Andrew P. Oliver of WAVS Custom: “You need to have courage”

You need to have courage. Even if you have a great idea, before it can be brought to light and developed you need to have the courage to take the leap and really go for it. A lot of people have good ideas. It’s not uncommon when talking to people to hear about ideas they had in the past that they thought were great, but never pursued. To drop everything, put your financial well-being at risk, and do what it takes to bring that idea to life is a step that is hard to take — and it’s the necessary first step.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew P. Oliver.

Andrew P. Oliver is an award-winning musician, entrepreneur, and brand specialist. He first found success as a songwriter and producer for his band Brother Oliver, where he went on to contribute content to national outlets including MTV, TruTV, PBS, Huffington Post, American Songwriter, and PopMatters — to name a few. Andrew is currently the CEO of Forthright Records, creator of the music product Dummiez and co-founder of the innovative tech company WAVS Custom.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up as a pastor’s kid in the small town of Greenville, Michigan. I had a good home, and while my parents were a little more strict than some, they tried to teach us the value of hard work, purpose, and having faith. As a child, I was not easily contained. I’ve always been one to “get into things” and want to do things my own way. I would obsess over different things, whether it was dinosaurs and archaeology, Chinese writing, baseball, skateboarding, sports cards, etc. It seemed like I always had a burning interest in some random category at all times. As a kid, I always imagined growing up and being the best in my field at whatever my current interest was at the time. I felt invincible and that I could do anything, and I’m grateful I had the opportunity to feel that way growing up.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My professional life began when I decided to leave college with just an associates degree, although I was enrolled to get a bachelors. At that point, I was determined to make a career in music, and I felt that the extra two years in school would be better spent in the field, getting my hands dirty, and carving my own way.

In hindsight, I was correct. But it didn’t happen on the timeline I had hoped. I thought I’d be running my own music studio and performing full time within a few months of leaving school. To pay the bills in the meantime, I took a part time job as a contractor sushi chef (I had to learn the skill quickly). I would roll sushi for local grocery stores every morning at 5am, and then by lunch time I’d be free to do what I want the rest of the day.

After about 6 months of struggling to get my footing in the music business, my meager savings was beginning to run dry. The sushi company offered me a full time position, and I had to take it. Again, I thought in 6 months I’d be able to quit and live off the music.

Well — fast forward three years. My wrists were beginning to hurt from rolling so much sushi. But I was ready to take the leap and go full time into my craft. My band, Brother Oliver, has made a name for itself and my freelance work had picked up significantly. I went full time and never looked back. What I then went on to accomplish in music paved the way for the rest of my career — which led into creating my first music product (Dummiez) and launching a successful music marketing firm (Forthright Records) and then eventually joining with Ric Hoke to develop what turned out to be a groundbreaking music tech company, WAVS Custom.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There’s many people to thank, including my parents (David & Penny Oliver) and Ric Hoke (inventor of WAVS’ tech who believed in my first music product enough to bring me on board with his). But if there was one person to thank it would be my brother, Stephen, who in many ways is the unsung hero in my personal story. From our youth he has always been ride or die with whatever crazy venture I was trying to launch. And as we got older and things became more professional, he has always been the first to have my back and help me find success, even when it was not to his financial benefit. Stephen is now my partner at Forthright and he is also a founding team member at WAVS.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There’s two quotes that are always ringing in my head. The first is one my father would often say to us and remind us as kids, “Work before pleasure.” And the second is from my mother who would always say that “Attitude is everything”. Both are vital.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence.

I’ve always felt that my willingness behind-the-scenes to put in a ton of time learning something, or a ton of time trying and failing at something until I got it right, was something that people often credit to just “being talented”. While I’m sure I have some level of natural talent for things, I’ve always found myself having to be incredibly persistent and willing to put in the time. Good things rarely come quickly.

Hunger.

I mean this both literally and metaphorically. I had to make my own way in my career and many times I put myself in positions that I either had to succeed or go hungry. I think this is important for aspiring entrepreneurs to understand because until you put it all on the line, you’re not going to get the full value or ability out of yourself. It’s okay to keep something at a minimal role in your life, but if you want it to be your main thing, you eventually have to take that leap and take that chance. I’ve also always been a passionate person — I have a hunger to succeed and see things through to the end.

Self-belief.

This falls in line with the previous traits a bit. If you don’t believe in yourself you can’t expect others to. I’ve been blessed to always have a strong sense of self-belief. When I was 19 and decided to make my career in music, I didn’t know the first thing about how to do it, but for some reason I passionately believed I could pull it off. Almost along the lines of — “I think, therefore I am.” Sometimes that self-belief is what drives it to actually happening.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

At WAVS, we’ve developed a process that allows user to 3D scan their ears with their phones — using the Face ID or “time-of-flight” camera — to create a custom molded earpiece. We use the biometric data collected from those scans to create a digital mold, which is then 3D printed.

The process was invented by Ric Hoke, founder and CEO of WAVS, who thought of the idea after working with Alzheimers patients and seeing first-hand the struggle of earphones or headphones not fitting properly as he tried to help them with music therapy. Turns out, this is an issue many people experience. No two sets of ears are the same, and the major earphone manufacturers have to roll out something universal that they simply hope will fit in most instances. This is the problem we set out to solve.

