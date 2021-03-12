Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Andrew Leeds of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’: “Don’t let your nerves hide who you are”

Practice. Get good at what you do. And part of what you do is audition. So also get good at that. People want to work with nice, positive people. Don’t let your nerves hide who you are. Show people what you can do. Somehow, somewhere, show them. They need to know that you’re great before they can […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Practice. Get good at what you do. And part of what you do is audition. So also get good at that.

People want to work with nice, positive people. Don’t let your nerves hide who you are.

Show people what you can do. Somehow, somewhere, show them. They need to know that you’re great before they can hire you.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Andrew Leeds who currently stars on NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airing weekly on Tuesday nights. He has also appeared on such shows as Barry, A Million Little Things, Veep, Silicon Valley, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, American Horror Story, Bones, Shameless, Modern Family, The Morning Show and in the feature film Office Christmas Party. Andrew also has a big background in musical theater, having down Broadway musicals, such as “Falsettos,” “Teddy & Alice,” and toured with “Les Misérables”. Andrew is also a Main Company member of The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Clearwater, Florida. My dad was a lawyer and my mom didn’t work at the time, but later went on to become many things before landing on realtor. My sister was the cutest thing in the world. I was very shy and when I was three my mom enrolled me in a musical theater performing group at the Largo Recreation Center. It was a program run by Gidget Cross and Jason Fortner. I was hooked after one class. It never really got me over my shyness completely, but it did help, and Gidget and Jason taught me so much about musicals and it quickly became something I was really passionate about.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was seven, a new musical called “Teddy & Alice” came to Tampa, Florida to do a pre-Broadway tryout. They needed to hire a local understudy for the kids in the show and I got the job because I was polite. I didn’t have to read or sing for the woman casting this position. When the show was about to close, they were packing things up and I said to my mom, “I want to go to New York with them.” She told me to go ask the producer — a woman named Elaine Shimberg. And so, I did, because I was seven and I didn’t know any better. Mrs. Shimberg asked if they had ever even heard me sing. When I replied, “No,” she told me to come down to the orchestra pit at the half-hour call to do so. I sang “Lambeth Walk from Me” and “My Girl.” Fifteen minutes later she told me I could go with them. We went to New York and I took over for one of the kids. My recollection is that he was let go for biting another kid. The show closed quickly, but I then got cast in “Les Misérables.”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve made many, many mistakes. Like the time I decided to eat pretzels in an audition and nearly choked to death because my mouth was so dry, I couldn’t swallow, and pretzel dust was flying out of my mouth. I learned not to eat pretzels or really anything in an audition. Come to think of it, I should have already learned that lesson because years prior to that I ate a very soft peach while wearing a dental retainer in an audition. The peach got stuck in the retainer and I couldn’t swallow it, but I pushed through the scene. I don’t think anyone in the room was paying any attention to my acting because they were so curious to see if I could finish. At the end, I looked up at the producers and only one person said something. It was Jason Alexander and he said, “I’m guessing that’s not a very good peach.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m currently working on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and A Million Little Things. I love Zoey’s because I get to sing and dance and the concept is so exciting to see unfold every week. Plus, I get to watch my fellow actors sing their faces off. A Million Little Things is a great family drama and I got to play a really interesting character; unlike anything I’ve done before. Soon, I’ll be directing a pilot that my sister wrote that I’m really excited about. And I will be thrilled once I can get back onstage at The Groundlings.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Why do you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I don’t think I’m going to say anything profound here or something that hasn’t already been said, but I think diversity is important because the more we are exposed to different cultures and different types of people, the more we can hopefully accept and respect the ways we are different and also recognize how we are also the same. Diverse storytelling can hopefully lead to a greater understanding between people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

1) Practice. Get good at what you do. And part of what you do is audition. So also get good at that.

2) Accept who you are and bring that to every role you play.

3) People want to work with nice, positive people. Don’t let your nerves hide who you are.

4) Show people what you can do. Somehow, somewhere, show them. They need to know that you’re great before they can hire you.

