China, to be known as a KOL is a major accomplishment. KOLs are responsible for driving significant sales to brands, products, and launches. By significant, I mean 100’s of millions of dollars annually. And rather than hop on a QVC type of program, they hop directly on the sales platform to push the product. Google Viya, The Lipstick King, and Cherie. Your mind will be blown. Ultimately, this hasn’t quite broken into the US market yet. Yes, there are influencers but the conversion for these influencers is extremely low. My gut tells me that there is going to be a new platform that takes a page out of the China book and replicates it in the Western world, properly.

Can you share the top challenges of doing business in China and how you overcame them?

Trust and time zones. I can’t even fathom the amount of Westerners that travel over to China each year, walk into an office, and say, ‘This is going to be the biggest thing in the world.’ To then never come back or follow up with the team they met with. Personally, I’ve been to China 30–40 times, I’ve fallen in love with it, the food, the culture, and the people. It has taken that many trips to build the relationships that I have. And time zones… Well, that’s pretty self-explanatory.

We keep hearing about the “Trade War”. What are your thoughts about it? Given the unknowns, how do you plan to pivot?

I think everyone and their mothers have heard about the ‘Trade War’…! Thankfully, our team deals with no physical products at all so, logistically, we are unaffected.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Everything happens for a reason. Building a business from the ground up is hard, you lose, you win, but each loss is a lesson and after a while, you start to win more and more. Whether I lose or win, it all happens for a reason, regardless of the outcome I look at is a learning experience and that keeps me grounded.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

First, thank you! I want to see a world without borders… Doing business in 2 completely opposite parts of the world, I’ve been fortunate enough to see first hand how small this planet actually is. I want people to realize that there’s only one world and we’re all living in it together. We should support one another and strive to lift your neighbors up, whether they’re next door or 6,000 miles away. At East Goes Global, we look forward to bringing the world together a step closer day-by-day.