How do you think your technology can address this?

While the technology was not simple to develop, the application of it is. Almost everyone has a need for earphones or headphones, and to fit them properly creates not only a better experience for the user, but the proper one.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I was first introduced to this technology almost by accident. I had been working on my own product Dummiez, and I needed help mass producing more molds for a very large order I had received. I put out a PSA on Facebook asking if anyone I knew had 3D printers, and Ric Hoke was someone who offered to help.

Ric helped me print the additional molds I needed for my product, and in the meantime, he showed me some glimpses of what he was working on. As soon as I saw it in action, even at that early stage, I knew it would be big. It’s not often you witness something that makes so much sense, has never been done before, and is something that almost everyone can benefit from. It checked all the boxes.

I shared Ric’s vision almost immediately, and he happened to be in a spot where he needed another mind and another set of hands to fully develop and bring it to market. That’s when he made the offer for me to come on board as Co-founder and COO.

How do you think this might change the world?

In many ways, we’re already witnessing its impact on the world. But this is just the very beginning — and the first application. Ever since our launch, we’ve seen a wildfire-like response to the technology in the in-ear monitor space. Musicians and audio professionals all over the world have quickly adapted to our product in swarms because of its ease-of-use on the fitting end, and then as a consequence of our process, our price-point is significantly lower than the traditional style of custom-fit IEM’s. When you have a product that’s easier, better-performing, safer, and less expensive — that’s always going to be disruptive.

But beyond the professional audio space, we see this technology having an even bigger impact in the hearing industry at large. We’ve begun beta testing with audiologists to implement this technology into the field of hearing aids. To increase the ease and accessibility of receiving hearing aids increases the quality of people’s lives in a big way.

In short, we make wearable technology more wearable. And as that field continues to grow at a rapid pace, we plan to be at the forefront of it. The possibilities with what we do are endless.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

As far as our process, one of the goals is a safer solution for custom-fitting. Traditionally, to be custom-fit you’d have to have a substance injected into your ear, or have a small balloon-like object inserted into your ear canal and inflated. This idea of inserting things into your ear canals is fundamentally uneasy to consider, and something that I believe will phase out completely (new studies show that even using Q-tips isn’t really recommended anymore).

Along those lines, the idea of putting lithium-ion batteries in your ears is something that could have unintended consequences, and is something I can see being phased away over time. Our ears are both external and internal organs, so they ought to be treated with care. I think the earphone and listening device markets will evolve in significant and safer ways. We hope to be a player in that development.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

1. You need to have courage.

Even if you have a great idea, before it can be brought to light and developed you need to have the courage to take the leap and really go for it. A lot of people have good ideas. It’s not uncommon when talking to people to hear about ideas they had in the past that they thought were great, but never pursued. To drop everything, put your financial well-being at risk, and do what it takes to bring that idea to life is a step that is hard to take — and it’s the necessary first step.

2. You need to be willing to fail (over and over).

The trial and error involved with creating just about anything new and innovative can be a grueling process. But you have to put your head down and stay the course. Things don’t always happen quickly, and that’s okay. When you think you finally have it, you turn over another stone and find a new area of changes to address. This is all part of the game. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Even the best ideas can take years and years to fully mature.

3. You need to understand the current climate of the customer.

One thing that is important to consider is where the current user stands. Your idea or technology might be groundbreaking, but is the every day user ready to adapt to it? Does it make sense for them in their current context? Is the benefit worth the extra cost or time involved with them implementing it? Is it something they can quickly and easily understand? These are all things to consider.

4. You need to be able to overcome objection.

Along similar lines, many people are resistant to change. And on the internet, there’s a lot of negativity and people who will root against you for no reason at all. All of this is to be expected and you have to have thick skin. Learn from any feedback while still believing in what you’ve made and press forward.

5. You need to be scalable.

Lastly, to make an impact at large your idea needs to be adaptable at large. I see a lot of innovative products, but if they aren’t affordable, or if the design of your infrastructure can’t meet the potential demands of a breakthrough success, then you’re setting yourself up to fail. I’m guilty of this with some of my own ventures in the past. Part of the development process should also involve attention to the idea of being able to put it in the hands of the entire market, should they want it quickly.

This goes for services as well, not just physical or tech products.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Everyone is motivated by different things. For some it’s money, or status, or art, or experiences — but at the end of the day, it’s important to make your time on this earth count for something. You can’t always be consuming, if you’re not also giving back out in some capacity. If you can find joy and purpose by creating something that others enjoy, or are helped by, it’s a magical feeling that can’t be replaced. And the universe has a way of paying it back to you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Mark Cuban. I’ve always been a fan of his candor and his overall philosophy in business. He also seems as down to earth as they come. I see him popping up on podcasts on smaller YouTube channels all the time, speaking with people a lot of folks in his position just wouldn’t take the time to do. He seems to always be willing to meet people where they’re at — and I respect that.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find WAVS Custom online at our website: http://wavscsutom.com

And you can follow WAVS’ socials: @wavscustom

For me personally, I love connecting with new people, and I can be found on FB and LinkedIn as Andrew P. Oliver and my Instagram is: @flippinoliver

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.