5) Write. Or do anything creative. Don’t just wait around for auditions. Create in other ways.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would tell people to also remember to live a life out of this business. Keep creating and keep living, because the only way we can create is if we experience and live. At least that’s what I think. I could be wrong!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would try to inspire a movement where everyone really looked out for everyone else to the best of their ability.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are way too many people. I am grateful to my mother, who drove me around to auditions, when I was a kid, and put her life on hold for me so I could pursue what I loved. My sister for inspiring me with her amazing comedic talents. Lindsey Kraft for creating things with me and always knowing exactly how I should play a scene. My friend, Dave Lampson, for teaching me to write. My aunts and uncle who have always been so supportive of me and made it possible for me to visit New York anytime I needed. So many of my friends in the business who have given me advice or help. Austin Winsberg for hiring me to be on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and for giving me a reason to sing and dance on tv. And also — my fellow past and present Groundlings. I learned so much from that school and from performing there and I am forever grateful for that. You asked for a particular person… well this is what you get!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

What a tough question. There are so many people I’d love to have lunch with. Not a huge fan of breakfast with people. But I’d say I’d really love to have breakfast with my family more than anything. Or James Lapine. Or Stephen Sondheim. Or Bruce Norris. Or Bob Iger. He seems great.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @andrewleeds

Twitter: @leedsandrew

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

    Edward Sylvan, CEO and Founder of Sycamore Entertainment Group

    Growing up in Canada, Edward Sylvan was an unlikely candidate to make a mark on the high-powered film industry based in Hollywood. But as CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, (SEGI) Sylvan is among a select group of less than ten Black executives who have founded, own and control a publicly traded company. Now, deeply involved in the movie business, he is providing opportunities for people of color.

    In 2020, he was appointed president of the Monaco International Film Festival, and was encouraged to take the festival in a new digital direction.

    Raised in Toronto, he attended York University where he studied Economics and Political Science, then went to work in finance on Bay Street, (the city’s equivalent of Wall Street). After years of handling equities trading, film tax credits, options trading and mergers and acquisitions for the film, mining and technology industries, in 2008 he decided to reorient his career fully towards the entertainment business.

    With the aim of helping Los Angeles filmmakers of color who were struggling to understand how to raise capital, Sylvan wanted to provide them with ways to finance their creative endeavors.

    At Sycamore Entertainment he specializes in print and advertising financing, marketing, acquisition and worldwide distribution of quality feature-length motion pictures, and is concerned with acquiring, producing and promoting films about equality, diversity and other thought provoking subject matter which will also include nonviolent storytelling.

    Also in 2020, Sylvan launched SEGI TV, a free OTT streaming network built on the pillars of equality, sustainability and community which is scheduled to reach 100 million U.S household televisions and 200 million mobile devices across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and others.

    As Executive Producer he currently has several projects in production including The Trials of Eroy Brown, a story about the prison system and how it operated in Texas, based on the best-selling book, as well as a documentary called The Making of Roll Bounce, about the 2005 coming of age film which starred rapper Bow Wow and portrays roller skating culture in 1970’s Chicago.

    He sits on the Board of Directors of Uplay Canada, (United Public Leadership Academy for Youth), which prepares youth to be citizen leaders and provides opportunities for Canadian high school basketball players to advance to Division 1 schools as well as the NBA.

    A former competitive go kart racer with Checkered Flag Racing Ltd, he also enjoys traveling to exotic locales. Sylvan resides in Vancouver and has two adult daughters.

    Sylvan has been featured in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and has been seen on Fox Business News, CBS and NBC. Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Helping People In More Ways Than One: This Is What Andrew Peters Does Best

    by Sofia Vargas
    Community//

    Grit: The Most Overlooked Ingredient of Success: “It’s important to listen to any feedback and suggestions your employees may have” With Andrew and Karina Feld and Phil Laboon

    by Phil La Duke
    Community//

    Why Millennials Should Follow Their Dreams

    by Walter Yeates

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.