Andrew McLeod of Certn: “A great support system”

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew McLeod.

Andrew McLeod is the CEO of Certn, the global leader in human risk intelligence solutions headquartered in Victoria, Canada. Prior to running one of the fastest-growing Canadian tech start-ups, he guided leaders on how to thrive in this era of disruptive technological change, illustrating how to accelerate an idea into 1M dollars+ in ARR, all while “living the dream”. Under his leadership, Certn has won multiple regional awards and is included on Deloitte’s Fast50 Companies-To-Watch list.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My backstory is a lot like most super heroes, it was a stormy day in March of 1987, on the friendly streets of Halifax Nova Scotia when I was born. Just kidding, my origin story is pretty boring! I’m just a regular guy who loves the outdoors and anything a little extreme (short of jumping out of a plane, that scares me).

I’ve had the privilege of never having a real job, I always joke with investors that I’m chronically unemployable and have only ever worked in the liquor industry and as a ski/snowboard instructor because outside of University, I’ve always started my own businesses or joined start ups. I love taking risks and changing the world!

Today, my days are often spent with my team here at Certn, and when I’m not, I’m surfing and exploring with my wife and daughter. I recently joined the pandemic dad’s club, becoming a new dad last year. I figured I would skip the pets and go straight into kids, so my wife and I actually have our second little one on the way!

Professionally, I am an avid inventor and am always looking for new ways to simplify and expedite everyday cumbersome processes. Everyone appreciates convenience, so taking those mundane processes and innovating them is essential to ensuring society is able to operate seamlessly.

I’d say my entrepreneurial spirit runs deep, beginning with launching CampusBay (I wasn’t very creative with naming back then), which was the largest regional classifieds site of its kind in 2007 and was designed to help students find affordable textbooks. From there, a few more innovations have included Emei Supply Co, which sold in 2020, as well as RentMoola, which was designed to make paying rent paperless and rewarding for tenants.

All of these early innovations (mainly the ones I don’t talk about) have been key to where I am today and have allowed me to learn virtually every lesson that needs to be learned about creating a start-up before I got to Certn. I feel like I paid for two degrees but learned my most valuable lessons through success and failures in the real world.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Certn was an idea that emerged between myself and my two co-founders, Owen Madrick and Evan Dalton. We were actually driving (more like I was steering and Owen and Evan were pushing) to Tofino in my 1981 Westfalia and venting about how painful it was to get information about consenting individuals for a legitimate purpose. We had strong tech backgrounds and knew that together, we could design something intuitive and unique from what was on the market today.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Most definitely! My biggest inspiration to get started as an entrepreneur was a family friend name Darryl. From the age of 3 he showed me the value I could create by starting businesses and how much fun it could be!

With Certn in particular, it was the work that I previously did with Owen & Evan in our previous company and a nudge from the late Peter McCullagh to take the plunge. We saw how difficult it was to screen for and get reliable, trustworthy tenants, and wanted to just do something about it — and solve it.

Recognizing a significant lack of accessibility to simple and transparent background screening solutions, we want to offer the fastest, friendliest, most comprehensive background checks in the world. This success stems from the team’s mandate to innovate or change the world every 6 months!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

From a team perspective, I think our culture makes us stand out. Owen, Evan and I are firm believers in loving the people you work with and hiring for culture first. This has allowed us to build an incredible team and get insane results. I don’t think there’s a workplace anything like Certn!

On the product side, it’s how we use our tech to help companies and people build trust in each other. Background screening processes can be cumbersome and invasive for a lot of people, and we wanted to make it as seamless as possible for everyone.

This need for great candidate and recruiter experience became even more apparent during COVID and now as we transition towards a post-pandemic era. Most companies (including ours) have shifted to a remote or hybrid workforce, and this means looking for talent wherever they may be.

We’ve had customers tell us that our platform has made hiring 3x faster, which is crucial now that everyone is competing for global talent.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Sharing knowledge openly and freely with my team — and anyone else who asks it.

Beyond Certn, I’m actively involved in the tech community through investments and volunteer work. Investing in local companies, including one of the most recent Canadian Unicorns, Thinkific — and I’ve also volunteered my time to help others in the community succeed through Futurpreneur and in my spare time.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Always being hungry and not being afraid to jump into things.

I look for people who complete me, in that they have specific skill sets and are stronger in one area to make us succeed as a whole. You need to be open to not knowing everything, but learning as much as possible from your team. I now have a business and product executive team with amazing people who are masters in their field — be it in people & culture or marketing, or revenue — and we’ve scaled up accordingly.

Having a healthy work-life integration — not just work-life balance. We look for people who will be with us for the entire ride, and have a very strong internal culture where we hang out outside of work. Pre-COVID and now with restrictions lifting, I look forward to the Monday soccer sessions again that we used to have.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I would say the advice that I wish I had never and hadn’t for long was the concept around transparency. Prior to Certn, I was cautious to share a lot of information with my team. Things like financial performance, cash balance, salary bands, strategic initiatives etc, were all off limits. I was told that the sometimes negative and scary things would prevent people from leaving and make for a better culture.

That lead to bad culture, surprises and with one of my past companies, when we had financial trouble, it was like a bombshell… from then on I was open with everything and it meant my team had more trust and when we did run into trouble, instead of being the single person trying to solve the problem, my team stepped up in remarkable ways!

So, when we started at Certn, that’s how we operated. No secrets! Every employee knows or can know our cash balance, how we’re doing, salary bands, everything is transparent! (With the exception of personal information).

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

It’s funny because the “hard times” were some of the most fun! Owen and I worked out of a 8×6 sunroom in Vancouver to start, which was sweaty!

Then my wife, Owens wife, Owen and I moved into his mom’s house as 30+ year olds, that was pretty funny and we had an awesome time

I also remember when none of us had any money (we poured it all into Certn) and the things we would do for a free meal lol (Thanks to Owen’s mom and step dad, we always had a backup plan)

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

We were working with our best friends trying to solve a problem. It’s hard but, it’s like sports, it can be so tough but you’re in it to win and you’ve got a group of friends that you love spending time with working towards a common goal, there’s no better motivator!

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder?

The journey can be a lonely one — if you choose to make it so! It shouldn’t be — and you should have really good friends that you can trust to be there for you, and keep you honest.

Celebrate the “Yes’” and the wins and analyze the “No’s” and learn from them. Yes can be a false positive, especially when you’ve got a pre-exsiting relationship

Your family is important — having that family support, keeping them informed of what’s happening, so that they are part of your journey.

Build a team you can trust, and be open with them about it — these are people who see the company succeed as much as I want the company to succeed.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

If you can bootstrap, do it! Don’t ever take money unless you need it to take over the world. Why give up precious equity! Remember, it’s a lot easier to get to 1M than 1BN. So you have to do the math and see if you can own 100% of a 1 million dollar company or 1% of a 100m Company

I personally love the venture route because I want to change the world and to do that, you need smart people and money to get you there. Don’t just take any VC check, make sure that fund compliments your skillset and can help make you huge!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. A founding team that can handle anything and isn’t afraid to fail little and often!

2. Founders whose relationships can stand the tests of start ups. It’s hard and stressful. Most fail because the founders don’t get along!

3. Data: Finding product market fit is like shooting darts in the dark. Know when something works and something doesn’t.

4. Customers who are willing to pay and help you get better!

5. A great support system.

Great people don’t fail in the long run! Great ideas without a great team will fail more times than they succeed!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Avoiding external help. Don’t be shy about seeking a mentor or networking, or even creating your own advisory board to give you support and ideas. Also — there will come a time when you need full-time help and better expertise. Recognise and plan for that to happen.

Not being willing to fail and pivot when the data tells you to!

Failing to learn — I’ve seen founders who don’t learn from their initial mistakes. Mistakes happen, and you need to study them in order to prevent the same thing from happening again.

Not having a defensible position. It’s great if the product, solution, or technology solves an immediate need, but it’s not enough if it’s easily replicated. You need to know and understand your industry very deeply as you’re the one steering the ship at the beginning.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Be open about it. I recently talked about it during a Friday company-wide town hall session, and I think it’s important to share with your teams and company that they need to take care of themselves. We talk about leading by example and showing that it really is OK to recharge and take time off, even if it’s just a week.

Trust your people — trust your team. You need to learn how to let go and be laser-focused on priority areas that require your immediate attention.

Make time outside of your startup! 8 productive hours are way better than 12 burnout ones!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are so many things about this world that could be changed and that I would love to start a movement on. As a cop out, I’m going to say I would start 2 movements. The reason being, I want my children to grow up in a world that’s better than the one we’ve created so far. My movements would be:

1. I would start a movement around respect for our environment. We’ve only got one planet and we’re killing it.

2. I would start a movement around respect for each other. There is so much negativity and hate in this world and if we could all look at each other as people, with differing but valuable opinions. I would teach cultural appreciation and conflict resolution.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sir Richard Branson for sure. He and I share a lot of the same hobbies so, I think we would have a good time and we could likely combine lunch with an extreme sport or activity!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find out about Certn on www.certn.co and in social. I’m working on getting more of my thoughts out there too and looking forward to sharing more with you. For now, I’m on LinkedIn and post some of my thoughts there!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!